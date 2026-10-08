PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
Oct 9

I think it's important to remember what the words "liberal" and "progressive" actually meant before they were hijacked to serve an agenda that has nothing to do with either. Liberalism is by definition a belief in individual freedom and consent of the governed. The powers that shouldn't be have ably demonstrated that they are for the opposite of those ideals. Otherwise we wouldn't be losing our right to freedom of speech, as one example.

And if they were progressives - advocates for social reform via gov't intervention to improve the human condition - you'd imagine that conditions would have improved at least a little over the last six decades. But the opposite has occurred. We're less healthy, less well off financially and every generation is less well educated.

It seems to me that the pseudo-progressive/liberal ideologies that have resulted in biological men taking over women's sports, for example, are part of the propaganda you mentioned because only propaganda can make it okay for one group to benefit at another's expense. That's how they get the true believers and the useful idiots on-board. And guilt - "What, you don't want to save the planet and make sure everyone is treated equally?" - is how they get the rest to stay silent.

If we can't take back our world quite yet, perhaps we can at least take back the language that's been hijacked to work against us?

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Alan Gray
Oct 8

Two points from that Paul:

1) "compliant education system" - I would suggest instead "captured indoctrination system". The results in plain sight as reported on by Rebel News Avi Yemeni on the streets of Melbourne recently.

2) I would suggest the ability to hold two apparently contradictory points of view at the same time is not always a bad thing. Some of the knotty aspects of understanding Christianity require this approach 😁

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