After watching what I assumed to be an AI generated clip of a man rescuing a koala from the attentions of a vicious python – pythons aren’t normally “vicious” – I was contemplating the time spent by people creating AI fake memes that may or may not go viral.

I understand why viewers watch them. They are often captivating, sometimes horrible, but always fill in time for the ageing and bored. The people who make these clips are in the (unpaid, mostly) entertainment industry. But why do they waste their time doing it?

Some years back (2013), the late David Graeber, a professor of anthropology, sometime anarchist and co-creator of Occupy Wall Street, wrote a piece on “bullshit jobs”. He began:

In the year 1930, John Maynard Keynes predicted that, by century’s end, technology would have advanced sufficiently that countries like Great Britain or the United States would have achieved a 15-hour work week. There’s every reason to believe he was right. In technological terms, we are quite capable of this. And yet it didn’t happen. Instead, technology has been marshaled, if anything, to figure out ways to make us all work more. In order to achieve this, jobs have had to be created that are, effectively, pointless. Huge swathes of people, in Europe and North America in particular, spend their entire working lives performing tasks they secretly believe do not really need to be performed. The moral and spiritual damage that comes from this situation is profound. It is a scar across our collective soul. Yet virtually no one talks about it. Why did Keynes’ promised utopia—still being eagerly awaited in the ‘60s—never materialise? The standard line today is that he didn’t figure in the massive increase in consumerism. Given the choice between less hours and more toys and pleasures, we’ve collectively chosen the latter. This presents a nice morality tale, but even a moment’s reflection shows it can’t really be true. Yes, we have witnessed the creation of an endless variety of new jobs and industries since the ‘20s, but very few have anything to do with the production and distribution of sushi, iPhones, or fancy sneakers. So what are these new jobs, precisely? A recent report comparing employment in the US between 1910 and 2000 gives us a clear picture (and I note, one pretty much exactly echoed in the UK). Over the course of the last century, the number of workers employed as domestic servants, in industry, and in the farm sector has collapsed dramatically. At the same time, ‘professional, managerial, clerical, sales, and service workers’ tripled, growing ‘from one-quarter to three-quarters of total employment.’ In other words, productive jobs have, just as predicted, been largely automated away (even if you count industrial workers globally, including the toiling masses in India and China, such workers are still not nearly so large a percentage of the world population as they used to be.)

https://strikemag.org/bullshit-jobs/

Then Graeber parlayed the article into a book (2019). He sub-titled his book “the rise of pointless work”. And he hit the interview circuit.

But it has gotten worse since he first noticed the trend. And differently worse. So many bullshit jobs 2.0 are the result of policy change, the woke revolution, safetyism, globalism and progressivism. The deep and broad state has engineered turbo-charged mission creep over the past quarter century, and it is expanding exponentially.

Everyone would have his favourite example of a bullshit job.

All of Canberra. (Canberra would have to have the highest bullshit jobs to productive jobs ratio in the land). Call centres. AI creators. Cricket Australia psychologists. All HR. Anyone engaged in corporate optics protection. Relationship management. Paid managers of Salvos stores. (Really?) Security guards at benign pubs. People who teach courses on unconscious bias. Anyone involved in climate change. Door-to-door solar panel sellers. Daniel Andrews’ ninety odd political staffers. Chief Health Officers during a plandemic. The over half of all university jobs that are given over to administration. Anyone promoting diversity. All those British cops arresting people for giving offence to someone. Influencers. Child care workers being paid to do the jobs of parents. Greeters at Bunnings. Security folks inspecting your bags at the Big W exits. People paid to operate leaf blowers. Covid marshalls, kitted out with appropriate marshall-wear. The people who painted arrows and lines on supermarket floors. Those who manufactured masks. Facebook fact checkers. Eco-tourism operators. Salesmen who sell things no one needs.

You see, it really is endemic. And these people do harm. It ain’t benign, nor innocent. It might even be thought by some to have been part of a … conspiracy! Keep them busy. Keep them entertained. Keep them distracted. I wonder if Graeber, had he lived longer, might have come around to an updated and more nuanced, 2.0, version of his original thesis.

It is apparent that bullshit job creation has moved a fair distance from the good old days of make-work schemes during the Depression, like moving piles of dirt from A to B then back to A. Or Gough Whitlam’s infamous RED Scheme.

It is a disease of modern capitalism across the West, as Graber indicated. Companies larger than very small businesses have been utterly unable to resist the pressures of modern (post 1960s) corporatism and seductive management theory. Adam Smith would be spinning in his grave, I would think.

Offshoring has played its role. When we sent real jobs like manufacturing to the Third World, we were meant to fill the hole with “new economy” jobs. The new economy was one of the great cliches of the 90s. You don’t hear that term much anymore. No one knew what it meant, even then. It turns out it meant the laptop class looking busy. Scotty from marketing.

Late capitalism isn’t the only, or even the main culprit. Also, the bullshit job is a disease of big, ever-growing and ideological government. And a disease of stakeholder capitalism, aka globalist, corporate fascism.

Graeber also got onto the psychological damage done to those who live their whole careers doing jobs they KNOW to be worthless. (I know a little about this, as I spent twelve years of my life writing ministerial letters for a succession of largely useless Labor ministers in Macquarie Street. Service to the public it wasn’t. I eventually escaped, mercifully).

It is little wonder that so many people so readily embraced the Covid plandemic in 2020. It gave the endlessly bored and dispirited a fresh start. Finally, they were able to contribute! Mattias Desmet has linked social isolation and anxiety to the susceptibility to mass formation during Covid.

The disillusioned and dispirited were and are ripe for obeisance and, ultimately, tyrannical control, both by the state and by bullying peers. The already crushed have little to fight with, or for. And they are used to quietly going along with a false narrative, that, were they to think deeply about it, they would know to be false. Intelligent people seem willing to accept that their fate is to do jobs that are not needed, of no value. Or to pretend that it isn’t so. The greatest lies we tell are to ourselves. And they keep doing these jobs. They are going along to get along. To be a bullshit job dissident would mean not putting food on the table, after all.

For mine, a large contributing factor to modern mental health problems is the lack of meaning felt by the uselessly employed. Feeling like you are contributing is the basis for getting out of bed each day.

And, thanks to sixties and seventies state and corporate backed feminism, women are now pressured to join the ranks of the wage slaves engaged in meaningless labour and bullshit jobs.

One thing to note about bullshit jobs 2.0 is that many of them are not only useless. They are dangerous to the wellbeing of individuals, the prosperity of society and the integrity of our democracies. They are no longer just part of a giant Ponzi scheme. If only it were thus.

Meantime, the online “creatives” will continue to create their memes, being ludicrously reassured that going viral one day will deliver them self fulfilment. And that their jobs/lives will have meaning.

Oh dear.

Paul Collits

1 February 2026