Russell Brand is a British comedian and podcaster, a former leftist agitator turned anti-statist during and since Covid, a sexual predator (alleged), and a now married father of young children, who has just been convicted for rape and other sexual crimes against multiple women complainants.

And sentenced to ten years in prison, a sentence that many have noted (quite reasonably) seems relatively harsh in relation to the sentences given to the waves of migrant Pakistani child rapists across John of Gaunt’s once great kingdom.

The Brand case has caused much debate across the right of politics. No one especially wants to be seen to be remotely defending Brand, and this is understandable. He seems to be a creep, or, at least, to have once been a creep. And possibly a rapist. He has an enduring ordure.

Richard the Fourth has been active in relation to the Brand case. Nuanced and moderate, as per usual.

And here:

It has been one of the biggest stories in Britain in the past few weeks.

If you want to watch an entertaining take on the Russell Brand conviction and sentencing for rape, see Katie Hopkins. R rated alert, and not for everyone:

If you google search “did the media call for witnesses to come forward to nail Russell Brand”, you will get a firm a firm AI “no”. But there is, still, the suggestion that a media “expose” of Brand encouraged certain women to come forward to complain.

https://www.lawcommentary.com/articles/russell-brand-lawyer-media-poisoned-rape-trial

Despite AI search’s dismissal of the suggestion, I wonder what is going on here.

A recent commentator on X, quite reasonably, wondered whether the great British tradition of “beyond reasonable doubt” and “innocent until proven guilty” were even on the radar during the Brand trial. These are, of course, Britain’s great contributions to the now much lauded (by the right) Western civilisation.

Whatever the merits of the case for Brand, both legal and moral, the case has certain uneasy memories for one who researched in depth (over many years) the “case” against Cardinal George Pell, and, more recently, the persecution of the alleged war criminal Ben Roberts-Smith.

In each of these notorious cases, the state went looking for complainants. Complainants when no crimes had been committed. Or at least reported. We all got the impression. We are targeting enemies of the state. For our own purposes. In the case of Pell, he was the target’s target. In the end, the case cobbled together by VicPol and the Andrews Government proved to be beyond illusory. It was a sick joke. These days, George Pell is in heaven, possibly headed for Catholic sainthood, and the fallen and pathetic Daniel Andrews is too scared to even be seen in public in the once noble state of Victoria.

In the case of BRS, the Albanese Government, if it can even still be called a “government” in any reasonable sense of the term, changed rules, passed “Get BRS” legislation, itself retrospective, relied on appalling obeisance to international rules to which Australia should never have committed, and went looking for victims of “war crimes”. Let’s get a One Nation guy.

We are living in the era of revenge justice, where the hard power of the progressive ruling class is wielded against identified enemies. It is a real-life version of Orwell’s “two minutes of hate” (in 1984) conducted each week to throw vegetables at the guy in the stocks. Pell, BRS and Brand (it seems) are the twenty-first century versions of Emmanuel Goldstein.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emmanuel_Goldstein

Revenge justice. Just look at the cheer squadding for the reverse colonisation of the West by the Third World. We deserve it.

Good social scientists should always be on the alert for connections. Brand may well be a Pell, a BRS. Spot the similarities. You don’t need to identify the connections between the characters. They could not be further apart in their particular circumstances. Just look to the connections between the motives of the state and the state’s acolytes, in relation to each.

On Brand, one is always instantly dubious about the morals of lotharios who, later in life, find love and monogamy. Think Mick Hucknall of Simply Red. His alleged conquests were the stuff of legend. Pop heroes had their (often underaged) fan girls. Hucknall was up there with the American basketball icon, Wilt Chamberlain. Wilt apparently never wilted. The cases of reformed pants men are rendered even more problematic when they find Christ. As is the case with Brand. Anyone’s antennae immediately are raised when criminals in prison “find religion”. Some of the Manson gang come to mind, from vague memory.

But … None of this is remotely relevant to the main point.

No one knows what happened in Brand’s bedrooms, all those years ago. It is not illegal to be an arsehole (as Brand’s lawyer pointed out). After all, Anthony Albanese is still occupying high office. A lack of evidence used to mean something in our once great justice system. Now? Not so much. The Brand case has a queasy feel to it.

And that should be aired, even if the case in point causes immense discomfort to the respectable right, and to those once singled out by Brand for attack. Katy Hopkins’ approach seems to work, here.

Paul Collits

22 November 2026