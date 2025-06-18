I taught in an urban planning program (at the University of New South Wales) for many years.

When you mix with planners for even the shortest time, you come face to face with one of those post-modern hybrid ideological oddities. In this case, it is called new urbanism. It is a rare unity ticket between leftist planners and capitalist developers.

Planners wish to end the alleged blight of “sprawl”, to end the reliance on fossil fuel-powered cars, and to so end the aspirational Australian dream. By building high rises everywhere, especially near public transport nodes. To turn Australian cities into what they take Europe to be. Walkable centres. Light rail vanity projects everywhere. Public green spaces. Vibrancy. Low carbon emissions. Wins everywhere, for the converted.

They think this will work.

And developers just want to make a financial killing, without any interest in the social and cultural outcomes. They will go along with anything.

For a critical view of new urbanism, see Robert Bruegmann’s classic book, Sprawl: A Compact History (2005). The Amazon blurb summarises thus:

As anyone who has flown into Los Angeles at dusk or Houston at midday knows, urban areas today defy traditional notions of what a city is. Our old definitions of urban, suburban, and rural fail to capture the complexity of these vast regions with their superhighways, subdivisions, industrial areas, office parks, and resort areas pushing far out into the countryside. Detractors call it sprawl and assert that it is economically inefficient, socially inequitable, environmentally irresponsible, and aesthetically ugly. Robert Bruegmann calls it a logical consequence of economic growth and the democratization of society, with benefits that urban planners have failed to recognize.



In his incisive history of the expanded city, Bruegmann overturns every assumption we have about sprawl. Taking a long view of urban development, he demonstrates that sprawl is neither recent nor particularly American but as old as cities themselves, just as characteristic of ancient Rome and eighteenth-century Paris as it is of Atlanta or Los Angeles. Nor is sprawl the disaster claimed by many contemporary observers. Although sprawl, like any settlement pattern, has undoubtedly produced problems that must be addressed, it has also provided millions of people with the kinds of mobility, privacy, and choice that were once the exclusive prerogatives of the rich and powerful.



The first major book to strip urban sprawl of its pejorative connotations, Sprawl offers a completely new vision of the city and its growth. Bruegmann leads readers to the powerful conclusion that "in its immense complexity and constant change, the city-whether dense and concentrated at its core, looser and more sprawling in suburbia, or in the vast tracts of exurban penumbra that extend dozens, even hundreds, of miles-is the grandest and most marvelous work of mankind."

https://www.amazon.com.au/Sprawl-Compact-History-Robert-Bruegmann/dp/0226076911

Another American critic of new urbanism is Joel Kotkin, who I had the pleasure of dining with some decades back. His latest book is called The Coming of Neo-Feudalism. He has been called “America’s uber-geographer”, no less. His work can be found here:

https://joelkotkin.com/

There is a new twist to the anti-sprawl movement, now. A third leg has been added, with the globalist world government elites represented by the World Economic Forum joining the new urbanists and the corporate builders. They are all having their wet dreams over high rise 2.0. Throw in “smart cities”, aka fifteen-minute cities, with “build to rent” fantasies. Green and smart, too. Oh, and childless. This bit is really important to them, and they have plans to make this happen. Make everything unaffordable, kill the dream of home ownership, and you will kill the capacity, and so the urge, of couples to form families.

Joel Kotkin is onto the WEF, too.

https://joelkotkin.com/category/media/

You will own nothing, and be happy. Well, the first part is right. Under the proposed scenarios and the realities of Australian housing crises – there isn’t only one, single housing crisis – the quality of life of urban residents will go through the floor. Happiness will be thin on the ground.

The estimable Leith Van Onselen is on the case. And he sees a nightmare future emerging, now that new urbanism has become embedded in government and corporate narratives and is supinely accepted by the rest of us.

Drawing on work by the Urban Task Force, he notes that in 2016, detached housing accounted for 55 per cent of total housing stock in Sydney. Apartments accounted for 30 per cent. By 2057, it is projected that detached housing will be at 25 per cent and apartments 50 per cent. As Van Onselen says, that is revolutionary change in the look and feel and the life of Sydney. And the other two largest Australian cities will be the same. Where all the migrants go. And by 2060, there will be many millions more of them.

In 2013, the Sydney Morning Herald discussed a population of over 40 million by 2060, with at least 10 million migrants considered most likely.

https://www.smh.com.au/national/australian-population-to-exceed-40-million-by-2060-20131126-2y7w0.html

Of course, that estimate was made way before the massive recent upping of immigration numbers. Van Onselen calls the current policy “manic” immigration. A Ponzi scheme without economic merit or cultural justification. Except for the woke progressives, for whom this is all basic stuff.

We might well regard this figure as conservative, given its timing.

Jerry-built dog boxes are inching towards the heavens everywhere. The God of the Old Testament sorted the Tower of Babel by making all the folks involved in their skyscraper project speak foreign languages. The whole thing went to shit. The builders of the unfolding Oz scenario are creating their own muti-culti, multi-language environment and they assume this will work out okay. They don’t get irony, clearly. By 2060, what with 10 million more migrants, most of them inhabiting (generally tiny) build-to-rent apartments, English as a first language will have become a thing of the distant past. Like about 1980.

