There is something deeply ironic about two journalists who have made their careers and enriched their lives by writing and talking about international cricket lamenting colonialism.

In their cricket podcast, Cricket et al, Gideon Haigh and Peter Lalor, holidaying between tests on the southern coast of Africa, have veered off cricket and towards the “et al”.

Here is something that Peter Lalor said, just in passing, as they surveyed a piece of Southern African historical memorabilia. I paraphrase from AI subtitles:

The museum now was built in 1788. So it’s as old as white settlement in Australia, and it recounts history almost as ruinous because they came, they planted crops, they drove … the natives, yeah, it’s ruined their life. Changed their names. Converted them to Christianity and yeah it went swimmingly after that.

Oh dear.

Two old-timers on the road. Good blokes. Jovial banter. Chilled presence. Light hearted stories. But still ideology in velvet gloves.

It just goes to show, cricket experts at the peak of the powers can also be complete midwits when it comes to history and its complexities. Of course, old and young leftists are, at bottom, ideologues uninterested in the normal exactitude required of scholarly debate, and largely in the business of narrative creation. In the service of controlling minds and changing cultures and nations. Sometimes through violence.

Post colonial bullshit is very much flavour of the month right about now. There are a lot of people out there, making noise. Some are on the streets, burning down beautiful, old buildings. (Well, by definition, all beautiful buildings are old). People are getting killed. All in the name of revenge-reverse colonialism.

Marxists have always loved a bit of anti-imperialist violence. Hence their eagerness to get amongst the replacement actions on the streets of France. We have seen what the socialist international and the Fabian Society – especially virulent form of colonialism – have achieved for the people of the world. You can tell the worth of men’s hearts by their actions. These have been the fruits of communist colonialism. The fruits of Third World colonialism are on the nightly news, every evening. The rape gangs. The looting. The machetes of Melbourne. The arson. The murders. The sharia law. The ghettos. The no-go areas in our own countries. The trashing of our cultures. Ironically, nihilism is an invention of Western philosophy. LOL.

Reasonable and reasoning students of colonialism in all its forms will recognise the following characteristics:

· Colonialism didn’t start or end with European colonialism. The Big C goes back as far as the close descendants of Adam and Eve who left the Garden of Eden – which I am pretty sure wasn’t in Israel – and headed for other places;

· As soon as man discovered transportation, he began moving around the place and pushing his weight around, fighting wars, and so on. Ugly stuff, but not new;

· There have been awful regimes colonising other places, and more benign regimes doing likewise. The quality and nastiness of the colonial experience is highly dependent on the values and the virtue of the colonisers;

· The really bad guys do colonialism … Hitler, Muslims, Stalin, and so on, as well as far less bad guys, like the East India Company;

· Colonialism sometimes disguises itself, eg as mass immigration, Chinese economic imperialism;

· The better empires relinquish their colonies and grant them shared governance and ultimately independence;

· The European era of colonialism had the advantage of bringing good things to their “victim” nations – democracy, the rule of law, opportunities for wealth creation, material gains beyond the imagination of (say) Aborigines circa 1788, originating in the Industrial Revolution, and Christian evangelisation (for at least some of us, even if not Peter Lalor, a good thing; saving souls and all that);

· In other words, European colonists bequeathed great gifts to their colonies (with strings, to be sure);

· Victims of colonial power often see the merits of the takeover, and adjust via a process of pragmatic, Machiavellian politics (like the Maori, themselves colonisers);

· Shock horror – colonial rule had awful bits as well as advantages for the occupied;

· European colonialism was never permanent. The native populations had the opportunity for a comeback, and the European colonisers have helped them enormously in that task.

A good starting place in the necessary re-education of Gideon and Pete might be Nigel Biggar, author of the 2024 book, Colonialism: A Moral Reckoning. The publisher provides a good summary:

Especially in the Anglosphere, the ‘decolonisation’ movement corrodes the West’s self-confidence by retelling the history of European and American colonial dominance as a litany of racism, exploitation, and massively murderous violence. Nigel Biggar tests this indictment, addressing the crucial questions in eight chapters: Was the British Empire driven primarily by greed and the lust to dominate? Should we speak of ‘colonialism and slavery’ in the same breath, as if they were identical? Was the Empire essentially racist? How far was it based on the theft of land? Did it involve genocide? Was it driven fundamentally by the motive of economic exploitation? Was undemocratic colonial government necessarily illegitimate? and, Was the Empire essentially violent, and its violence pervasively racist and terroristic? Biggar makes clear that, like any other long-standing state, the British Empire involved elements of injustice, sometimes appalling. On occasions it was culpably incompetent and presided over moments of dreadful tragedy. Nevertheless, from the early 1800s the Empire was committed to abolishing the slave trade in the name of a Christian conviction of the basic equality of all human beings. It ended endemic inter-tribal warfare, opened local economies to the opportunities of global trade, moderated the impact of inescapable modernisation, established the rule of law and liberal institutions such as a free press, and spent itself in defeating the murderously racist Nazi and Japanese empires in the Second World War. As encyclopaedic in historical breadth as it is penetrating in analytical depth, Colonialism offers a moral inquest into the colonial past, forensically contesting damaging falsehoods and thereby helping to rejuvenate faith in the West’s future.

https://bookgrocer.com/products/9780008511678-retail-colonialism-a-moral-reckoning?

