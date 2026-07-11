PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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fredo49's avatar
fredo49
2h

Excellent and accurate tribute. Thanks paul!

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Quinn Noah's avatar
Quinn Noah
3h

It was “her firm views on the truth of the gospel …” that fed “her innate kindness.” They in no way were juxtaposed or got in the way. Ann Widdecombe’s response to receiving great love from her saviour Jesus Christ was to share that with her neighbours of all lifestyles and political stripes.

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