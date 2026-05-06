Some have accused me of being the resident papist. Well, when it comes to the late Bryan Pape, we should ALL be papists now.

Who is Bryan Pape? Well, he was a very dear friend. He was a prominent Sydney barrister who transitioned to academia, with distinction. In party politics, he transitioned from the Liberals – I first knew Bryan in the Beecroft branch of the Libs, run then by a “moderate” matriarch called Betty someone – to the Nats. I have no idea where he would be located these days. I suspect his journey would have roughly matched my own.

Bryan was a legal scholar, but equally was an afficionado of public choice economics. In particular, he was in awe of two of the greats of that sub-genre, James Buchanan and Gordon Tullock. We shared many enjoyable conference dinners discussing these giants and their calling.

Bryan was an outstanding Constitutional Law lecturer. My own wife can attest to this.

In 2008, at the height of the climate wars, Bryan, by then at the University of new England – convened a conference of dissidents. The night-before dinner was memorable – with Alan Moran, Ian Plimer, the late Bob Carter and yours truly. Despite copious reds, we all managed to present the next day. We probably had negligible impact, but keeping the lights on wherever possible is a calling.

But Bryan’s fame came from other things. In particular, he took the Rudd Government to the High Court over Kevvie’s cash splash – sound a little familiar in the budget season of 2026? – and nearly won! AI summarises:

The plaintiff in the case, Bryan Pape, was a law lecturer and barrister who represented himself before the Court. He challenged the legislation on the ground that the payments, said to be a tax bonus, were actually a gift and were not supported by the taxation power in the Constitution.

See also:

https://www.austlii.edu.au/au/journals/UQLJ/2015/2.pdf

Yes, I am quoting George Williams!

Bryan died far too young, at 69 in 2014. A wonderful man lost to us, but leaving a massively outsized legacy.

Well, it is time for Pape 2.0. And no, not over the latest (ridiculous and economically irresponsible) cash splash, but rather over Airbus Albo’s capital gains heist.

If the leaks are accurate, and they often are, for their purpose is quite deliberate, then we are in for a doozy of a heist, even by the standards of modern governments. John Howard introduced (in 1998) a modification to the evil Keating CGT, to the effect that assets held for more than a year were subject to a 50 per cent reduction in CGT, to offset the long-term effects of inflation. Inflation, friend of the state.

Most of us canny middle-class investors face a choice between superannuation and property. To save for retirement that we all hope can be financially comfortable for a time. And, along the way, we save the government a shedload on pensions. Everyone’s a winner, baby, and that’s no lie.

But, oh no, Albo and Charmless can’t have that. The only thing these neo-progressivist leftists have remembered about the old left is its hatred of the “rich”. They hate the fact that we can retain at least some of our savings in a way that slows down their march towards utopian fantasies and fiscal Armageddon.

Let’s hope that enough of us resist, and that, perhaps, a great lawyer with a sense of opportunity and taxation justice will emerge to challenge this heinous grab. Without yet knowing the fine print, and the possibility of at least some grandfathering, the outline of the case are emerging:

· The citizens have lost all connection with a state that endlessly acts explicitly not in their interests;

· The implied social contract between the state and its citizens has been broken, irrevocably;

· At least one third of the electorate is now NOT represented in the Parliament;

· Governments which spend taxpayer money without their consent are acting illegally;

· Governments which enact tax legislation that has not been given a mandate are acting illegally;

· Tax legislation that is retrospective is immoral;

· Taxation of property-related capital gains is not treated equally with superannuation savings;

· No taxpayer should be forced to consent to spending on immoral purposes, nor to spending on purposes that a majority disagrees with;

· Spending based upon false up-front costings breaks the fundamental, implied agreement between elected governments and the voters who were sold false promises.

Enough to be going on with.

The coming CGT grab was not shared with voters. Its impact will be retrospective. It will hurt the innocent. It will deter investors from doing things in the interest of those who Labor claims to represent. It will harm the economy.

But is it illegal? Unconstitutional? It should be tested.

Modern hyper-state governance bleeds the voters dry and then spends their hard-earned on fantastical and ideologically driven wastes of money. The Bryan Pape case threw up many Constitutional questions. But not all of them. And it has only gotten much worse since 2009. The odd cash splash is the least of our troubles.

The taxman cometh. What would George Harrison do? He might just call on the legacy of the legendary Bryan Pape.

Paul Collits

6 May 2026