If you prefer the movie to the book, see here:

Back to colonialism and cricket. Like I say, no colonialism, no cricket (outside England). One would expect cricket afficionados at least to recognise that European colonialism between the sixteenth and nineteenth centuries might just have had some good bits. Things that gave them the opportunity to live the lives they have lived, and wanted to have lived. A long bow? Not really.

Oh, and no colonialism, no rugby codes, either. Loti Tuqiri is a retired Fijian rugby dual code star, NRL premiership winner and an excellent commentator on Channel Seven for the Rugby League World Cup. Loti Tuqiri, like about seventy per cent of his countrymen, is Christian. So, the Fijians, colonised by Britain, can chalk up both their footy and their beloved religion to them hideous colonials what invaded them.

The hauntingly beautiful Fijian hymn is sung before rugby games. In English, This Is My Prayer. Listen to it here:

https://www.thecoconet.tv/songbook/islandjams/noqu-masu-fiji-batis-pre-game-hymn/

Traditions, Christian and national, coming together in a fusion partly born of colonialism. A little like Warren Mundine, who has stated that he values in equal measure both his Indigenous and his Catholic upbringing.

Swings and roundabouts, you might say.

I once described (in Quadrant) Australia’s settlement as a “benign invasion”. It was during one of those endless debates about Australia Day, aka invasion day. I can’t find the link, but AI explains (pretty damned well):

In his essay “The Blessings of a Particularly Benign ‘Invasion’”, published in Quadrant on January 28, 2019, writer and academic Paul Collits argues that the British colonization of Australia was fundamentally beneficial compared to other historical empires. Writing against the backdrop of annual debates surrounding Australia Day, Collits frames Arthur Phillip’s arrival in 1788 not as a brutal conquest, but as a largely positive event that introduced vital Western freedoms and institutions.

There you go.

I once also suggested a John Rawls inspired intellectual exercise along the lines of his famous (in A Theory of Justice) “veil of ignorance” and his “original position”. What would one choose as one’s political system if one didn’t know how one would fare in life, and had the opportunity to pick a system that, on the probabilities, would allow you your best life? Rawls plumped for left-liberalism and a welfare state.

I wondered … what would an Aboriginal in 1788 have chosen, given two alternate futures? One the one hand … a generous state, footy, cricket, memorabilia and ideological clothing, increased wealth (for many), unbridled privileges, free passage to universities, running water, internal plumbing, air con, food that didn’t have to be caught with a boomerang, sit down money and endless opps for making whitey feel guilt.

On the other … life as it was in 1788.

Am I loading the dice? Maybe. I know which future I would have chosen. (My great great, great, grandfather was a convict, so HE didn’t get a choice in the matter of a British colony down under).

Colonialism has been a mixed bag, to be sure. Most (fallen) human endeavours are. Drilling only into the darker episodes isn’t serious history. It isn’t honest. (Aren’t journalists supposed to be truth tellers? Truth seekers?) But, seriously, sports writers making half-arsed, snide, goonish attempts at historian-repartee leave much to be desired, for mine.

And the fruits of their efforts are quite dire. Casual racism has been called out, rightly or wrongly. We should also call out casual historical lies bandied about for (probably) ideological ego. If it were just leftists and progressivists puffing their chests out, playing who has the biggest ideological dick in the room, well, that wouldn’t matter very much. Midwits doing midwit.

They are also pretty silly. Their side has won! Replacement theory is now replacement practice. They have no need for their games, any more.

But casual asides help create and perpetuate narratives. They water the ideological garden. They make it just that little bit harder for dissidents to speak out and up. They increase the price to be paid for resistance. Unwittingly, probably, they are fuelling the toxism of our time.

And narratives created out of lies and half-truths, when nurtured through corrupted education systems, through media memes, through politicians’ lies and through enforced corporate cultures, embed resentment in the minds of colonised populations, and end up, often, in violence and revolution. See under France. And Britain. And Italy. And the rest.

Casual ideologising, by endlessly perpetuating a lie, contributes through drip-feeding to the destruction of the souls of nations … flawed nations, but nations nonetheless. Shared nations. Our nations. It prevents the young from gaining a full understanding of their cultures and traditions and histories. Things the young may not value, but which, so lacking, will be ever the poorer for it. Feeding bullshit to the young should be a capital offence. It is corrupting the youth. And these guys are no Socrates.

It all makes seamless the pathway from truth to falsehood. You don’t know that you’re being hypnotised.

Rousseau’s philosophical musings gave us the 1789 terror and Robespierre. Marx’s gave us Lenin, Stalin and Mao. The accidental cheersquadders for reverse-colonialism are giving us the destruction of Western culture and the endless waving of Palestinian flags, on our once laid back, chilled streets.

But there is another outcome to all this white guilt, so clearly on display here in the causal ideologising of the cricket pundits. Guilt felt and projected. With a felt need to continually project.

White guilt has policy consequences. Unintended, of course. There is an Aboriginal grandmother in Perth who, for years, begged Government authorities to intervene and to remove her grandchildren from their drug-addled and dangerous mother. Her daughter. They were ignored. Till it was too late. There are now three dead children who didn’t need to be. Because of a legacy bequeathed to us by a former High Court Judge called Ronald Wilson. He gave us the Stolen Generation report and its attendant ideology. An ideology that has seeped into our subconscious, driven into all of us through overt and covert strategies. And even through very casual anti-colonialism memes.

Ideas have consequences, as the great Richard Weaver suggested.

Our cricket pundits and amateur historians should take the advice of another (excellent English) podcast run by Michael Vaughan … called, appropriately, Stick to Cricket.

Paul Collits

26 October 2026