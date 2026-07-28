There is nothing quite like an entitled toff telling the plebs they are cookers.

The Spectator’s resident wet editor, Terry Barnes, has been insisting that Senator James Paterson wasn’t really insulting One Nation and its voters when he recently spoke to the Ramsay Centre.

Here is Barnes:

One Liberal pollie who seems to be working things through is forever-young Liberal frontbencher, James Paterson. His speech, reproduced here, is not as much a ‘spray’ at One Nation as a realisation as to where the Coalition’s support has been haemorrhaging, and why. He particularly acknowledges that populism isn’t necessarily conservatism, and vice versa. Indeed, populism often is about destroying institutions, not reforming or conserving them. Mind you, populism is easier and more fun, and more likely to bring its leaders great power without responsibility.

https://www.senatorpaterson.com.au/news/speech-ramsay-centre-23-july-2026

Forever young? Forever entitled, certainly. Forever of the ruling class. Forever a creature of the elites. The Liberal Party pre-selectors that keep Paterson in office each round clearly haven’t heard of that old footy recruitment rule. No dickheads.

At least Paterson saw the irony of his speechmaking:

I appreciate the irony of speaking about the dangers of populism while dressed in black tie, in a magnificent venue like this and to a crowd of people who’ve just received generous scholarships to attend the world’s most elite universities.

Unlike so many, at least he does get irony. But then he merely dispenses with it. Oops. And there was this:

Whether on the populist left or right, they bring with them a much broader wagon of grudges and resentments. And they are most often defined by their total lack of regard for our institutions more broadly. Right now, they also have a helping hand from some foreign state and non-state actors, who see strategic advantage and even profit from weaponising our distrust and amplifying our divisions. It is easier than ever before for them to do so. Once they would have had to mount a sophisticated human intelligence operation to influence journalists, editors, or producers who controlled access to the public square in democracies. Now they can pump our public square full of propaganda by hijacking Western-headquartered social media platforms using inauthentic accounts or by covertly paying mercenary influencers to promote their agenda. Even easier is secretly putting their thumb on the scale of the algorithm of foreign authoritarian-controlled applications to serve content which divides and distracts us. The risk today is that understandable discontent with Australia’s recent economic performance – a solvable policy problem – is used as a vehicle to trash our political, legal, and social institutions which have underpinned our progress, prosperity and harmony for centuries.

Ah, that is us, folks. Menzies’ forgotten people. The thirty per cent of the electorate that Paterson wants to keep disenfranchised. Barnes must have been reading a different speech. This sounds to me like an attack on us.

We are the problem. We are out to destroy our sacred institutions? What, like useless elections, broken promises, unmandated policies, corruption, trillion-dollar green boondoggles supported by both branches of the UniParty, tax steals, fiscal incontinence, wasted resources, signing up to the international climate grifter industrial complex? Paris Agreement, anyone?

I think that, rather, our intention and One Nation’s is to restore our once sacred institutions, institutions trashed by Paterson’s generation of scumbag politicians, servants all to the globalist agenda and to the preservation, at all costs, of the UniParty.

Paterson is spinning lies, with a sneering tone, in a penguin suit. He is trying to make it about economic resentment. Really.

I assume that Paterson isn’t a fool. AI reports:

Senator James Paterson holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Commerce. Both degrees were completed at the University of Melbourne.

Then there are the post-grad courses at Harvard.

Assuming that he isn’t a fool, this tripe makes him a gaslighting bad actor, bent on protecting his establishment patch. No one inside the beltway or beyond thinks that political “resentment” is driven by economic circumstances. Not even close. Who wrote this guy’s speech? Does he actually believe his own propaganda?

Then he gets down in the weeds with the likes of Labor’s Murray Watt. Jimbo thinks we are all cookers:

Australians struggling with the cost of living have not suddenly embraced conspiracy theories about chemtrails, the federal reserve, school shootings, 9/11 and pharmaceutical companies.

Whoa!

Note the clever, seamless conflation of the views of conspiracy theorists who have turned out to have been spot on in relation to (say) Covid with those he regards as fringe dwellers.

Joining the dots and making connections used to be regarded as the day job of social scientists worth their salt. This is known as the straw man fallacy. Attributing views to opponents not held by them. (Perhaps there is truth, too, in some of the other “fringe” views. Like chemtrails, as the far more honest Rowan Dean mentioned on air the other day, at what is now known as News 24, in his considered attack on Paterson. Does anyone think that the climate state doesn’t have an interest in, and the means to, geo-engineer the weather, with obvious motivations)?

It was Paterson’s Government that gave us the ScoMo plandemic. Not too many conspiracy theories among the reams of scientific and congressional evidence that Big Parma cooked up lethal injectables and did deals with governments, including Paterson’s, that killed people. That would be blood on your hands, mate. Instead of a craven apology for your lot’s corruption, instead we get half-baked accusations of conspiracy theories. Not too many conspiracy theories in the thousands of peer reviewed studies that showed lockdowns and school closures to be harmful.

Someone should send the good Senator a subscription to (for example) The Brownstone Institute. Some of the smartest folks on the planet have nailed all aspects of the Covid conspiracy. And still are at it.

https://brownstone.org/

To attack those who called out the Covid tyranny is adjacent to defending the state’s performance therein. For which there is NO coming back.

This takes Paterson straight to the “never to be trusted with anything again”, naughty corner of the room. Just dribbling it into the narrative, through throwaway lines, without taking the time or care to defend his bullshit. It is despicable. We pay your salary, cobber. Don’t ever forget this. We might call it Paterson’s Curse.

The Senator should get out more and talk to real people. Get out of the safe confines of the Libtard after dinner speech circuit. Like Hanson is, as we speak. You’re not even original. You are spitting out second hand epithets at enemies that you have only because of the UniParty’s own conspiratorial behaviour.

Is this the same Paterson who got into an ugly to-do with an ageing ON supporter on the hustings before the Farrer by-election.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-05-07/scuffle-between-liberal-senator-and-one-national-volunteer/106651204

Those in the right-of-centre journalism aristocracy who (rightly) castigate the Legacy Libs for their endless, groundless and tedious attacks on One Nation are missing the point. Yes, it is a case of the Streisand Effect. But this is far more than clueless politics.

The real point is not the dumbness of the strategy but its elite, ruling class intent. In attacking ON and Pauline Hanson in particular, the head-kickers in the Liberal Party are simply reminding those they have already betrayed, over and over, that they are still a part of the UniParty.

They haven’t changed. There was not the slightest remorse in Paterson’s diatribe, of course. The first step towards a reconciliation is saying sorry. Begging forgiveness.

One of the fellow Libtard travellers, Nick Cater, recently attempted to attribute the word (UniParty) to Hanson and ON. Oh no. ON didn’t come up with the notion of the UniParty. That would be Ralph Nader and (later) Steve Bannon (according to AI search). The word became more and more popular the more that the object of Paterson’s and Cater’s political affections crapped all over its supporters and our citizens from a great height. Again and again.

The shared legacy party commitment to a whole raft of tyrannical policies, starting with, but by no means limited to, Covid deceit on an industrial scale, has radicalised a generation of voters who remain totally unmoved by the “arguments” of the establishment and its fellow travelling insider-pundits. Like Hanson is “unfit” to govern. As if their lot are “fit” to govern. Since when are corrupt liars “fit” to govern? They just don’t realise how idiotic they look.

The intention of Cater’s sleight of hand (I believe) was to diminish the whole idea of a UniParty. To make out it is a party-political epithet rather than a revealed reality that blind Freddie can discern. Liberal loyalists who want to preserve the machine, the system that has so rewarded them – not us – are invoking the old standard tactic. Blame the electorate for getting it wrong. Try to bed in the claim that it is we who are out to undermine our democratic institutions. By our recalcitrant electoral behaviour. Ye gads! Splitting the vote!

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s Svengali and one very familiar with the tricks of the UniParty trade, said there was NOTHING the establishment wouldn’t do to get rid of Nigel Farage, a British moderate but also a perceived threat to the current political duopoly.

We saw how the far-left media (legacy and social) in Britain committed stochastic terrorism in having Ann Widdecombe killed. They demonised her world view, her reform UK politics and her Catholic moral values. The establishment hated Ann Widdecombe. They (in this case the politicised British police) have covered up aspects of her murder. They still are.

The same establishment created a bogus “right wing” plot to kill Muslims at a religious gathering in Suffolk.

They lied in the House of Commons. Another of our sacred institutions. There were no arrests. There was no plot. No “credible threat”.

Now, in Australia, we have the ABC – which received a funding increase to over a billion a year under Paterson’s Government – (arguably) advocating, or at least fantasising about, the murder of Pauline Hanson’s friend, and a true Australian legend, Gina Rhinehart.

Watch it if you must.

https://www.hancockironore.com.au/not-sorry-gina-aunty-defends-torture-video/

No ABC apology forthcoming. What about a police investigation?

Yes, there is ONE Australian institution that ON does want to destroy. The ABC. Will the Liberal establishment commit to this as well? No, I didn’t think so.

The institutions that the respectable right seeks to defend against those they see as electoral usurpers are all riddled with corruption. They are no longer fit for purpose, in their current form and as occupied by those who right now have their hands on all the levers.

How dare those who wield power, whether politicians or the mates in the media, tell US for whom to vote. Those in dinner suits shouldn’t throw stones. Especially when they are snide, talentless shils.

It is wrong simply to castigate the Liberals for being half full of wets. True but not the whole story. Or even the main one. Conservatives versus wets is a false binary, or at least an inappropriate one. The real distinction to be made is between establishment insider/defenders and insurgent/outsiders. And there are very few of the latter in the Coalition. Those so inclined have mostly left the building and found their true home elsewhere. Equally, there isn’t a “conservative continuum” from Liberal/National to ON and the other freedom micro parties, with ON simply further along the spectrum of right-ness. It is a false continuum.

No, there is a divide that cannot readily be breached, or easily accommodated. Like through a new coalition or a preference deal or a non-compete arrangement.

Just say there is a right-of-centre majority after the next election, or, more likely, the one after. Does anyone out there think that the likes of Senator Paterson, or (God help us all) Andrew Hastie, are going to sit down with people who want to do the things – it is a fairly long list – that we want, but that we know the establishment Liberals don’t want, and won’t do?

After all, ON wants to make our institutions again work for we-the-people. No more, no less. Not performative, UniParty “conservatism”, but real democracy. Some call it populism, inevitably with a sneer. Often wearing a dinner suit. Terry Barnes’ feeble rendition of the choice we face – that it is either (good) institution-preserving Libs or (bad) ON institution destroyers – and his equally feeble defence of Paterson show that the UniParty has no clothes.

It also shows that these people simply don’t understand the difference between defending corrupted institutions and re-making them as fit-for-purpose servants of the people whose interests they are meant to serve, but never do.

This is nothing more and nothing less than a UniParty deployment of its ground troops in order to keep a lid on the greatest threat to the machine this country has seen. It is trying to keep a lid on public anger. To this end, in Britain, the cops and Shabana Mahmood (the Pakistani Muslim Home Secretary) lie. The establishment attacks Farage’s financial arrangements. While ignoring real threats on his life.

Here, the scribbling class demonises the main threat to its power across multiple platforms and with different actors. As St Paul said in Corinthians Chapter Twelve, there are different types of work. Not for Christ in this case, but for the state machine and the party duopoly.

With lies and with insults. With exaggerations of internal ON disagreements. With character attacks on ON members (like Malcolm Roberts). With canards about lack of experience in government. And with deranged, personalised attacks like those of Hastie. To eliminate the threat of the dreaded populism. And the “far right”. In other words, to shut down the revolting peasants. They are afraid of giving us the governance and policies that we actually want.

It is another case of tipping the scales. Of gaslighting. Of dressing up our utterly justified turning away from the corrupt order as “a threat to civilisation”. This all suggests an advanced state of delusion on their part. It is interesting that the chief head kickers are NOT the Liberal wets, but the likes of Canavan and those referred to above.

Just so long as we know what the game is, who they are prepared to side with, what they think is at stake – for them, of course, not us – and what is driving their coordinated efforts at preserving the thoroughly rotten politics they have created and which they are determined to defend. Come what may.

It is all hands on deck.

Paul Collits

28 July 2026