I said jerry-built. A NSW Government report showed that over half of the high rise building erected between 2016 and 2020 had serious defects. Just great. It is a “high-rise defects boom” in the making. More apartments equals more construction quality problems. And the new urbanists call this scenario “sustainable”.

White flight will likely accelerate as a result of the manic immigration madness. Why would (especially) older Australians want to move into an apartment in the metro area, most of which are of rubbish quality, likely to collapse or spring leaks, with wafer thin walls and noisy, ubiquitous foreign languages coming through them, ludicrously high strata title fees and the possibility of eviction if the votes on the body corporate go against you. Yes, this does happen.

I am aware of one case where a family was forced out of its home because they were holding out against their fellow (bullying) apartment owners who wanted to sell out to the Minns NSW Government, which wanted to bulldoze their low rise (heritage) homes in order to build high-rise apartments. Older strata rules would have allowed a minority decision to stop the sell-out. Not now. You only need a majority to get someone kicked out of his or her home. Ah, the direction of travel.

Further changes in strata title laws are coming into effect on 1 July in the Rum Corps State.

https://www.nsw.gov.au/housing-and-construction/strata/serving-on-a-committee/strata-laws

Enter the shoe box state. Get rid of minimum apartment sizes, for example. Make most of them two-bedroom, max. That will curb the urge to form families. Apartments built in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane last year were 80 per cent two-bedrooms or smaller. 14 per cent only were three or more bedrooms.

Coincidentally, the 2025 Bilderberg Group meeting is, apparently, discussing “overpopulation”, one of the globalists’ ongoing obsessions. Mike Yeadon notes:

Intriguing agenda items. Odd choice to position “Migration & Depopulation” together.

Source: Mike Yeadon’s Telegram channel, 15 June 2025. See also:

2025 Bilderberg Meeting Attendees Revealed: Global Elites Convene in Secret Amid Global Chaos

Indeed. And, yes, Peter Thiel is there. For the Bilderberg press release, see:

Press release 2025

Back to the shoe-box future in Oz.

The likelihood of lower house process as a result of the coming transformation, Van Onselen calls “delusional”. It costs $600,000 to build an apartment and $450,000 to build a house. So, for example, under the Build-to-Rent abomination, “affordability” will only be achieved by taxpayer subsidies for the developers.

You will rent and you will be happy.

An added bonus for the globalists will be the further decimation of life in the country. No doubt, the woeful lack of provision of first world infrastructure and services for the regions will continue, even gather pace. Herding more and more people into the cities makes them easier to control – say, through lockdowns for the inevitable future plandemics and climate emergencies – and, as well, will provide more space for wind farms and solar panel farms. That is pretty much all the country is good for, anyway.

Real farms won’t be needed, for we will all be eating manufactured meat and bugs, and the farms that remain will be owned by corporations, especially overseas superannuation funds, just like the apartments of the high-rise slum future will be.

As Van Onselen points out, governments only ever address the housing crisis recognised and bemoaned by all and sundry by seeking to increase supply. Something that governments are woefully bad at. They never make their targets. Building companies are going bust all over the place. There are massive skills shortages in the construction industry.

More importantly, governments never adjust demand (down). This would be massively easy to do, even for governments. They just have to cut immigration. This will not happen, certainly while the UniParty remains in charge. Immigration just ticks too many boxes for them to let it go. Cut immigration, and the housing bubble self corrects.

Instead, we will be condemned to live in “shanty cities”, as the economist Martin North calls them.

All in all, there is a perfect storm in the housing affordability and housing supply crises. The great Australian dream is over. Building costs are skyrocketing. Builders are going bust by the day. The least affordable places are those that are hyper-regulated. The (controlled) market does not deliver what most buyers want or need. Policy and the job market are forcing people into cities and into ugly and collapsing high-rise apartments therein. Insane levels of immigration are turbo-charging demand and, of course, making everything worse. Family formation is in catastrophic decline. The result will be unaffordable slums, and no middle class to speak of. And, to top it off, all this is what the elites – who can afford to live anywhere and for whom we have never voted – actually want.

We will not own anything. And will not be happy. These high rises will be full of young and older, lonely, alienated people, as Joel Kotkin notes, with not a lot to live for (outside games, porn and social media) and little chance of social mobility. The social mobility that used, for previous generations, to be built upon buying your first house. This is not just an urban planning revolution. It is a social transformation as well. It won’t be pretty.

Just look at cities across the Western world. Cities like LA and San Francisco are lost, probably forever. Look at what Naomi Wolf says of the Big Apple.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-broken-city/

Violence and carnage. Corruption rife. Shit on the streets, now home to the homeless and the disaffected. A foreign invasion. The playground of revolutionaries. Simultaneously unaffordable and uninhabitable. Now there is a weird combo. Civil wars spoken of openly by sober judges of these things. Look at what the planners (among many others) have wrought.

It is a long way from what the great urbanist Jane Jacobs once envisaged. Back in the day, cities were taken by all to be the crucibles of civilisation. Not any more.

This is how revolutions are fomented, just to let them know. I am far from sure they want that.

Paul Collits

18 June 2025