Being at a first class cricket match at the Grand Old Ground – Sydney, unlike Melbourne, doesn’t need catchy shortenings like “the G” – provides an opportunity for reflection.

Even when lots of wickets are falling. Some of the two dozen or so patrons there – yes, sadly, at a first-class fixture in Australia, there is this little interest in watching traditional cricket live – had a book with them for literature-grazing between overs.

For whatever reason, I was reflecting on things I had got badly wrong. Not in life, but in beliefs. Beliefs, pontifications, predictions.

As the mighty Frank once said, regrets … I have a few. Sadly, not too few to mention.

One thing I got wrong was Sydney’s light rail system. Not merely a NSW Liberals’ vanity project after all, but a brilliant new transport add-on. Regular, predictable, efficient, comfortable. Unlike most things in life these days … easy.

(Mind you, I haven’t forgiven all of the Liberals’ vanity projects. Sitting at the SCG, you can’t help but notice the football stadium next door. Gladys destroyed an utterly fine stadium. Built in 1988. Razed it to the ground. Then built a new stadium on the same site. At a cost of $800 million. Paid for the NSW taxpayer. On a corrupt whim, in the service of corporate greed).

Speaking of cricket, I once idiotically dismissed the fast bowler, Mitchell Johnson, as a player of consequence. Mere months before he destroyed the Poms. Humiliated them, as he himself had been previously humiliated by the (English supporters’ group) Barmy Army.

In 2024, I predicted that Trump would lose the election come November. Ouch. My reasoning? That the Democrat cheat margin would be too great. It wasn’t.

Worst of all, I once supported the Dick Cheney war in Iraq. Taking one for the conservative team, I thought at the time. Commitment to an ideology can make you say, and perhaps even believe, some very odd things.

They used to say of the Australian electoral pontificator, Malcolm Mackerras, that he only got so many things wrong because he had a prediction for everything. Perhaps having a view on everything is a bad idea. Pick your fights.

I was also reminded of these past failings by the purchase of a book by Richard Evans, The Hitler Conspiracies, published in 2020. Evans has a crack at conspiracy theories in general. A recent interview with Evans dealt with revisionist history of World War Two. It was compelling. Compelling because reasoned and reasonable. Based on evidence, not on any appeal to authority. Yes, based on his reading of the evidence. And on a notion that there is objective truth, even in as contentious an area as the study of history, where, he admits, there is hardly any area where historians will all agree with one another. But he sticks at it.

My own willingness to look at conspiracy theories came from Covid (of course). Where many conspiracy theories were shown to be true. Palpably so. It was blatant that governments, their officials and assorted hangers-on were lying. Every day. And they were shown to be lying because they were puppets. And their silence (memory holing) since, and their attempts, largely successful, in silencing dissent, only serve to prove the point.

Richard Evans’ oeuvre raises the question – what counts as evidence? Who do you believe, and why? Which subjects do you even investigate, let alone engage?

There are several elements to the catastrophic decline of truth as a marker of “true north”, arguably the greatest change in all of our lifetimes:

· The victory of relativism as the operating system of contemporary beliefs about anything, certainly in the West;

· The abandonment of belief in a deity as a source of meaning;

· The crushing power of ideology and the ideology of power;

· The well-known and (apparently) increasing desire to be socially accepted trumps being right (as the Asch conformity experiments showed);

· The crushing of critical thinking across two generations, in both theory and practice;

· The emergence of technologies that help create and maintain lies;

· The acceptance of belief in convenient narrative over pursuit of truth as the default thought process.

Being wrong? Either it doesn’t matter to the believer, or the category itself is challenged.

I think that now the world is divided into two groups. Those who will admit when they are wrong, and those who will not. The latter are the stickers-to-bullshit. Unlike Keynes, when the facts change, they don’t change their minds. I am a proud, paid-up member of the former.

If it is nothing else, we live in an age of belief in decidedly odd things. The list is too familiar to be worth rehashing. Chesterton had a famous theory on this. When you stop believing in God, you will not believe in nothing, but you will believe in anything. Never were truer words spoken.

Rod Dreher has an update on Chesterton. He is referring to a recent poll of the views of Republican supporters on a range of controversial topics, like anti-Semitism, Holocaust denialism, moon land denialism, the 2020 US election and the links between vaccines and autism:

Well, we now know for certain that Covid did come from a lab leak in Wuhan. But the rest of it? The most alarming findings to me are the Holocaust denial and the moon landing denial. They point to Arendt’s finding that ceasing to care about truth, and instead preferring to believe in things that satisfy one’s psychological need for a narrative, no matter how factually implausible, is a sign of the kind of social decadence that leads to totalitarianism.

The psychological need for a narrative explains a hell of a lot. The family members and friends who no longer speak to us because we rejected the Covidmania. The rabid acceptance of climate nonsense. Scientism. The religious zeal with which “diversity is our strength” is parroted, even as our global cities burn at the hands of young, male Muslims and their more strategic Islamist puppeteers. Like the Muslim Brotherhood, as Charles Asher Small explains to Andrew Gold.

