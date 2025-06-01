What do George Orwell, Christopher Hitchens, Steven Schwartz, Kel Richards, Don Watson, Rod Dreher, Edward Bernays, Shelley Gare and David Graeber, not to mention Harry Frankfurt, have in common?

An ideologically and professionally motley crew, to be sure. Some will be known to most readers, others not so much.

Before 1984 (the novel, written in 1948) came the Orwellian essay of less fame but equally worthy of attention, Politics and the English Language.

Orwell relates what he believes to be a close association between bad prose and oppressive ideology:

In our time, political speech and writing are largely the defence of the indefensible. Things like the continuance of British rule in India, the Russian purges and deportations, the dropping of the atom bombs on Japan, can indeed be defended, but only by arguments which are too brutal for most people to face, and which do not square with the professed aims of political parties. Thus political language has to consist largely of euphemism, question-begging and sheer cloudy vagueness. Defenceless villages are bombarded from the air, the inhabitants driven out into the countryside, the cattle machine-gunned, the huts set on fire with incendiary bullets: this is called pacification. Millions of peasants are robbed of their farms and sent trudging along the roads with no more than they can carry: this is called transfer of population or rectification of frontiers. People are imprisoned for years without trial, or shot in the back of the neck or sent to die of scurvy in Arctic lumber camps: this is called elimination of unreliable elements. Such phraseology is needed if one wants to name things without calling up mental pictures of them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Politics_and_the_English_Language

But there is way more than bad prose in play, here. There is a systemic attempt at global control through linguistic warfare. Hidden in plain sight. The elites have constructed an entire language of control.

Many of the language tricks of the elites are familiar, or at least should be. Alas, most people are not paying attention. They have either had perceptiveness and critical skills sets educated out of them, or, like Huxley’s dumb schmucks in Brave New World, have signed away their duty to active citizenship in return for drugged comforts and thought-free addictions. All aided by technology, the most addictive drug of them all. The twenty-first century equivalent of Huxley’s drug, soma (per AI search):

In Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, the drug is called Soma. It's a fictional tranquilizer, often described as the "opiate of the masses," used to maintain stability and happiness within the technologically advanced, yet controlled society of the World State. Soma is taken regularly by citizens in various forms (tablets, vapor) to induce euphoria and suppress any undesirable emotions or thoughts. While it provides a sense of comfort and happiness, soma can also be harmful or even lethal in large doses, as seen in the novel.

But for the awake, the following forms of narrative creation and maintenance will be known and understood:

· Censorship, aka the silencing of the lambs;

· Propaganda;

· Fact checkers;

· The re-writing of history;

· The use of news agencies like Reuters to

· The use of simplistic slogans;

· Bullshit jobs and their titles.

But these are only some of the arrows in the elites’ quiver. All these strategies are simply part of an overarching gameplan, which is to create an entirely false universe for the punters. All based on language.

The most egregious examples of using seeming gobbledygook language to hide the actual reality will be familiar. And they are not just examples of funky jargon for the sake of novelty. They are entirely strategic, whether deployed as slogans or talking points. The globalists have an official language.

Orwell mentioned some of the realty-shapers in his famous essay noted above, peculiar to his place and time. To which we can add our own list – net zero, climate emergency, safe and effective, conspiracy theory, far right, safe space, emergency use authorisation, misinformation, disinformation, great reset, racism, refugee, diversity, first nations peoples, anti-vaxxer.

And the very latest, “build to rent”. Here is AI again:

Build to Rent (BTR) refers to a property model where developers build and retain ownership of residential properties with the intention of renting them out, rather than selling them individually to homeowners or investors. In Australia, BTR is a relatively new approach to housing, but it's gaining traction as a way to address the housing shortage and provide secure housing options. BTR developments are often managed professionally and may offer amenities and services that traditional rentals don't.

I hadn’t heard of it either. It is the corporatisation of landlordism, complete with tax breaks, designed to create vast, ugly apartment blocks to house a permanent class of up-market renters who will, inevitably, be mostly foreign born and preferably diverse and woke. Contrast the version of BTR above with what the Australians for Science and Freedom say (hat/tip Scarra Blog):

Globalists won the election and they are coming for your house.

You will own nothing because institutional investors will force you off your land and into their build-to-rent towers.

· Importing 13.5 million people to create the next 40 years of housing crisis

· Winners: corporations, banks, developers, institutional funds, billionaires

· Losers: YOU. Taxes to force homeowners out, “green” materials push up prices

· Build-to-rent towers for permanent renters, subsidised by you

· Demonisation of private property, “selfish” home-owners has begun

· Land-titles offices privatised, certificates of title destroyed

· Managed retreat, insurance levies kettle you in to cities.

All of this is a totally plausible reading of the thing. None of this is mentioned in the official version of BTR, in which all of the pundits tell the big lie with a straight face and simply ignore the real story, which you might have assumed to be their duty to tell.

Globalists won the election and they are coming for your house | Australians for Science and Freedom

When you conduct entire conversations in what is, for most, a foreign language designed to exclude, you have won the battle for reality. Call it linguistic exclusion. Just like when people you are with talk in a foreign language that you don’t understand, and they do it strategically.

It is the new form of that old leftist notion, social exclusion. Even if they let you in the door to the secret club, say at Davos in mid-January each year, you wouldn’t have a damned clue what they were all talking about.

The real crime? They hide the purposes of things, and not just what is going on. They present themselves as x when they are y. It is the complete obfuscation, at scale.

These days, elites who want to control perception by creating false “realities”, particularly through language manipulation, don’t even have to write the language themselves. The robots will do it for them. Rod Dreher has an interesting story. First, read “his” response to a recent hit-piece by the faux conservative David Brooks directed at nationalist conservatives JD Vance and Patrick Deneen:

David, I love you, but once again you are arguing from inside a worldview that no longer describes the moral and cultural conditions of the actual country we live in. You keep appealing to a kind of classical liberal decency—a moral consensus rooted in Enlightenment rationality and Christian-infused civic virtue—that is largely gone.

The people who fought the Civil War were shaped by a shared cultural inheritance—white, overwhelmingly Protestant, and deeply familiar with Biblical moral language. That cultural consensus allowed for the kind of national self-sacrifice, moral appeal, and belief in universal ideals that you want to resurrect. But that America no longer exists.

We are a fragmented, post-Christian, multicultural empire. The ruling class—coastal, secular, managerial—speaks of diversity and equity, but governs through procedural technocracy and corporate alignment. The working class, meanwhile, is alienated, atomized, and often medicated—struggling to find meaning in a society that has stripped away their traditions, their dignity, and even their ability to form coherent communities.

Trump didn’t cause this. Trump is the price of ignoring it.

Your attempt to place figures like J.D. Vance in a moral framework shaped by the Founders or Lincoln is admirable—but it misses the point. Postliberals like Patrick Deneen aren’t endorsing Trump because they think he’s a moral exemplar. They’re endorsing him—or tolerating him—because they believe the liberal consensus itself has become exhausted, brittle, and incapable of defending anything other than personal autonomy and consumer choice.

What are you conserving, David? A political philosophy that can’t even tell a child what a man or a woman is? A liberalism that bends the knee to every corporate DEI commissar but can’t preserve a common culture or a stable family structure?

You keep appealing to Lincoln. I get it—I revere him too. But Lincoln stood atop a religious and moral culture that doesn’t exist anymore. The future will not be decided by appeals to a shared moral tradition that has been hollowed out by decades of liberal individualism. It will be decided by which vision can offer rootedness, purpose, and meaning in the ruins of a post-Christian West. Brooksian liberalism cannot do that.

I still hope for a peaceful Benedict Option—a faithful remnant, quietly rebuilding the moral order from below. But I understand why so many on the right are no longer satisfied with retreat. They’ve seen too much. And they’re not wrong to think we’re in a civilizational crisis, not just a political one.

What a brilliant response. Beautifully compiled.

The punchline? It wasn’t written by Dreher. It was “written” by ChatGPT. The new reality-creation-through-language doesn’t even require a human hand. This was a fun experiment instigated by one of Dreher’s readers, to see what AI would come up with. Bloody good, as it happens. It is as effective as all of the narratives created by elites to trick the punters and to have them believing that what they observe is real.

The temptations here are twofold. The first is to say, well, yes. But this is nothing new. Orwell was writing in 1946, after all, and the state and other oppressive actors were cooking the books with language way before that.

The second is what we might call the Shelley Gare temptation. (Gare was the author of a very good book called The Triumph of the Airheads (2006), which might be summarised as a dissection of the many ways that idiots now populate and run the world. In a review of Gare’s book, the writer Roy Williams cleverly positioned Gare as a critic of what he interpreted as an amalgam of neoliberalism and post-modernism). The Gare temptation is to see the modern world and those who run it as stupid, not evil, and made up of dumbos who are not dangerous.

https://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/books/the-triumph-of-the-airheads-and-the-retreat-from-commonsense-20061114-gdotpx.html

Steven Schwartz, formerly a university vice chancellor, writes:

When Princeton professor of philosophy Harry Frankfurt published his celebrated book, On Bullshit, he gave a certain pungent Anglo-Saxonism its intellectual debut. Until then, the term had largely been confined to bar stools, schoolyards, and frustrated dinner conversations. Frankfurt’s achievement was to locate a moral and philosophical distinction: bullshit, he said, is not the same as lying. The liar knows the truth and seeks to conceal it. The bullshitter, by contrast, is indifferent to the truth altogether. His (or her) concern is not to mislead, but to impress.

