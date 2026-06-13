PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
5h

I have long wondered why the political and media classes have not considered Covid rage as a reason for turning to ON.

As with you Paul, my anger at every major player remains undiminished.

Pauline was always on the side of truth.

The rule by psychopaths who then were awarded bronze statues and Australia Day honors has been a major factor in people being ready to change their vote.

Reply
Share
Lynda H's avatar
Lynda H
5h

I clicked "Like" so hard I hurt my finger. Perfectly said, Paul. I can only imagine how much better our lives would be now if we had gotten rid of L1 and L2 decades ago. Better still if we had also gotten rid of the parasitic screeching Greens... Anyway: praying for a glorious orange dawn! Hope!! I had forgotten how it feels!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture