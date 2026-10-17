PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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A Sense of Place Magazine's avatar
A Sense of Place Magazine
Oct 17

Yes Bella is a great talent. Amazing CV. And very charming. Fred finally met someone as charming as he is. Alas, we're all commentators on a sinking ship. Or so it seems. Middle of October and I'm freezing. Bring back global warming, I say. Bloody freezing. Unbelievable the crap people believe.

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
Oct 17

Amen.

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