PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Oct 6

As a White Female Booomer, l'm sick to death of the rudeness towards our generation by today's indoctrinated youth, they haven't got a clue about those post War Years we grew up in .

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Scipio
Oct 6Edited

A brilliant essay.

The reality of life for the boomer generation, especially in their early years, deserves more attention.

My parents were boomers - one was born in London in 1943 and recalls not just rationing being a part of daily life well into the 1950s, but walking past devastated areas flattened by German bombing and even playing in bomb sites that had still to be cleaned up. Up to one in 10 German bombs dropped on the UK did not explode (they still occasionally turn up on building sites, as in Bermondsey in 2015 and Soho in 2020).

The UK was bankrupt. This was a childhood and a life of poverty and scarcity.

As for my Dad (Australian, born in Sydney in 1945) it was a bit better than the UK, but still unimaginable to today’s young people. He was too young to remember what it was like but he has told me that rationing was in place until at least 1950, particularly meat - however he can remember living with relatives and has told me this was extremely common all the way through to the mid 1950s, due to the lack of housing.

So, while not poor, it definitely a very unpredictable and tougher upbringing for the boomers than many younger Australians imagine today.

Like many boomers, they’ve done well. They got lucky in the post ww2 boom and like any person would (including the youth today), they took advantage of their luck. So? I struggle to understand what the problem with that is.

There’s this view that boomers are selfish - the argument is that they hog all the wealth, refuse to spend time with their grandkids, etc et , the usual cliches, making it hard for younger generations.

Maybe some do - greedy, selfish people exist in every generation - but in reality, the vast majority of boomers I’ve come across are

doting loving parents and grandparents, and generous to their families and friends.

I don’t doubt for one minute that life is challenging for today’s young people, but rather than point the finger of blame at previous generations, many need to have a good look in the mirror - when I see them holding $2000 phones, spending $hundreds a week on Uber Eats, living rent free at home

while whining about how tough their lot is, I can’t help but think of my parents.

Point being that we need to move beyond labels, which only serve the interests of those who create them. Each generation faces its own unique challenges and opportunities, and

the individuals that make up each generation are also unique people in their own right.

Thank you for your important piece.

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