It was some years ago that a journalist – using that term in its broadest sense – tried to destroy my life and my reputation by having me committed for contempt of court. (At the time, I no longer had a career that could be destroyed).

It was The Age/Sydney Morning Herald and it concerned an article I had written for Quadrant on the (then) failed George Pell appeal.

Both the Quadrant Online editor, Roger Franklin, and I were quite upbeat about the opportunity of sticking it further to the Victorian Supreme Court through a contempt appearance. Quadrant’s former editor, the late Keith Windschuttle, was far more circumspect, given the many similar attacks on Quadrant over the decades which had, at bottom, the same object – to drive Quadrant out of business, never to be heard of again. Keith was, as always, nervous.

Why did this happen?

According to the progressivist position, no one defending George Pell or attacking his enemies should be allowed a voice. Hence the Fairfax press’s (inevitably unsuccessful) push for us to be silenced. But there was a deeper motivation for the Fairfax move.

Fast forward to September 2025. The same move as I experienced has happened again. A few weeks back, following the March for Australia rallies and in an article on hate speech, I drew attention to an address by an old friend at the rally in Sydney. His name is Stephen McInerney.

Little did I realise the fresh maelstrom that was about to be unleashed.

McInerney doubled down on his Sydney speech with another defence of traditional British-Australian values, culture and institutions at an event in Brisbane.

McInerney’s Campion College Stephen Chavura also chimed in:

Then the Fairfax press decided (again) that a contrary voice needed to be silenced. George Christensen (naturally) was all over it.

When a mainstream newspaper can falsely label two university academics as extremists for expressing lawful and historically grounded views, and it triggers reprisals, then academic freedom in Australia is on life support. Two respected lecturers at Campion College, Dr Stephen McInerney and Dr Stephen Chavura, are under investigation, not for misconduct, not for breaking any laws, not for abusing students, but for saying what every honest person already knows: A nation’s culture is tied to its people. Change the people, change the culture.

This time the Fairfax would-be career executioner is someone called Patrick Begley, formerly of the highly esteemed Dubbo rag, The Daily Liberal. He decided – or his puppeteers decided – that McInerney and Chavura needed to be silenced. They have been pressuring Campion College to sack them, or at least, to discipline them. To shut them up.

The President of Campion, in his initial response, has been underwhelming. I have given a lot of money to Campion over the years. I used to work there, back in the day. To think that they would not defend their own against the forces of evil for defending the values upon which Campion was founded defies imagination. We shall see whether the proposed “investigation” proceeds and, indeed, whether does the bidding of the enemies of free speech and of Western values. That is, indeed, what The Two Stephens were doing. And they were speaking for many , many Australian, to boot.

Which brings us to Begley world and the shitlibs. Is it unfair to attribute to Begley things that I don’t know he believes in or does? Well, he did that to The Two Stephens. So, fair game, mate.

What, then, is a shitlib?

Well, the Teals are shitlibs. The Liberal Party moderates are shitlibs. Doctors’ wives are shitlibs. Rich greenies like Cannon-Brookes are shitlibs. Rich people with Ukrainian flags in the front yard are shitlibs. Fairfax journalists are definitely shitlibs.

The Urban Dictionary suggests a definition:

Shitlibs are self-serving rich elite politicians who are subscribers of neoliberal economics and governance. The support more deregulation for big business and corporations, but more regulation and inceased taxes for smaller businesses and workers. They support outsourcing, illegal immigrant labor, lower wages, more free trade and privatization (when it benefits them). They often lie about their support of egalitarian and socially liberal ideas but never really enact them. They are often side with tech and media corporations and receive donations from them regularly. They also support more war and interventionism abroad.

The term came from old style leftists who resented the latest ideological kid on the block. This is the economically AND socially liberal post-modern hybrid of which I have often written. Woke as hell, green as the proverbial frog, globalist, wedded to “stakeholder capitalism”, endlessly supporting causes that traditionally have belonged to the left. Everything except supporting the working class. They are detested by leftists as performative hypocrites.

Compact Magazine helps us out:

Decades back, the right managed to turn the venerable term “liberal” into a slur. In recent years, however, a new, more vulgar variant has emerged from liberalism’s critics on the left: “shitlib.” As one entry on the crowdsourced Urban Dictionary defines it, a shitlib is a “privileged, ‘performative-progressive,’ well-off class-snob.” The term gained momentum from the Bernie Sanders campaign’s failed challenges to the Democratic establishment. Those who deploy it seem to mostly come from the downwardly mobile sector that had something concrete to gain from proposals like Medicare for All, as opposed to more affluent party loyalists whose employer-sponsored health coverage insulates them from such concerns. “Shitlib,” then, is an expression of political resentment: class resentment of downscale portions of the left for more affluent cultural progressives—but also resentment toward a type of liberal partisan who lays claim to the progressive vanguard while remaining complacently invested in the economic status quo. The shitlib is motivated by the fear of Republicans winning, rather than any deeper discontent with prevailing material conditions. However, this isn’t to say shitlibs are incapable of, or lack the desire to effect, a cultural revolution. On the contrary, when confronted with the populism of Sanders on the left and Donald Trump on the right in the late 2010s, they did just that. Instead of Medicare for All, they offered “femaleness for all”; instead of a higher minimum wage, they offered anti-racism trainings. It was a killer move, if ever there was one. The shitlibs might be shitty, but they aren’t idiots. The shitlib cultural revolution mobilized the cultural power of highly educated social progressives against the populists of both left and right. Right-wing populism withstood the onslaught slightly better, because its total opposition to liberalism was clear from the outset. Left-wing populists, in contrast, viewed themselves as socially progressive, and thus struggled to stand at a distance from the shitlib cultural revolution, which they regarded as a defense of the status quo, while still maintaining a progressive posture on an array of social issues. Whenever left populists tried to make a nuanced point on gender politics, defend free speech, or propose a different way to address racism, the shitlib simply rejected all nuance and branded every proposed modification of the full-spectrum cultural agenda as “right-wing.” Between left populism, right populism, and the shitlib progressive social revolution, the third has proved the most successful and most far-reaching. The reason is quite simple: Its adherents control political organizations, professional organizations, cultural organizations, nonprofit organizations, educational organizations—and now even the security state and corporations. Like dominos falling one after the other, these entities all rapidly fell in line, rushing to enact the dictates of the shitlib cultural revolution. You couldn’t resist, because the new app you need to use at work according to your boss already incorporates shitlib diktats like the inclusion of gender pronouns in your profile. Before you could even understand the new decrees, they were a fait accompli. Every absurd, indefensible, out-there idea one might have heard on a university campus in the 1990s became the official ideology of the state and corporate America, and if you disagreed, you became a “fascist.” With all that, the economic order remained unaltered. That is the shitlibs’ achievement. The populisms of left and right were as slow to meet each other as the shitlibs were quick to mobilize in a two-front war against them. The threat of being labeled “fascist” has played a key role in forestalling any alliance, instilling all with objections to the shitlib revolution with a constant fear of being framed as right-wing. For the right-wing populists, left-wing populism, for all the reasons stated previously, seems hostage to the Democratic Party unable to break free. At the same time, populists of the right often find themselves hostage to the Republican Party and its allied institutions, with their zombie doctrines of tax cutting, union busting, and entitlement “reform.”

I first came across the term shitlib from Paul Joseph Watson, only recently. Though it was originally used by real, oldie leftists to describe what they thought of as pretend leftists, the term has jumped the old-fashioned ideological divide and is now used by the right (like PJW) as a term of well-deserved abuse.

We are painfully familiar with what the shitlibs believe. They all would sign up to the list:

· Mass immigration;

· Net zero;

· Covidmania;

· Globalism;

· World government;

· Trump hatred;

· Censorship in the name of preserving what they take to be “democracy”.

But what of their methods and their deeper, sinister project? Thanks to Mike Benz, we now know of the reach of the global censorship industry. Not merely a censorship industrial complex but a fully-fledged industry, with hundreds of thousands of workers.

His revelations are mind blowing. And thanks to Ashley Rindsberg, we now know about the role Wikipedia 2.0 plays in the global game plan. Driven by the Clintons, no less.

The Two Stephens might or might not be relieved to learn that their little piece in the drama is but one of many ploys that contribute to the game plan. The shitlib strategies for silencing dissent involve a vast array of manouevres, as we have seen globally:

· Legacy media narrative building;

· Pressuring venues to cancel speakers;

· Pressuring employers to sack those who threaten the official shitlib narrative;

· Digital ID laws;

· Assassination;

· Deporting dissidents;

· Rigging elections;

· Covid compliance dirigism;

· Putting opposing politicians in prison;

· Social media shadow banning;

· Rigging Wikipedia entries;

· Employing tens of thousands of fact checkers and embedding them in third party institutions like universities;

· Lawfare;

· Hate speech laws;

· Bullying and arrests by political police, often off the back of those hate speech laws.

The single purpose of the global cancel cabal is intimidation and the implied threat – “this will happen to you”.

Edward Dowd says:

Without censorship these people can’t survive in the marketplace of free exchange and dialogue.

Chillingly, Anika Wells, the current Australian Communications Minister says (of the social media ban of under sixteens:

[It is] one of the most important things our nation has ever done.

Oh dear. What a malevolent cretin.

The Two Stephens would probably beg to differ. I imagine that readers here would tend to agree with them.

The great Prussian war strategist, Von Clausewitz, reckoned that:

War is nothing but a continuation of politics with the admixture of other means.

There are a number of renditions of his most famous line. But maybe his dictum should be reconfigured:

Silencing one’s enemies is nothing but a continuation of politics by the admixture of other means.

It is the world of war that we now inhabit. Way beyond Clausewitz’s old-fashioned dictum. It is really, really hard, though, to imagine what passes for the mindset of one who believes that it is part of his day job to destroy the life and the career of someone he doesn’t know … all in the cause of an ideology. An ideology that is contested by normal people, like you and me. There you go.

Footnote:

The British Australian Community has a way for you to register your views to Campion College, as follows:

This is a moment to die on the hill.

Paul Collits

8 October 2025