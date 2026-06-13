While still in Opposition, the Party of Albo promised a Royal Commission on the Australian Government’s Covid response. Inevitably, given Albo’s record on promises, it was bound to wash up on the beach.

Albo is a member of the Burt Bacharach school of promises, promises:

Oh, promises

Those kind of promises

Take all the joy from life.

Indeed, they do. Bloody democracy! What can you do when there is a Marxist revolution to be had? Ignore those damned promises!

When calling an RC, there a few rules – you must know the outcome, the outcome must serve a political purpose (for you), there must be an enemy to slay, or an opportunity to show yourself to be hero.

An RC looking into Covid would have had many uncertainties. While the main target would have been ScoMo, there would have been collateral damage for Labor, even though Albo had himself been in opposition. Think Daniel Andrews, the Unspellable Premier of Queensland, McGowan in the West and the fruitcake from Darwin, aka Daniel Andrews’ Mini-Me. Covid criminals, and we had the receipts.

The political class’s strategy with Covid was memory holing. Who on earth needed an RC? That would drag on for years and bring forth all kinds of unfortunate truths. Inconvenient, even. Like vaccine harms, cooking the books with false figures. The university scams. The role of the Big Pharma media. Endless footage of pensioners being shot with rubber bullets. Public servants forced to either lie under oath or to spill the Covid beans. Questions about the trillion-dollar Covid deficit.

And Albo, while in opposition, was there cheering on the plandemic tyranny and, indeed, calling for more and harder.

Indeed, some of Labor’s then oppo attack dogs were reveling in it. Think of the imbecilic Murray Watt. Aka Murray Who? For Murray, anyone following the eminently clear, core science on pandemics was fair game as a “cooker”. A conspiracy theorist. An anti-vaxxer. The greatest insult. AI search explains:

There are no manufactured kitchen appliances or branded products related to an individual named “Murray Watt cookers.” [LOL] However, in Australian political terminology, the word “cookers” is a slang term used to describe individuals with extreme views or those associated with anti-government conspiracy theories. Senator Murray Watt (Australia’s Minister for the Environment and Water) has notably used this exact phrase during parliamentary debates and media appearances to describe certain factions of opposing politicians and fringe groups.

(For the record, I was never a conspiracy theorist, as defined by cookers like Murray Who. During Covid, I was simply a political scientist joining the pretty obvious dots (for the even barely awake) and a former government employee who knew how all this shit works).

Murray Who, in his attacks, was referring specifically to the great Covid Five – Gerard Rennick, Malcolm Roberts, Ralph Babet, Craig Kelly and George Christensen – who were eventually joined in their Covid scepticism by Alex Antic and the dissident formerly known as Matt Canavan.

Murray Who wasn’t alone, of course, in situating centrist empirical science-followers on the “far right”. The rabid vaccinators of the Murdoch press, totally captured by Big Pharma, were plandemic activists. Along with their academic friends, themselves funded up to their armpits in Pharma grants. They were and are all intimately interconnected. The Covid grifters move seamlessly between branches of the game-of-mates. Look at Brett Sutton. Jane Halton. Jeanette Young.

Hopefully, someone will, one day, write a book on the Covidistas. Like a climateer predicting “no more snow by …” or some similar human end-time, the Covid class can now be shown to have been pretty stupid. Correct that, not stupid but evil and conspiratorial. History will not be kind to them, their intense efforts at memory holing and obfuscation notwithstanding.

When people try to work out the sources of the Pauline Hanson miracle, they should not forget the Covid dissident vote. We have been waiting with baseball bats. Now we have stepped up to the plate. As a substantial part of the resistance movement. Our memories are clear, long and unforgiving. We will punish every last member of the plandemic class. The UniParty still doesn’t get that we are not yet done.

What of Watt, the cooker-slayer? Well, he is now the Minister for (Destroying) the Environment. He is now giving $45 million of our money to researchers to figure out how to design windfarms that don’t massacre so many birds. Oh yes, they now admit there is a problem, it seems.

Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt’s initiative concerning wind farms and birds is a $45 million federal funding package (often discussed alongside $55 million environmental figures) aimed at protecting wildlife and minimizing the environmental impact of renewable energy infrastructure. The specific details of the research and policy are: The ANU Research: The federal government is backing world-leading research projects, including work at the Australian National University (ANU). The research focuses on finding design and practical solutions to prevent birds (such as the gang-gang cockatoo) from colliding with turbine blades. Practical Mitigation: Researchers found that many parrot species fly at canopy height, prompting straightforward solutions like simply raising the height of wind turbines to allow birds to fly safely underneath.

World leading researchers? Oh, dear.

So. Murray Who’s preferred geniuses at ANU, from which, now embarrassingly, I have two degrees, have come up with … taller towers, so the lower flying birds will miss their “collisions”. As they say, you could not make this up.

This has been the sequence of events. Environmentalists whose initial job description was to save fauna and flora from rapacious capitalists, found climate catastrophism – which they have never remotely understood – and found useful idiots like Murray Who, are now the ruling class and in charge, and paying rapacious capitalists to … destroy fauna and flora.

Leftists never understood irony. Who is the cooker now?

The UniParty is still trying to figure out how to respond to the counter-revolution. To save itself. Note … none of them are asking, how the hell can we make it up to the people we have so disenfranchised and whose lives (and environments) we have all-but-destroyed?

Nope. One lot are taxing us into our graves, so as to fund their unmandated, utopian dreams. Our nightmares. The other lot are cowering and turning forever inwards, and away from we-the-people, in their own efforts to find a modicum of current relevance.

There is no mystery to all this. The cookers, who were never cookers, are alive and well and still engaged. And we vote. In ever-growing, angry numbers. Growing and growing.

The ever-sneering political establishment, which still doesn’t get it, is … cooked.

Paul Collits

13 June 2026