This, it turns out, is an indispensable insight into the modern condition.

Public language today is riddled with what might charitably be called bullshit. It is a kind of lexical smog — phrases that hang in the air long after meaning has departed. Bullshit afflicts governments, corporations, universities, non-government organisations, and yes, media commentary itself. It is global, non-partisan, and not always well-intentioned. Bullshit speaks in the dialect of “stakeholders,” “frameworks,” and “outcomes.” It is allergic to verbs. It is addicted to means rather than ends. And it thrives where precision goes to die.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-163192345

Many get the language scam wrong. Don Watson, leftist to the core, sees it all (in his book, Weasel Words) as a corporate (right-wing) play. He probably doesn’t get that corporatism itself is no longer a right-wing thing. In the post-left-right age.

Some get it half-right. To repeat, Schwartz, channeling Frankfurt, says:

The liar knows the truth and seeks to conceal it. The bullshitter, by contrast, is indifferent to the truth altogether. His (or her) concern is not to mislead, but to impress.

Nope. The first bit may be true. Yes, the narrative builders might be indifferent to the truth. (Your truth, my truth, and all that). They might know they are lying. But it is my contention here that the concern is precisely to mislead. And not in a bit-by-bit or minor way. It is to construct the big lie, to create an integrated systemic lie, a beautiful, utterly convincing, whole. And to do it through language.

It is important not to stop halfway on this modern affliction, nor to assume, in the way of Hanlon’s Razorites, that it is not a conspiracy. Perhaps it is the conspiracy to end all conspiracies, in all of its Orwellian methodology.

The globalist elites, taking a leaf out of Mao’s re-education playbook (see under the Cultural Revolution), have fashioned a whole new language to cover their tracks, to deflect what is left of public debate and critical citizenship, and, in effect, to have created a version of The Truman Show for the plebs. Who are not aware that they are inhabiting an entirely engineered, false world, created through a new language that, perhaps, they think they understand, but do not.

Halfwayism, exemplified by the likes of Greg Sheridan of The Australian (and many others) is the tendency to diagnose political or cultural problems/phenomena in a way that allows them to appeal to both ends of the spectrum, to don the cloak of centrism, of evenhandedness, to never to be called a “conspiracy theorist”, and to say with hand on heart that they would never have voted for Trump. It allows them to maintain the respect of the establishment. It inclines them towards Hanlon’s Razor:

Hanlon's Razor, a principle attributed to Robert J. Hanlon, suggests that "never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity or incompetence". In essence, it advises that before assuming someone has malicious intentions towards you, consider whether their actions might be better explained by a lack of intelligence, skill, or understanding.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanlon%27s_razor

Err, no, malice abounds here.

When elitists like Klaus Schwab say they admire the Chinese way of doing guided democracy, they are not wrong. Not only do they mean it. They have actually done it. They just say they haven’t. Another part of the ruse. We should think of Western democracy and quaint notions like the popular will as another example of planned obsolescence.

Yes, it IS the age of bullshit but that isn’t even half the story and, more importantly, it isn’t a largely benign thing.

Like the globalists’ beta test, political correctness, itself executed linguistically through post-modernist rubbish-lingo, mercilessly mocked by the likes of Roger Scruton, Alan Sokal, Peter Boghossian and Helen Pluckrose, the newly created “bullshit” reality is not something to be laughed at, ridiculed, played down, sneered at by old school snobs and halfwayists. Poking fun at opponents as stupid and intellectually inferior is an old trap for the half-wake and the unaware. It is they who have put one over on the rest of us. They are, decidedly, not stupid. After all, it is they who run the world and all of its marker institutions. It is we who take the soma. Who drink the kool-aid. It is we who, like Jim Jones’ followers in Guyana, are committing mass suicide.

How to avoid the trap of The Truman Show?

Even seeing the new, ubiquitous, all-encompassing, top-down language control is merely an attack on free speech, so beloved of the halfwayists, is not nearly enough. Nor is even understanding the political and cultural uses to which particular words are nefariously put. What is needed is deep knowledge of globalist control, its nature, its intent and its mechanisms for implementation.

Perhaps, of anyone, including his many acolytes, George Orwell has come the closest to diagnosing both the politicisation of language and its brutal purposes.

And all those, other than Orwell, mentioned at the outset? They have contributed noble pieces of the jigsaw. I wonder what they would make of the analysis provided here.

Paul Collits

1 June 2025