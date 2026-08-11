One thing to say about those trying fundamentally to change (what is left of) our society is that they believe in total victory. Another is that they know how to execute. A third is that they never, ever give up. Down to the last detail.

Whether we think of them simply – often, too simply – as leftists, or as Marxists, or as progressives, or globalists, or sexual liberationists, or feminists, or homosexualists, or climate cookers, or Islamists, it is clear that they work separately and together in myriad alliances to achieve their objectives.

And one shared objective is the deChristianisation of the West. Another is the forced affirmation of homosexuality. As if we don’t get enough of that in our TV crime dramas. Night after night. You would think that every street in every suburb is filled, wall-to-wall, with queers.

Tonight is census night in Australia. A five yearly cause of excitement for demographers and a cause of extreme tedium for the rest of us. Another interaction with that uniquely modern punishment … the online “form”.

It shouldn’t be.

A seemingly non-ideological exercise and a non-political one. It is just about collecting information to help governments and others to provide “better service”. Believe that, believe anything.

A recent missive from John Anderson reminded me of some of the hidden agendas of those seeking to reshape our countries and cultures. A short video explains what they are up to. In shaping our perceptions of who we are. And alerting us to how the powers that be are writing narratives to achieve certain objectives. Revolutionary objectives. It all seems so innocent. In this case, the question is religious belief.

No, I hadn’t heard of Dorian von Freyhold either. His succinct presentation, backed up by some real social science, not what now passes for same in our halls of higher learning, is persuasive. Short story. We ain’t as atheist as the powers that be would have us believe. We are not 39 per cent atheist, after all. More like 26 per cent, when the survey isn’t skewed.

It is all in the way the questions are framed. As the fictional Sir Humphrey explained back in the eighties.

A timeless, mini-classic. Shape the questions. Get the result you want.

Does this matter?

Clever propagandists plant and maintain narratives, as the doyens of public relations, like Edward Bernays, explained long ago. They create impressions that can influence behaviour. And given that man’s greatest need (apparently) is to “belong” to the group, as the Asch experiments of the sixties showed, it is likely that we might be “nudged” towards ticking the atheist box. That simply enables the Rationalist Society and its fellow travellers to embed a false reality, for various downstream purposes. As the Government keeps telling us, the census results influence all sorts of public policies, and the attitudes of politicians towards their voters.

The campaign has been organised and deliberate.

It is all about embedding a new reality. The new reality is … “diversity”. We are now a bit of everything. We are NOT a Christian nation. We are NOT heteronormative. Every answer on the form is a correct answer. No one gets to win. Except the state narrative.

This is what we are like now. Get used to it. And don’t ever forget it. Oh, and resistance is futile. This is how DEI wins. They don’t have to bother with arguments. It is mass formation. It is Orwellian, of course. Remember the means used by Big Brother to recalibrate reality? No new news here. But we owe it to ourselves to recognise every last case study of the long march.

We know all about nudge units … pure evil … from Covid, happily in the news again following the release of the Fauci diaries. The tactics of the deep state have come flooding back, despite the best efforts of the Covid criminal class to memory hole the lot.

Several observers, like the emeritus Bishop of Lismore, the great Geoffrey Jarrett, have spoken of the ordering of preferences in the census form. “No religion” is at the top. But, filling in the form, other things strike you. Religion is defined only by official and narrow denominations, increasingly irrelevant in these times of decreasing Christian sectarianism and a sharpened adherence to what C S Lewis called “mere Christianity”. Those toying with belief in the transcendent and in theism will be disappointed in the only option being “no religion” or a very specific denomination.

Faith is a journey, and all that.

It isn’t just about religion, either. There is a question about your sexual “orientation”. There wasn’t an answer box for “mind your own fucking business”, alas. You either get sucked into the “straight” (a homosexualist term aimed at false equalisation) answer or “prefer not to answer”. Suggesting one has something to hide, perhaps. Hobson’s choice. I do prefer to answer, but not to the question they asked.

There is no opportunity for expressive dissent against the narrative. The narrative is contained in the forms. So, the march continues towards a different society to that which many would prefer, and, perhaps, towards a falsely depicted atheistic, radically liberal utopia.

At least the Brits still have on their census a category called “white British”. So that is something to record, and measure over time. This has allowed the recent work by Matt Goodwin on how the white Brits will be a minority in their own country by the 2060s. And which has given rise to such a cranky debate, with all the usual epithets. As AI notes:

A 2025 report by academic and political commentator Matt Goodwin projects that the White British population could fall to 57% by 2050 and drop below 50% to become a minority by 2063. The analysis attributes this forecast to sustained net migration levels and varying birth rates among different demographic groups.

When, mercifully, I will be long gone but, alas, not my children and grandchildren.

Back to the revolutionaries and their metier. Having census surveys rigged might strike us a small bickies. But the revolutionaries, who work tirelessly, 24/7, are attendant to detail. The devil, literally, is in the detail. They are at their best when the punters are asleep at the wheel. We all do most of their heavy lifting for them.

They have many levers to pull.

Across many fronts, the revolutionaries work to fundamentally uproot our heritage, our belief systems, our raison d’etre. What we cherish. What we work for. Whether you call them evil hardly matters. Their lingua franca is power. And they have it in spades.

They have already achieved victory. These exercises, like the census, are merely mopping up operations.

They think.

But … there are counter-revolutionaries, and they are hard at work.

Like the folks working The Save Europe Act. To take just one example.

There are those who will not simply give up, and say “you won”. Hope is one of the great Christian virtues. Yes, it will all be worked out in the next Kingdom. That doesn’t mean that we don’t simply give up here on earth. Even if it means getting down in the weeds, using hand to hand combat with those who are driven by demonic forces of the utopian radicals who mean to do us mortal harm.

The census merely shows us that the battle is brutal and ongoing.

Paul Collits

11 August 2026