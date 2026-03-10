Campion College in Sydney takes its name from St Edmund Campion, an English martyr crushed by the First Elizabeth for daring to push back against the Protestant revolution executed (pun intended) by Elizabeth’s old man.

Campion was a Jesuit, at a time when Jesuits were Catholic. And a missionary, sent by the Pope to re-convert the English, or, perhaps more modestly, to minister to the spiritual and liturgical needs of the underground recusant Catholics. It was the age of priest holes and all that. Campion called his mission “Campion’s brag”.

A useful summary of Campion’s life can be found here:

https://www.wordonfire.org/articles/lessons-from-st-edmund-campion-modern-martyr/

Campion College was founded on the marriage and philosophical unity of Athens and Jerusalem. On Aristotle and Christ. Any reading of Campion’s reason for being sees it as defending Catholic teachings and culture AND the life of the mind. In particular, the life of the mind embraces a defence of what we now call Western civilisation. That is, both the traditional (integrated) Western way of learning, and the content of Judeo-Christian philosophy.

The Western mind defended by Campion College is, in many ways, a fusion of tradition and freedom. Of conservatism and classical liberalism. Exemplified by Locke, Smith, Burke, Mill and Hayek. And tempered by modern Catholic social teaching. Its teaching philosophy is a blend of questioning and defending.

Since its first teaching year (2006), the College has been training young (mostly) Catholic minds to go into a hostile, secular society and to have impact on the culture. This is the modern Campion’s brag.

Campion College is also a bulwark. Against the degradation of the modern West. It is, to appropriate William F Buckley Jr’s famous statement, standing athwart history (and modern culture), yelling “stop”! It is counter-cultural. Unashamedly so.

Or so it seems.

Campion College is at a crossroads. There is a new incoming President, John Roskam. Yes, he of the Institute of Public Affairs and of Victorian Liberal Party politics. And there is also an internal crisis of staffing.

First, to Roskam. Both a fine fellow and an odd choice for a tertiary institution seeking tier-one academic respectability. For mine, any scholarly institution worth its salt would choose as President an exemplary, top-shelf, sterling scholar. Above all else. In this case, it has not done so.

Second, Campion College seems, on the public evidence, not to have resolved to defend its Dean of Studies, Stephen McInerney, against “charges”, never really specified, by the legacy media, relating to speeches given by McInerney in defence of Australia’s Anglo heritage and in opposition to radical, culture-threatening, mass immigration.

See here (paywalled):

https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/the-far-right-figures-teaching-students-at-a-sydney-college-20250930-p5mz2v.html

Far right figures teaching at Sydney college! Shock horror. And here:

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2025/nov/23/academics-who-say-they-are-pro-white-and-have-ethnic-conception-of-australia-turn-spotlight-on-sydneys-campion-college

What a pathetic beat-up. Even by The Guardian’s “standards”.

The day that Campion College sides with the lunatics at The Guardian against its own is the day that we all recognise that Campion has quietly embraced the zeitgeist against which it has always said it was fighting. Clearer evidence is not needed.

Worse, one suspects that it is all about the money. Campion survives on donations from the rich and the Catholic. Reputation management 101. They are scared.

Sadly, The Catholic Weekly (Monica Doumit and Daniel Ang) stood shoulder to shoulder with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Guardian against McInerney. Neither organ is remotely simpatico with Campion’s mission. They would both despise its raison d’etre. Neither Doumit nor Ang had the courtesy to even name McInerney in their pieces. It was a bit cloak and dagger.

See here:

https://catholicweekly.com.au/telling-omission-from-marchs-mantra/

And here:

https://catholicweekly.com.au/migration-levels-in-australia/

The Sydney Catholic establishment seems not to have room in its affiliated institutions for defenders of Western tradition. Oh dear. That is extremely disappointing. For a previous supporter of Campion like me.

What would Edmund Campion make of all this?

Well, as a proud Englishman, he might be a little sympathetic to an Australian defending the British foundations of our nation. Much more relevantly, he might also be quite sympathetic to someone (like him) radically pushing back against an authoritarian regime enforcing a culture, without popular consent – in this case, driven by a foreign (Chinese and Muslim) invasion of our shores.

Edmund Campion, an insurgent rebel breaking (then) English laws and threatening the extant regime, might well see in Stephen McInerney, speaking freely, courageously and quite reasonably and well within the bounds of his employment contract, as a kindred soul.

All food for thought for the incoming President, himself an outspoken defender of free speech. We await to see what will be Roskam’s Brag.

Paul Collits

10 March 2026