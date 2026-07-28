PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
1d

Excellent excoriation of Paterson.

Well deserved.

Reply
Share
Alison's avatar
Alison
1d

"Indeed, populism often is about destroying institutions, not reforming or conserving them."

Oh, so that's what populism is. These wankers live in a bubble.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture