Lapun Ozymandias
Apr 28

Great article, Paul. It deals with the actual facts - not the avalanche of hagiography of Jorge Bergoglio that is being pushed down our necks by the largely christianity-hating secularists of the corporate media and their ideological fellow travellers. I read the multiple articles about Francis published in ‘The Australian’ newspaper last week. I thought most of them vomitous in their gushing praise and their avoidance of the full facts about Francis pontificate - which a few years ago was assessed by the high-quality U.S. ‘First Things’ magazine on ‘religion & life’ as a ‘failed pontificate’. Jorge Bergoglio left a large trail of hurt behind him - amongst them were faithful Catholics who he mocked and belittled. It is quite clear that he had an emotionally unstable hair-trigger personality and was not suited to lead any large multicultural organisation, let alone the Catholic Church. Notwithstanding anything that I have said above, I did think that Jorge Bergoglio’s manipulation of both the secular and official Catholic media was done with great skill. His contrived virtue-signalling had them eating out of his hand right from the very start, and it seems even after his death. May God rest his troubled soul.

