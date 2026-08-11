PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet's avatar
Janet
6h

I declined to allow my personal internet connection and computer be used for government purposes so I insisted I be posted a printed form, which I duly completed and will post back tomorrow. I had a little fun ... and I wrote I am Christian, about which I explained in the feedback section at the end of the document. I also photographed every completed page.

Reply
Share
Glenn Hunter's avatar
Glenn Hunter
7h

The online form (site) crashed again this year. This was in the afternoon. I was trying to beat the crowd trying to avoid the fines. Why else would you fill out the stupid thing. I'm a spiritual being not tied to a formalistic religion. But whatever. Do I get a $3,500 fine for donkey voting "No religion"?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture