This is one of those lessons in “how they do it”.

Recently, the excellent Judith Sloan, writing in The (paywalled) Australian, noted the worsening situation of children “raised” in child care during their very early years in comparison with their peers raised in the home, across a range of measures. Like anxiety.

Sloan asked:

What if it turns out that long daycare is actually harmful to many children and that the consequences will play out for the rest of their lives?

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=TAWEB_WRE170_a&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theaustralian.com.au%2Fcommentary%2Fwhy-centrebased-childcare-fails-our-young-kids%2Fnews-story%2Fc6ba972a3aa7b3c5550b0a693a741d32&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium&v21=HIGH-Segment-2-SCORE&V21spcbehaviour=appendend

None of this is rocket science, but at least Sloan is saying the quiet part out loud.

Sloan mentioned in passing the fact that the massive influx of migrants, many of whom are working in child care in Australia, is having an impact on the quality of the care. Poor English language skills don’t help in the development of the young-in-care.

What strikes you about this is the way that two awful pieces of public policy – the preferencing of publicly provided and subsidised child care and mass immigration – work together to undermine tradition, to mess up our lives and those of our children and grandchildren and to effect social changes desired by the state but not necessarily by many of our people. Each policy amounts to a serious social experiment. Each builds on the other. One might even rely on the other for its maximum impact.

The combination is lethal, and permanent. Note Sloan’s phrase, “the rest of their lives”.

This idea, that pairs of policies working in tandem allow the state to move society in particular directions, turns out to have many examples. And, for an administrative state wedded to social change and increased control of private life, this way of building a new order, brick by brick, has the virtue of achieving change-by-stealth. No one can see the outcomes coming. Each can have the benefit of seeming benign.

Coincidentally, this past week or so offered a second case study in this phenomenon. This is the potentially deadly combination of the wearables push with the surveillance this enables and the recent passage, across the West, of euthanasia law. The law of slippery slopes may, in the future, lead governments to think they can make dissidents disappear. Far-fetched? Well, the state killed thousands of old people during Covid with ventilators and midazolam, and called these deaths “from Covid”. Yes, this is an evil age and every conspiracy theory should be regarded as a plausible hypothesis. OffGuardian is always worth a look:

Bodily autonomy—the right to privacy and integrity over our own bodies—is rapidly vanishing. The debate now extends beyond forced vaccinations or invasive searches to include biometric surveillance, wearable tracking, and predictive health profiling. We are entering a new age of algorithmic, authoritarian control, where our thoughts, moods, and biology are monitored and judged by the state. This is the dark promise behind the newest campaign by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, to push for a future in which all Americans wear biometric health-tracking devices. Under the guise of public health and personal empowerment, this initiative is nothing less than the normalization of 24/7 bodily surveillance—ushering in a world where every step, heartbeat, and biological fluctuation is monitored not only by private companies but also by the government. In this emerging surveillance-industrial complex, health data becomes currency. Tech firms profit from hardware and app subscriptions, insurers profit from risk scoring, and government agencies profit from increased compliance and behavioral insight. This convergence of health, technology, and surveillance is not a new strategy—it’s just the next step in a long, familiar pattern of control.

https://off-guardian.org/2025/07/22/the-wearables-trap-how-the-government-plans-to-monitor-score-and-control-you/

Sadly, this is being pushed by RFK Jr, who should know better. FFS.

So, there are two recent cases of twinning tyrannical policies, right here. Could this be a coincidence? It turns out that there are many, many examples of awful policy or trend x enabling awful policy y to achieve catastrophic outcome z, not just these two. Consider this list:

· Two generations of postmodernist education, with its denuding of critical skills and a denial of truth, combined with a steady dose of elite-led climate catastrophist propaganda, which together deliver an insouciant electorate that calmly watches it all happen;

· Plandemic policies based on lies combined with emergent surveillance technology and the coming of new international health regulations recently agreed by our government, which will deliver public health tyranny as a rolling reality;

· Digital ID legislation that looked at first like an orphan suddenly finds it true purpose when, out of the blue, the UniParty and the Deep (ESafety) State come up with a comfortable sounding restriction on youth access to social media, and hey presto, you get an out-and-out attack on citizens’ online anonymity;

· Western pro-abortion policies – tens of millions of unborn dead since Roe v Wade – when combined with NGO-driven foreign aid policies and packages, have delivered massive depopulation in Third World countries, all quite deliberately;

· CBDC’s (Central Bank Digital Currencies), right now being investigated across the West, and Chinese-style social credit, will allow the state to utterly control us;

· The abandonment of the White Australia policy by Harold Holt in the 1960s and the rolling out of the theory of multiculturalism by Malcolm Fraser in the late 1970s – yes, they were both Liberals – have together delivered an entrapped population that fears being branded racist when ever raising concerns about the impacts of mass immigration on local cultures;

· Mass immigration and the welfare state have together delivered an invasion, on our dime.

It turns out that there is plenty to chew over. This pairs thing might be a working hypothesis that actually does work (with apologies to the great Leszek Kolakowski).

They say that good things come in pairs. AI search helps out:

The phrase “good things come in pairs” suggests that positive events or occurrences tend to happen in groups of two. This idiom reflects a hopeful outlook and the idea that one positive event may be followed by another. It can also relate to the concept of balance and harmony, especially in the context of yin and yang or male and female energies.

Whatever. Here, it is the case that pairs of interconnected policies or political trends merely enable an accretion of power by the state and the diminution of individual rights, family values and economic prosperity. The state and its globalist, progressivist bad actors bent on building their vision of utopia have cleverly leveraged opportunity, often on the back of tyranny-building technologies sold to voters and customers as both benign and beneficial. When they are anything but.

Which brings us, as always, to the question of intelligent design versus convergent opportunism and Hanlon’s Razor. Did the elites plan it this way?

We could waste a lot of time on this. People do. It is a bit like trying to figure out how Pharoah’s (no doubt) underpaid workers built the pyramids.

The point is, that this is how it gets done. Under the radar. Bad actors in the deep state figure out how the building blocks can be used to advance an overall agenda. Almost like a twenty-first century version of the great American political scientist Charles Lindblom’s theory of incrementalism. AI yet again helps out:

"The Science of Muddling Through," by Charles Lindblom, describes a method of policymaking called incrementalism, where decisions are made through a series of small, manageable steps, rather than grand, comprehensive plans. This approach, also known as "successive limited comparisons," prioritizes practical experience and adaptation over theoretical models.

See also:

https://www.apsacademy.gov.au/sites/default/files/2022-04/22-016%20-%20Toolkit-TheoryBites-31Mar22_04_muddling.pdf

There is much to admire in this thinking, that is both logical and empirically driven. It is revealing.

But are they just “muddling”, these days? It generally looks that way. Like during Covid. Yet maybe it isn’t just a coincidence that the outcomes achieved by all of these subtly, seemingly random, yet miraculously inter-connected and mutually supportive policies just turn out to deliver just what the tyranny-sympathising elites want. The end result looks suspiciously like it was planned. Just like the cultural Marxist-intended long march through the institutions.

The issue to ponder is just how much of the incrementalism is “disjointed”.

It is at least plausible to conclude that there are guiding hands, even if all the bureaucrats and fellow-travelling useful idiot foot soldiers who are building the pyramids are not themselves in-the-know plotters. There is undoubtedly coordination at the very top. They meet regularly, at Bilderberg sessions and (of course) Davos.

Here we should be adding the elite theorists of democracy, Pareto, Michels and Mosca, to the Lindblom school of thought. Incrementalism with overarching intent, perhaps.

This policy-pairing piece of the puzzle isn’t the whole story of the origins of totalitarianism, to borrow (again) from Hannah Arendt, one of the great voices of political theory in the twentieth century. But it is a key component.

Paul Collits

25 July 2025