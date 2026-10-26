PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
7h

Good stuff. I too noticed the lads wandering our over their depth and subsequently failed to go the distance.

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
18h

Excellent!

They are certainly not Socrates.

No dialectic.

All diatribe.

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