Peter Campion
11h

On cricket, I always thought it'd be more interesting if it had; a) three or four live, five-metre saltwater crocodiles on the pitch, and b) two bowlers bowling at once from opposite ends.

On the climate con, the Caucasian-capitalist-created catastrophic carbon-caused climate calamity, it's provably nonsensical using first-principles physics.

CO2 absorbs outgoing longwave infrared radiation (heat) as photons at 14.8 microns wavelength (Planck’s Law).

The temperature of absorption at 14.8 microns is -80 degrees Celsius (Wien’s Displacement Law), which is found in the lower stratosphere, well above the troposphere where weather exists.

Minus 80 degrees Celsius is 95 degrees lower than average surface temperature.

The Second Law of Thermodynamics proves heat doesn’t flow from cold zones to hotter zones.

CO2 cannot “trap heat.” It can only delay outgoing heat momentarily so high up in the atmosphere it’s irrelevant.

Atmospheric CO2 is contingent upon seawater temperature (Henry’s Law).

Only the sun has the energy to heat 1.335 billion cubic kilometres of water.

To control Earth’s climate, you must control the sun.

The “climate debate” is now and always has been political and anti-scientific.

The whole narrative is meant to transfer our wealth to the globalists while destroying our nation.

Alison
10h

Heated swimming pool indeed. Man, these people are hypocrites. It's pretty much all over, red rover for Australia.

