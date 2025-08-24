PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimSceptic's avatar
SimSceptic
9h

The clip from yes minister is priceless 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynda H's avatar
Lynda H
9h

My grandparents and relations used cliches all the time. Sometimes it was because the cliche expressed the situation simply, perfectly or humorously. They could express their thoughts or feelings with their own words, and did so when things were serious, but most of the time they didn't have the time. Easier and quicker to pull out an appropriate cliche. But those cliches were never used to fool or manipulate anyone. Maybe we need a new word for the manipulative, political "don't think, just accept" cliche?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture