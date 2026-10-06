A few years back, when it was still respectable to sing along with Rolf Harris, there was a Christmas ditty called Six White Boomers, about Santa and a kangaroo-driven sled.

It doesn’t do these days to have been a mate of Sir Jimmy Savile.

The other claim to infame of boomers these days is to be the maligned generation. Being white is also a marker of disdain at best, sheer hatred at worst. To be a white boomer is almost beyond the pale (pun intended). Throw in heterosexuality and you are cooked, mate.

Bagging boomers – for the demographically under-informed, those folks born between 1946 and 1964 – is now de rigueur for both the left and the (youngish online) right.

Back when I was born (the late 1950s), no one even thought of naming generations, let alone corralling them into neat explanatory boxes. And assigning to them views, values and characteristics.

It became fashionable in the 1990s (from memory) to start labelling generations. I was exposed to it largely as a result of my professional career in economic development, and the fact that I kept running into Bernard Salt at conferences. Salt is the father of generation assignment in Australia. When he and others decided that demographics were cool.

https://www.bernard-salt.com.au/

To his credit (perhaps; certainly, for him) Salt parlayed assumed generational characteristics into a career.

I never bought the idea. It is a bit like assigning characteristics to decades. The greed of the 1980s, and all that. It is all bullshit, man.

It is ironic, and one of the great modernist category errors, to conflate and confuse people who all live through a particular time with people of a shared age. There are generations, and generations. It is certainly a tendency of our times to make easy, superficially appealing connections and to call this “social science”.

And demographic cuteness has seamlessly osmosed into politics and ideology in the 2000s. To our cost, in societal understanding.

Two current faces of boomer obsession are the preserve of the socialist Albanese Government and the British alt-right podcaster class.

The Australian Government is trying to pin the housing crisis and the alleged woes of alleged inter-generational inequity on the boomers who are said to be insisting on occupying big houses way beyond their use-by period. As singles or as couples. This, of course, ignores all of the actual causes of the housing crisis. These would be both supply and demand causes. Aka massive over-regulation of the construction sector, green-tape and mass immigration.

But it works for the ideologues and midwits of Canberra and those with an interest in preventing the real causes of the crisis from emerging into the light of day.

All the drama over recent inter-generational equity continues the confusion between people of the same age and people of all ages happening to live through the same time period.

Low information media and voters buy the convenient confusion. They would. The efforts of the ruling class in this area are farcical. And may be reaching the end-of-life as an effective political meme. The pub test always kicks in.

The other branch of the anti-boomer brigade is the online right, exemplified by the Lotus Eaters and Richard the Fourth. For whom I have great affection. The more they protest that they are not reflexively against the boomers, they more it is revealed that that they are. It is not that I am offended, at least not in the way that they might expect. I am most offended by intellectual sloth.

An example of the genre is here:

Clearly, one of the great young-alt-right errors is to equate “boomers” with “libtards”. And to assume that exceptions to the rule are in a tiny minority. Born in the 1950s and 1960s = leftist. This is rubbish, of course. Worse, it is lazy. Intellectually lazy.

Intergenerational conflict is perhaps the least significant of our many current, damaging social divides. By a fair way. Emphasising it is a waste of alt-right energy, and pisses off people who don’t need to be (further) pissed off.

It occurs when thoughtful podcasters try to assume that they are informed historians of ideas. Humility is much needed … by the young. Oops. Am I being generationalist?

None of this is to diminish the crap cards dealt to our young people in our times. Cards dealt through the multiple failures across generations of the political class. But crap cards dealt by the political class are not confined to any particular age group, now or in previous times. To assume so is appalling reductionism, and to be deplored.

For every policy blunder visited upon today’s young, a similar policy blunder visited upon yesterday’s young can be equally and easily identified. This is a rabbit hole not worth pursuing.

Each of these unusual left and right bedmates reduces people (of a certain age) to economic units. This is a pretty obvious error, for those of us who see more complex patterns and sources of behaviour and beliefs driving modern divisions.

The white boomers don’t need more respect, or even understanding. They simply need to be de-identified, in these identitarian times.

Paul Collits

6 October 2026