The grand plan is to isolate Israel from the West (working), keep killing Jews (ongoing) and infiltrate the West, its culture and its institutions through their “entryism” (brilliantly successful). As we all sit by and feel good about foreign food and “the vibe”. Talk to a millennial or Gen Z empty-head and see what this means. Lots of foreign faces in the crowd. Yay!

The abandonment of truth, of reasoning your way to a world view and of being willing to defend it with argument rather than gullible assertion is a sign of moral decay, the sort that manifests in everything from leaving your condoms in the park to jumping the turnstiles at train stations to shrugging at counter-colonialist foreign invasions designed to kill your world.

The Arendt referred to by Dreher is Hannah Arendt. She was an escapee from the Third Reich and emerged as one of the world’s pre-eminent experts on the origins of totalitarianism.

Dreher is specifically worried that a coming generation of disillusioned Republican supporters are trending conspiratorial, and, therefore, prone to supporting extremists and overturning liberal democracy. Nihilistic decadence of the kind witnessed in post-Weimar, pre-Hitler Germany.

On this view, totalitarian impulses marinate in a stew of willed ignorance.

My take is that the greater threat to liberal democracy comes from the state itself and the elites rather than from the potential reactions to it. Whether it be as an expression of aggressive, public leftist or alt-right nihilism, or simply benign indifference. But apportioning blame may not be the main game. In any case, probably Dreher thinks that the one leads to the other, and thence to dissident counter-revolution and democratic demise. The fact is that living in a post-truth environment where ALL sides of every debate give up on truth-telling is a fast-track to the democratic end-game.

The Manhattan Institute research that Dreher draws on can be found here:

https://manhattan.institute/article/the-new-gop-survey-analysis-of-americans-overall-todays-republican-coalition-and-the-minorities-of-maga

The big point is the tendency for today’s punters to tilt towards post-liberal democracy and away from Enlightenment-influenced approaches to settling the big questions in the public square. Power, propaganda, bullying of opponents and silencing dissent rule. Reasoning and being reasonable are out.

When the basis of most low-information voters’ world views is the psychological comfort of “narrative”, we have reached a fork in the road. No one should ever call this “progress”. Many think it is. Many, indeed, believe it defines progress.

Some call this new world the “endarkenment”. As AI search explains:

“The Endarkenment” refers to a concept describing a modern societal decline from Enlightenment ideals, characterized by irrationality, loss of meaning, and fractured institutions, also appearing as titles for a book of poetry by Jeffrey McDaniel and an album by the band Anaal Nathrakh. The term critiques a move away from reason and progress towards delusion, often linking it to technology, politics, and the erosion of traditional values, while some see it as a call to rediscover meaning.

Martin Gurri at City Journal weighs in:

Asked whether she could provide a definition of the word “woman,” Ketanji Brown Jackson, Supreme Court nominee, magna cum laude at Harvard and graduate of Harvard Law, seemed perplexed: “I’m not a biologist,” she observed. Yet we are told by Jeremi Carswell, a specialist in the field, that children know perfectly well which of many genders they wish to grow up to be “from the moment that they have any ability to express themselves.” During the 2020 pandemic, because of safety concerns, San Francisco took draconian measures to keep adults apart and children out of school, even as it promoted and protected the use of dangerous drugs by a large homeless population. That year, 257 San Franciscans died from the virus, while the number of overdose deaths climbed to 697. In May 2024, former president Donald Trump was convicted in a Manhattan courtroom of a crime most Americans would be hard-pressed to describe. Three months earlier, a special prosecutor found that Joe Biden had mishandled classified documents but refused to bring charges because the sitting president of the United States was “an elderly man with a poor memory.” These recent episodes are symptoms of a mass decline in America into unreason—bordering, at times, on a psychotic breakdown. Strange fantasies have overwhelmed reality: it’s an age of delusion, impossible longings, and ritual self-mutilation. The causes are many and complex, but the syndrome deserves a name. I’m going to call it the “Endarkenment” because it rises, like an accusing specter, out of the corpse of the fallen Enlightenment. The Endarkenment is the pathological disorientation that convulses a society after it has extinguished all sources of meaning and lost sight of all paths to a happier future. It’s the triumph of wish over facts, the infantilization of top echelons of the social pyramid—of hyper-credentialed, globally mobile people, wielders of power and wealth and media, who, on a routine basis, confuse their self-important imaginings with the world itself. It’s the widespread descent of everyone else, now deprived of teachers, preachers, and role models, into a cognitive underclass, prone to the most bizarre theories about how things work.

https://www.city-journal.org/article/the-endarkenment

Over a decade ago, Brendan O’Neill and Nick Cater were onto it.

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/nightlife/how-did-we-end-up-in-the-age-of-endarkenment/7706482

Sadly, these observers might all be right. Cognitive underclass becomes the phrase of the day.

I have gotten many things wrong over the years. Obviously. But my commitment to science and evidence and testing one’s beliefs and reason remains intact and suggests that remorse over views proven false remains the preferred operating system for engagement with the big questions. Like who should be playing cricket for Australia. That I am in a tiny minority these days should give us all cause for extreme pessimism about our future.

Paul Collits

9 December 2025