The keystone cops – or are they not merely stupid? – of the Devon and Cornwall constabulary have made one phrase go viral over the last week, since the tragic death of Ann Widdecombe.

So keen were they, probably under strict orders from the UK’s Muslim Home Secretary, to pin the murder on whitey, and to insist that it wasn’t “political”, that they popularised a new crime … the burglary gone wrong.

It was always palpable and farcical bullshit serving ideological state ends. When they look stupid, and when they know that you know, it should be game up for the two-tier UK police system and for the ideology that underpins it. But no, they have the legacy media on side. It will be memory holed, soon enough.

They know that we know that it was a cover-up.

But there is something about that phrase, burglary gone wrong, that resonates. Or should.

It turns out that both Britain and Australia, and, indeed, much of the once liberal democratic west, have themselves been the victim of two massive burglaries. And they have gone very wrong. For us.

The first burglary is there, in plain sight.

Two Australian prime ministers, a long time apart, have shed light on the nature of the crime. The first is Tony Abbott, who is doubling down on the message he gave in February, stating that multiculturalism has failed, and that – shock, horror – diversity is not our strength. Get outta here!

He is now the President of the Liberal Party, so he is speaking with a tad more “official” voice than he was doing previously. This act, of itself, deserves praise for Ann Widdecombe-style courage. Perhaps it is Catholic guilt – which, for those who have crossed the Tiber, or were always there, is a real thang – over his role in condemning Pauline Hanson to prison, back in the day. Or perhaps it is simply being mugged by reality, in the way of Irving Kristol, the great American conservative thinker. Maybe he was never on side with all that, but simply didn’t know how to bend the Liberal Party to that reality. Maybe it is Abbott’s final go at saving the party that gave him his career. The wets will have a ball with this, of course, and will already be scheming (like Henry II) about how to rid themselves of this meddlesome Liberal centrist.

The second contribution on the topic comes from the great Menzies himself, for whom my admiration is rapidly growing, afresh and by the day.

Menzies was even ahead of the Enoch Powell curve. Brilliant. He saw the simple and patently obvious benefit to social cohesion of having a homogeneous population. That was real social cohesion, not the performative social cohesion of the new left mafia that runs us now.

There is a touch of the Rupert Lowe “I don’t care” approach in evidence here. It is marvelous stuff, and provides a cautionary tale to all the Liberal wets who mention their deference to Ming whenever they can. Oops.

So, the first burglary has been by the later-wave immigrants who have come to Britain and to Australia, essentially to steal. To steal our cultures. Our welfare benefits. Our university degrees. Our suburbs. Our ghastly, third world high rises. In the case of Britain especially, they have come to steal the innocence of our daughters. And all the good hotel accommodation.

It is a burglary gone wrong.

The receipts are in. Enclaves. Scams. The murder of Jews on Bondi Beach. Other expressions of violence. Political bribery in electorates of multiculti flavour. The slow-drip depletion of Australianness. The creation of cities that are unrecognisable as Australian. The creation of non-English speaking sub-strata. Of enforced deference to the invaders.

There is another burglary gone wrong here.

This is the capture of the commanding heights of civil society, the polity, the media, the universities and schools, and the corporates, by the modern, progressive, globalist ideologists. Under the cover of UniParty neoliberalism, the cultural Marxists have stolen the reins of government and have rendered voter-led democracy a relic of a bygone era.

This has been a burglary by a thousand thieves. And there were witnesses to the crime. Worse, the two sets of burglars have joined up, in common cause. A bit like the Great Train Robbers. Two “teams” joined up, in common cause. Combined their resources. Their knowledge. Their desire for victory.

Yes, there are precedents for this.

The red green alliance that we see before us, chanting modern hymns like “from the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the sea”, is merely the most obvious manifestation of the masterplan to defeat the West.

Unlike the pathetically incompetent Watergate burglars of Nixon’s Plumbers Unit, goons all, these guys know what they are doing. Their useful idiots are in place. The puppet pollies are doing their bidding, for both venal and ideological reasons. I will hand over my country to leftists and migrant invaders, the burglar exemplars, just so long as you the voter NEVER call me a racist. When I am a careerist, corrupt time server, with my eye on the rewards for service to the cause, who cares? Mostly, the punters will never notice. We have trained them for that.

And the One Nation hating Liberal wets will ensure that Tony Abbott’s refreshing counter-narrative will never, ever take hold. They are bought and paid for.

Pauline Hanson, right now in Britain, having met heroes like Rupert Lowe and Tommy Robinson, and having witnessed up close the aftermath of the Widdecombe assassination, will be acutely aware of the unfolding crisis in Western liberalism. And the lethal dangers to those who dare to resist the establishment.

Back home, small, hateful men like Andrew Hastie and mini-bomb throwers like Louise Clegg (Mrs Angus Taylor) will continue their pathetic, self-obsessed, vindictive campaign against One Nation and (by extension) against the forgotten people that Menzies so championed.

A learning moment, right there. Even a few British Tories have seen the light, and have joined the resistance. No similar awakenings here.

There is something tragically common to the burglaries of which I speak here. The British and the Australian cops are shit at solving burglaries. As we know. A ten per cent clean up rate would astonish us. And we-the-people have been shit at noticing the meta-burglary crimes committed against our way of life and our sacred traditions.

We know now what we have lost. Too late. We have fallen for the burglaries gone wrong narrative. The late Ann Widdecombe, still hardly in her grave, would be spinning.

Paul Collits

16 July 2026