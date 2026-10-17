It is always an unexpected pleasure when two people that you know (or feel like you know) somehow find one another, have overlapping interests and world views, collaborate and create new meaning together.

I don’t know Gavin Ashenden, the late Queen’s former chaplain, an Anglican Bishop and now an influential and very Catholic commentator on all things religious and cultural in Britain. I have met Bella d’Abrera, a scholar, cultural critic, public affairs commentator and author, who I have discovered is also a Catholic.

I met Bella, the wife of my colleague at Politicom and a fellow traveller, Fred Pawle, at Keith Windschuttle’s funeral. It was a poignant occasion, coming as it did just weeks after the death of my daughter, in early 2025. Fred is also the biographer of the late, great Bill Leak, and a fine patriot. Bella was very kind to me, that day.

Coincidentally, both Fred and I have been referenced in a recent article by the great John Stapleton at A Sense of Place magazine.

https://asenseofplacemagazine.com/the-welcome-wears-thin-australias-mass-immigration-outruns-cohesion/

Speaking of being on the same page …

Sadly, or perhaps not, Fred and Bella have left Australia and decamped to Thailand, fed up with the direction of ideological, cultural and political travel down under. Bangkok seems like a great place to which to self-offshore. Except for the climate. Having somehow survived a summer in Townsville, I believe that Bangkok represents a step far too far. It is the Blue Mountains for me, then possibly New Zealand or Switzerland if things go even further into the basement here. Florida appeals, but, again, the climate is the problem.

Hence the name Bangkok Bella. No, it isn’t anything to do with tales from Pattaya, where men don’t always turn out to be men on a date for the (possibly) unsuspecting randy tourist.

Bangkok Bella was coined by the said Gavin Ashenden during a recent, short-but-memorable interview on the Ashenden podcast.

Gavin always seems to combine Exocet missile grade sharpness with a mild and meek presentation style. An old softie with very hard views. Shared by Bella.

The topics are pretty familiar. The crisis in Western democracy. Mass immigration. The Islamification of the globe. The mass failure of the postmodern female to avoid the feminist/woke trap. Why our governments hate us. The diabolical turn in education systems. Bella has written a book on the last, published by her and Fred’s very own Wyborn Press.

Why is it that the more money governments spend on education, the less children seem to know? And why, year after year, are standards of literacy and numeracy plummeting? In Mindless, Bella d’Abrera shows that the education systems in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States are no longer fit for purpose. From kindergarten onwards, children are being indoctrinated by the state with radical ideologies that prioritise victimhood, oppression narratives, identity politics and climate apocalypticism over knowledge and intellectual formation. Essential reading not just for parents, but for anyone concerned about the future of Western Civilisation, Mindless is both a warning and a call to action. It defends the child, the family, and the enduring inheritance of the West.

Why is it that the more money governments spend on education, the less children seem to know? And why, year after year, are standards of literacy and numeracy plummeting?

In Mindless, Bella d’Abrera shows that the education systems in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States are no longer fit for purpose. From kindergarten onwards, children are being indoctrinated by the state with radical ideologies that prioritise victimhood, oppression narratives, identity politics and climate apocalypticism over knowledge and intellectual formation.

Essential reading not just for parents, but for anyone concerned about the future of Western Civilisation, Mindless is both a warning and a call to action. It defends the child, the family, and the enduring inheritance of the West.

Bella talks about her book here:

The book’s argument will be familiar to readers here. We know what the elites have done, and how they have done it. They have rigged curricula, stopped teaching critical thinking, and concluded (quite successfully) that parents will be too busy and dumb not to have noticed.

It has been quite the revolution. And documented by Bella across three nations, Australia, the USA and Britain.

Bella’s mission in the book was to inform parents of the current generation of appallingly indoctrinated little ones that their children are being conscripted to a belief system that will turn them out, at eighteen, as fully formed, obedient servants of the postmodern, woke, secular state.

The problem? That target audience of parents is either already fully formed woke themselves, or lacking the resources to counter what they face in their children. Outsourcing the upbringing of one’s children is an awful feature of our times.

It is no coincidence, as old lefties would say, that these two culturally and religious aligned voices (Bella and Gavin) would interpret the current Western crisis as a spiritual one. The rejection of Christianity as the Western business model turns out to have massive cultural consequences.

Here Ashenden and d’Abrera are close to the traditionalist position of Richard the Fourth. Seeing both the problem and the solution as embedded in BAU electoral politics doesn’t even get onto the page. The deeper thinkers of our age connect the dots, and, ultimately, see our truly existential crisis as both civilisational AND spiritual. They have direct access to the transcendental that many other, good and well-meaning commentators miss.

Richard the Fourth locates both proffered politico-economic systems of thought – capitalism and communism – as trapped in a materialist fog. Without the access to the transcendental that both Ashenden and d’Abrera possess. This is what makes their conversation so important. It helps that they both are polymath-adjacent. They have deep and broad intellectual hinterlands that makes joining the dots easy.

And what this fallen, broken world needs more than anything right about now is high-level dot-joiners. Now that would a good basis for a skilled migration program. Instead, we import endless conga lines of welfare-seeking ideologues and haters, increasingly from cultures that have no basis for proper assimilation with our own beloved Aussie traditions. And, as any student of innovation knows, what is needed for forward economic and cultural progress is the capacity to blend knowledge and perspectives and work together.

Instead, the so-called the innovators, the billionaire tech-class, simply sign up to the choking deceptions of the woke masters of the universe. They build ugly, brutalist high-rises to house all the newcomers, who don’t even try to learn our language. Monuments to our blindness. Monuments to our urge to post-colonialist, politically correct, morally bankrupt self-destruction.

Speaking of empty materialism …

Dumb, truly clueless and self-serving arses like the domestic business lobby join the party. They simply import numbers to the keep the GDP driven Ponzi scheme going. These are the folks who continue funding the two branches of the UniParty that keeps the whole miserable charade going. They are the useful idiots’ useful idiots.

When all of the chattering classes are spouting bullshit, which many of them, apparently, actually believe, it is refreshing, if ultimately inconsequential, to discover that there are still those who are fighting the good fight to preserve the greatest civilisation that humans have been able, somehow, to construct.

All power, then to the Godly podcasters who continue to light the torch and keep it aflame. Bangkok Bella is doing her bit. Along with Fred. Both living, again, it would seem, in the high trust society that they felt they had lost in Australia.

Paul Collits

17 October 2026