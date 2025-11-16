Australia’s class clown, Chris Bowen, is in Brazil playing global climate king. Along with about 55,000 fellow climate goons, gathered for their annual COP talkfest. We up to thirty COPs now. And we are apparently lobbying to hold number 31 next year.

The opposition is Turkey. It is a sort of replay of Gallipoli. I wonder what the old diggers and their 1915 opponents would make of the latest version of our enmity. I am guessing both sides would be underwhelmed. Perhaps we need a postscript for the late Les Carlyon’s epic, Gallipoli. Or Dan Jones on the Knights Templar. Fighting for Christendom? Nope. The climate diplomacy wars!

But Chrissy Bowen is in there, fighting for 2026 glory. God help us all. What is it with the current elites’ inability to line up their priorities with ours? Just look at the Pope, with his Hollywood shuffle while Nigerian churches burn.

Senator Malcolm Roberts has pointed out at The Spectator the cost to Australia of hosting the next COP:

One billion dollars. That’s how much the Albanese Labor government expects to be paying for hosting a United Nations climate talkfest in Australia. The Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) involves millionaires, billionaires, and politicians bouncing around the world in fuel-guzzling private jets. Now the government wants Australians to pick up the tab for this party when it is our turn to host in 2026 (if our bid is successful against Turkey). Even the ABC warned it could be as high as $1.5 billion. What would all these people be talking about if they came to Australia? At last year’s COP the first order of business for attendees was to ‘fuel up’ the Gulfstream. 644 luxurious fuel-guzzling private jets descended on Dubai. For drivers, though, COP has resulted in a brand-new highway cutting through tens of thousands of acres of untouched Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Hypocrites are standing on a pile of woodchips signing agreements to save the rainforest. It is astonishing. The second order of business? Tell everyone else in the world to reduce their carbon footprint.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2025/11/the-cop-hypocrisy-will-cost-us-a-fortune/#

In any half sane world, spending a billion – yes, you read it right – of our money would be regarded as unbelievable and would simply not be tolerated. There would be marching in the streets. Only an electorate that has given up would accept this pissing of public money up against the climate wall. But we have already grown to accept much, much more, and much, much worse, on the climate front.

Hypocrisy? Of course. But more on this below.

Details on the Australian “pavilion” at the climate change theme park in Brazil can be found here:

https://unfccc-cop.dcceew.gov.au/cop30-australian-pavilion

Rebel News is there in Brazil. This is from Sheila Gunn:

Well, we made it to Belém — and the climate hypocrisy hit us before the humidity did. After two red-eye flights, four airports, and a travel day that started last Thursday, my producer Kian and I stepped off the plane straight into a wall of airport ads scolding “fossil fuel executives.” Meanwhile, more than 55,000 climate activists, bureaucrats, and VIPs are flying in, many by private jet, to lecture the rest of us about our carbon footprints. (Emphasis in original).

We’ve Finally Arrived in Belém — And Were Greeted With Climate Scolding at the Airport - Rebel News

Much of the climate dissenters’ output during these occasions focuses on the climateers’ hypocrisy.

Like here:

And here:

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-scandal-of-soy-beans-and-hypocrisy-of-cop30s-highway-through-the-rain-forest/

Flying there to lecture us all about out emissions, in their private jets, and all that. Such an easy target. It is all too obvious, but seemingly not impactful. If you keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result, you simply haven’t caught up.

Yes, we, the twenty per cent, know they are hypocrites. And?

It is yet another form of climate halfwayism. Just as the Liberals get down in the weeds over net zero, while not laying a glove on the core lies of climate change, the climate realists and dissenters of the punditocracy inevitably and ineffectively play the hypocrisy card, and nothing ever changes. They keep going to these events, and they keep winning the argument. The folks might well have stopped listening to the persistent predictions of catastrophe, what with their record of net zero accuracy. But I suspect they have also stopped listening to the dissenter/critics, to the extent that the dissenters are active, visible and audible. Which they largely aren’t.

Calling out climate hypocrisy is the easy bit.

Tellingly, Sheila Gunn also said in her Rebel News report:

Not one billboard calls them out.

Indeed, this was my point here:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-178869053

One side is missing in action in the propaganda war. Given that three quarters of the UniParty – all of the Labor Party and half the Liberals – either believe the climate bullshit or pretend they do for other reasons, we cannot expect a counter-campaign on climate any time soon. There won’t be a top down counter insurgency.

It is up to the punters to rouse themselves sufficiently to action, and to think strategically about how to proceed. At least one billboard here and there might be a start. Just to remind the climate elites that we are still here, that we do not believe, and that we are coming for you.

Meantime, the Danes are rethinking their idea of feeding cows a special diet to stop them farting and so to “do their bit” to save the planet. The cows are getting sick! Such are the consequences of climate idiocy’s continuing victory over science, common sense and reality.

The paywalled Australian is onto it.

‘Poison’: Farmers in uproar over net-zero feed they say is harming cows

Denmark’s green farming experiment has backfired as farmers report an explosion in poor animal health and plummeting in milk production from a government-mandated feed additive.

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=TAWEB_WRE170_a_GGL&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theaustralian.com.au%2Fworld%2Fnetzero-cow-feed-bovaer-investigated-after-farmers-link-chemical-to-herd-illness%2Fnews-story%2F4c10f59a78ae679407355712834f9d6c&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium&v21=GROUPA-Segment-2-NOSCORE&V21spcbehaviour=append

But the elites are having none of it. Here is AI search:

Concerns have been raised about Danish cattle getting sick from a methane-reducing feed additive called Bovaer, but official sources and the manufacturer state that the additive is safe and has not been identified as the cause of the reported illnesses. The reported issues, such as fever and diarrhea, have not been observed in the extensive studies conducted on the feed additive. While these concerns have circulated widely online, they have also been debunked as misinformation and conspiracy theories. (Emphasis added).

Of course, a conspiracy theory. “They have been debunked” is a favourite line of the fact checker class and the Clinton Foundation-driven Wikipedia of our day. There is never any mention of who “debunked” it, or on what basis we can conclude that it was “debunked”. None of this matters in the age of fake science, masquerading as the real thing, spread at the speed of social media. The climate establishment has cancelled the likes of Judith Curry, a real climate scientist who is part of the resistance. They do not play to the rules. They have remade the rules. We are putty in their hands.

Every debunked climate scam is a conspiracy theory, for the climate nutters and scammers who never slow down in their efforts at narrative control. Every attack on their credibility is an opportunity. They are masters of counter-attack. And they know that while nature might abhor a vacuum, they actually love a vacuum. They just fill it with narrative support.

You see, the climate enemy never, ever sleeps. Warren Buffett said, famously:

If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.

Well, if climate realists don’t start figuring out how to make the climateers bleed support while we and they are asleep, then we will all be suffering permanent decline and misery till the day our great, great grandchildren die.

Every COP is a missed opportunity, and we are the turkeys here. Regurgitated lines are not cutting it.

Paul Collits

16 November 2025