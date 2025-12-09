PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynda H's avatar
Lynda H
2h

I have gotten so many things wrong in my life too! But I got a few things right, at least, and never stopped observing and learning. My politics have flipped quite a few times over the years. I fell for “Climate Change”, until I saw the hypocrisy. I was utterly devastated when Donald Trump was elected president of the USA, and now I think he is the savior of the free world. Having studied virology, I fell for the COVID scam with more excitement than fear. For about 6 weeks. I was a ‘respectful atheist’ for a long time, until I saw terrifying evil in this world, and re-embraced God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dollyboy's avatar
Dollyboy
4hEdited

The moon landings are easy to debunk, It’s just common sense. Apparently they flew 200,000 miles into deep space, landed upright, got out, had a wander around, took some movies and holiday snaps and sent them back to earth, played a round of golf and drove a buggy around. They then got back into their spaceship, took off, flew back to earth, landed in the ocean and were all fine. Then everyone at NASA totally forgot how to do all of that stuff and accidentally taped “Friends” over the telemetry data and lost the plans to the LEM. Nowadays our rockets blow up half the time on take off and our unmanned moon probes don’t land the right way up. I call bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture