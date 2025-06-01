PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison's avatar
Alison
11h

I am reminded of Carlo M. Cipolla's 'The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity'. Am in two minds as to whether the book is a joke or deadly serious. It's uncannily accurate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture