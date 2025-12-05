One can only recall with great affection, in these lawless times, the mayoralty of the mighty Rudi Giuliani in the New York nineties.

With not a little help from the top cop, the legendary William Bratton.

https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/books/first/b/bratton-turnaround.html

Famously, the cops set about cleaning up minor crimes like not paying your fares on the city’s underground. That led to much better clean up rates on more major crimes, typically committed by the very same perpetrators. The result was a much safer city. New York’s comeback was globally famous and lauded everywhere.

Many cliches suggest themselves. “Those were the days” will do.

All this comes to mind as I wander one of the Rum Corps State’s most exquisite parks, right at my backdoor. The roses are luxuriant. The grass is green. The lawns are billiard table smooth. It is a playground for the innocent and the pleasure seekers.

There is a darker side. The odd dog-turd suggests lazy dog walkers. Leaving rubbish five yards from one of the many bins in the park suggests something a little more troubling. Even more so, snapping and ripping rose stems off the beautiful rose gardens. Despite nocturnal flood-lighting, one suspects that the drug deals go down in the park. You find odd looking gloves lying around.

I do my small bit. I pick up random rubbish and bin it. But I draw the line at shrivelled condoms.

These are minor, Aussie infractions. Pretty ordinary, at best. Disgusting reminders of the descent of public behaviour, at worst.

Across the world, there is a whole new brand of lawlessness afoot, this northern winter. This is systemic and violent. And it isn’t just Antifa, George Floyd-inspired looting. It isn’t just class-based anger. Not just American. This is global, calculated and terror-inclined. Designed to create fear. To show that we now run the place. Who is the “we”?

The grim, lawless, Muslim-dominated cities of the West are now suffering a plague of fear. London, Paris, Brussels, Melbourne. Did I mention Melbourne? The machete capital on the Yarra. London is all but unlivable. As are the others. And the exorbitant, climate-mania-driven cost of living crisis isn’t even the main problem.

Of course, Bratton’s tenure pre-dated the recent Western affection for inviting an endless invasion of lawless, Third World types bent on racist hatred, destruction and, ultimately, the Caliphate. We live, post-Bratton, in times of much greater, existential crime threats. Strategically inspired. Koran-driven. A holy war of unholy acts. With both individual and society-wide victims. These crimes have their perpetrators that sponge off our ill-conceived, state delivered gifting and our endless (enforced) celebrations of their coming.

And the goons that govern us are most worried by (to date) undetected whiffs of Islamophobia, non-crime hate incidents, like off-colour jokes on social media, and the latest moral panic, the alleged bullying of our teenagers online. According to the narrative, and a few bogus polls, the girls of Sydney are afraid of online insults by the mean girls – who will, no doubt grow up to be Labor frontbenchers. Meanwhile, the girls of London and just about every other English town are afraid to go outside and be raped. Politicians love not solving non-problems with non-solutions. They leave existential threats to our way of life through to the keeper.

My friend Phil Shannon (at Quadrant) has shone a light on the state of play in Sydney’s Lakemba.

The problem isn’t the burqa. The broader peril, as Europe has learnt, is the virulently separatist ethno micro-states Islam is propagating throughout the West.

https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/islam/been-to-lakemba-lately/

Lakemba is Tony Burka country. I call the outcome multi-monoculturalism. But Phil’s term is better still. Virulent, separatist, ethno-micro-states. Brilliant. That is what we have. With all its consequences.

In Europe, it is much worse. So far. Clearly Christmas is open season. German towns are erecting all sorts of barriers to prevent terrorist car attacks on Christmas markets and other season Christian celebrations. The Germans, whatever their individual Christian beliefs, still do public Christianity. And this is under attack.

As Paul Joseph Watson has noticed, even if the rest of the world hasn’t.

German Christmas Market Deploys ANTI-TANK BARRIERS Amid Islamic Terror Fears - modernity

It is a long way from Bing Crosby and David Bowie. The season of peace and goodwill, that was.

Germany this Christmas is shaping as a nation on alert and ready for anti-Christian terrorism. It is a whole new level of the global intifada that is supported by believing Islamists everywhere.

It is now some years since Mark Steyn spoke about the bollardisation of the West. Our defence against the invaders? Bollards!

https://www.steynonline.com/8340/we-are-the-bollards

All occasioned by a lethal event in … Melbourne. In 2017.

So there will be more empty seats round the Christmas table this year, after an “Australian citizen” mowed down pedestrians at the junction of Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street in Melbourne. The casualties include “a pre-schooler with serious head injuries”. The “Australian citizen” (I presume this designation is being used to emphasize that he’s entirely eligible to serve in Mr Turnbull’s cabinet) did it deliberately, but relax, lighten up, there’s no need to worry because, according to Victoria’s police commissioner, all this terrifying terror is “not terror-related“. So he’s not a crack operative with the Islamic State’s Australian branch office, he’s just, as The Age‘s cheery headline writer puts it, “of Afghan descent and mentally ill”. A second man, arrested while filming the scene and found to have three knives in his bag, is believed to be nothing to do with the first man. Just another Australian citizen taking his knife collection out for a stroll. … Yeah, you Islamophobes thought that the “Muslim Merry Christmas” consisted of shooting up churches in Egypt and Pakistan, and mowing down shoppers in Berlin markets and Melbourne intersections, and self-detonating at Port Authority Bus Terminal. But you’ve got it all wrong: Allah is the reason for the season. Without him, this whole Christmas thing would be a total bust.

It is a pity that no one thought to just keep them all out. While we had the chance.

Demography is destiny. And it isn’t pretty. The Aussie micro-states, the no-go areas of Gay Paree, the beheadings of the Baby Jesus at European cribs, the Melbourne machetes, the rapes of Londonistan, are all of a piece. A strategic piece.

The cribs are fair game in a global religious war. We cannot allow the Western public square to display signs of religio-cultural strength. We, the invaders, get to run the public square, now.

So long as the multi-cultis get all that foreign food! Minor celebrities like Piers Morgan will, no doubt, be bored by the Christmas turkey. Where is my beef vindaloo?

https://www.sportskeeda.com/us/podcasts/news-piers-morgan-reacts-post-slamming-saying-new-cultures-improved-english-food-claims-he-d-trade-english-people-chicken-tikka-masala

My advice for European Christians? Head to Budapest for the season.

A happy German Christmas to all. BYO bollards. Celebrate your faith and your cultural traditions at your peril.

Give me the condoms in the park any day. Ugly, of course, but we will get by. William Bratton could probably solve the local parks problem. About the larger threats we now face, I am not so sure.

Paul Collits

5 December 2025