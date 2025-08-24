One of the more memorable scenes from Yes Minister involved the fictional banker, Sir Desmond Glazebrook and Jim Hacker PM. If you spill the beans, you open up a whole can of worms, and so on.

Jim Hacker’s priceless conclusion was:

You can talk in cliches till the cows come home.

Indeed, you can, and many do. The ruling class is so good at it that one could well assume that it is deliberate.

One of the funniest moments in academia in recent times was the hoax pulled by Peter Boghossian, James Lindsay and Helen Pluckrose.

A hoax revealing that academic journals had accepted fake papers on topics from canine “rape culture” in dog parks to “fat bodybuilding” to an adaption of Mein Kampf met with applause and scorn in the fall. Fans of the project tended to agree with the hoaxers that critical studies scholars will validate anything aligned with their politics. Critics said that the researchers acted in bad faith, wasting editors’ and reviewers’ time and very publicly besmirching academe in the process: the story was covered by nearly every major news outlet.

https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2019/01/08/author-recent-academic-hoax-faces-disciplinary-action-portland-state

Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay wrote a whole book, Cynical Theories, on the linguistic takeover of the academy.

Have you heard that language is violence and that science is sexist? Or been told that being obese is healthy, that there is no such thing as biological sex, or that only white people can be racist? Are you confused by these ideas, and do you wonder how they have managed so quickly to challenge the very logic of Western society?



Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay document the evolution of the dogma behind these ideas, from its origins in French postmodernism to its refinement within activist academic fields. Today this dogma is recognisable as much by its effects, such as cancel culture and social-media pile-ons, as by its assertions, which are all too often taken as read: knowledge is a social construct; science and reason are tools of oppression; all human interactions are sites of oppressive power play; and language is dangerous. As they warn, the unchecked proliferation of these beliefs present a threat to liberal democracy.



While acknowledging the need to challenge the complacency of those who think a just society has been fully achieved, Pluckrose and Lindsay break down how often-radical activist scholarship does far more harm than good, not least to those marginalised communities it claims to champion.

https://www.booktopia.com.au/cynical-theories-helen-pluckrose/book/9781800750326.html?source=pla&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21844631717&gbraid=0AAAAA-Ia9hM6F-QnThZ1cpiYspCBtIQqD&gclid=Cj0KCQjw8KrFBhDUARIsAMvIApYOU6KCR02MUXl_bPs_lwhz3Y6-_1TmEUux10un4ehR6AqrPfRg8iEaAgS-EALw_wcB

They were riffing off Alan Sokal’s earlier effort at outing postmodernist gobbledygook, in the memorable paper:

Transgressing the Boundaries: Towards a Transformative Hermeneutics of Quantum Gravity.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sokal_affair

Sir Desmond Glazebrook would have been proud of their efforts.

It is ironic that it was an old leftie, Don Watson, who got onto the cliches caper, his preferred ideological target not being left wing academics of a postmodernist persuasion or politicians, but corporates. AI search notes:

Don Watson is a renowned Australian writer critical of the overuse of management jargon, cliches, and "weasel words" in public and corporate language, which he argues obscure true meaning and avoid accountability. His books, such as Death Sentences: How Cliches, Weasel Words and Management-Speak Are Strangling Public Language and Gobbledygook, expose the hollow nature of phrases like "touch base," "move forward," and "key deliverables," revealing how they are used to conceal reality and stifle clear communication.

Of course, the corporates are as guilty as hell, but Watson missed much of the main game. And now the corporates are on the same UniParty team as the rest of the ruling elites, who all believe the same things about the world and their place in it. Watson is right to note that it isn’t just concealment that is sought, but an avoidance of accountability.

All this came to mind when being forced to listen to a summary of the non-outcomes of the Albo non-event economic “summit”. After hearing “deep dive” on top of all the other stuff, I sent my wife a verbal “cease and desist”. Rowan dean called it “the lazy susan (with one “s”) tax summit”.

The insult is squared, the belief they have that we are stupid is underlined, when they talk gibberish. The more words they use, the less substance there is. Another way of looking at the summit/roundtable is that the bullshit words are not concealing nothing, but rather are concealing deeply sinister developments. Like making super funds support green energy projects. You might call this the Cannon-Brookes approach. Get someone else to pay for your rancid dreams.

The ruling class has a whole raft of strategies to keep the voters uninformed, of course. Cancel culture, silencing opponents, preventing backbenchers from freelancing, covering up, memory holing, stalling on FOI requests, the look over there/distraction approach, ridiculing dissidents – see under “conspiracy theorists and cookers – and simply not talking about certain subjects.

But we shouldn’t forget the use of verbiage to conceal and so to advance ruling class agendas.

Perhaps the biggest cliché of them all is “climate change”. Or try net zero. Or clean energy. Or the voice. Or public health. Or online safety. Or sustainable. Or racist. Or genocide. If you say these words enough, they become the reality. Even after the cows come home.

Yes, cliches are “overused” words or sayings. Nowhere is it implied that they were once true. The clever strategy is to tell the initial lie, then rinse and repeat. Use words that obfuscate, then embed these words in the community, in educational institutions, across NGOs, in government bureaucracies, and throughout HR departments. They will catch on, so that eventually people who have no idea what they really mean will use them routinely. Almost to the point of parody.

And when the words are embedded, so are the ideas behind them. The use and misuse of language is an essential part of the revolutionary, totalitarian toolkit.

There were all the infamous examples of wordsmithing used by Big Brother in 1984. Ignorance is strength. War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Newspeak. Thoughtcrime. Doublethink. Unperson. And yes – memory hole! Their use, over and over, leads to a term not used by Orwell. Groupthink. Or even better, group-non-think. That is the aim. It was said that 1984 was like:

… the vision of a future as "a boot stamping on a human face—forever".

It has also been said that when words are disappeared, then the capacity to think also disappears. If we don’t have the words to articulate concepts, resistance to power and debate disappear. The same goes for word-substitution and the use of cliches. You embed new words and you embed new thinking.

And it has worked. Call it the linguistics strategy. One of the most significant developments of the past three decades has been the disappearance (in the legacy media especially) of sustained, investigative questioning of state narratives. Any number of examples suffice to prove the claim. The media now runs dead (silent) on anything outside a very, very narrow Overton Window.

Now it is up to social media and independent journalists to cast light on dark areas. That is why governments across the West are going after social media. It is the last great hope of dissidence. It has to be crushed.

The way the media’s transformation has been achieved is nothing short of a miracle. Back in the day, media proprietors favoured parties and certain leaders. They always did. Billy McMahon had Frank Packer on his side. And they changed their minds, too. Murdoch supported Whitlam, then didn’t. But now, the whole media establishment is on board with whole agendas, often shared by the UniParty. And the media trades in words. And cliches. And messaging. And narrative. The media was always a pack. But there were dissidents, then. Now? Not so much.

Then, everything was different back in the day.

Today’s media are an official arm of government, and their weapons are words.

Perhaps the Orwell description needs to be updated – it is now a dictionary stamping on a human face forever. To invoke the other great critic of Soviet tyranny, we are now governed by an archipelago of approved words and phrases.

Paul Collits

24 August 2025