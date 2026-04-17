PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Missfit Infinitum's avatar
Missfit Infinitum
1d

Very good summation of the funny old world we now find ourselves in. The entire saga of the witch hunt of Ben Roberts-Smith has been nasty as it has been unbelievable. The lengths that these people go to defame, to malign, and concoct stories that require paying witnesses and stretching credulity beggars belief. All the while making names for themselves as heroes for the woke, latte sipping urban dwellers.

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Watersnake's avatar
Watersnake
1d

I’m re-reading Atlas Shrugged. This hounding by outraged pixies is straight from its fictional playbook.

Whither real people?

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