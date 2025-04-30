One Dominion down, one to go. If Australians on the broad and utterly (electorally) ineffectual right are shaking their heads and thinking, “aren’t Canadians stupid”, well, just wait till Sunday morning.

Canada has just elected a new government, even more leftist and globalist than the one headed by the Dauphin, Justin Trudeau, that has been utterly screwing them over and impoverishing them for a decade or so. Go figure. Tony Blair’s man, Mark Carney, who, as mark Steyn has suggested, needed a map to find out where Canada was, has overcome a forgettable drone of a small-c conservative.

It was a pretty good strategy, in hindsight. Get rid of the on-the-nose Trudeau, look fresh, pretend to no longer be a climate change fanatic, promise a few trinkets, snooker the opposition, pretend you are war with the evil American empire down south and … bingo! You are in!

The head shaking Canadian result has been well summarised by Paul Joseph Watson.

The biggest issue for Canada was incompetent governance, Covid tyranny, out-of-control cost of living, running the Canadian economy into the turf, energy suicide or out-of-control mass immigration that will see native Canadians a minority population in fifteen or so years. No, the biggest issue was … Donald Trump!

You read that right. Such are the post-modernist, surreal, upside-down politics of the 2020s.

The scenario down under is a little different in the detail. Incumbent Labor, which over a shorter time, has “governed” just as appallingly as its Canadian mates, hasn’t bothered to change leaders, or back down on any of its rush-to-the-cliff policies. It felt no need to.

But one fears the result come Saturday will be the same. Or perhaps even worse – a Labor minority government propped up by the Greens and assorted lady-greens funded by a millionaire climate nut called Simon Holmes a Court. These are the so-called Teals.

The opposition Liberal-National Coalition, despite apparently impressive gains in the polls over the life of this first-term Government, has simply hit the wall.

The latest Newspoll, normally a good predictor of the outcome, shows a 52-48 advantage to Labor.

The Coalition has gone safe and small target. Anyone daring to suggest MAGA influences has been slapped down, or has felt the need to back off. Like its star Aboriginal frontbencher, Jacinta Price.

One day after saying her use of the phrase "make Australia great again" was not a reference to US President Donald Trump, a photo of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price wearing a 'Make American Great Again' cap emerged.

Guardian Australia published the image on Sunday after the Opposition spokesperson for Indigenous policy said her vow to make Australia great again was not an ode to President Trump.

There is to be no freelancing on the hustings. No room for “doing a Trump” in Australia. When the good ones disown aggressive counter-revolutionary and forward defence positions, you know you are in Poilievre territory. Expect the same result.

The disown-Trump stance of timid “conservatives” is enough to utterly deflate the hope of Australians that anything will save the place. The clowns on the stage simply do not understand the world or its problems. Or where Australia fits in. Or what our domestic challenges are. There is obviously a sullenness around the place, yet the one major party capable of mounting resistance to the prevailing direction of green-globalist- progressivist travel is not up for the task.

As I predicted earlier in the campaign, it could be the lowest primary vote on record for each of the two branches of the legacy UniParty.

The state of confusion on the alt-right is revealed in my own electorate (Page, northern New South Wales). There are eleven candidates, including Trumpet of Patriots, Family First, the Libertarian Party, One Nation and a couple of independents. Compulsory preferential voting means that one of the majors – in the case of Page, this will be the nationals – will end up winning. What is the point of the minor right-wing parties, you ask? Not much is the reply.

Meanwhile, the leftists continue to tack towards the absurd, the extreme and the bizarre. As Avi Yemeni at Rebel News reports on one electorate in Sydney’s west, and on the Greens’ candidate, one Avery Jacob Howard.

Avery is one of a kind. Or perhaps not:

Howard, a self-proclaimed "transgender activist for Palestine," has a history of publicly bashing Australia, calling it “so-called Australia” and branding our national day a “disgrace”. It makes you wonder why someone who shows open disdain for our country wants to sit in its parliament.

So, a typical Green, then. There are currently four Greens members of the House of Representatives. Avery is hardly ever likely to imbibe the whiff of parliamentary leather, but he is no ideological outlier in his Party.

Come Saturday night, we might just have a government where Avery’s party has the balance of power. Then, one might well think, the Canadians would not be looking especially stupid in these parts.

Transgender and Palestine in the one sentence? Well, it has been suggested that Muslims are embracing the Greens. WTH?

It is that kind of election. And, with “native” Australians, like native Canadians, likely to be in the minority in a decade or two’s time, we should learn to expect a new and different country, with all sorts of bizarre, post-modern coalitions of power and will next to no connect with the aspirations or preferences of normal electors. What is a “normal elector” now, anyway?

Like Canada and other nations across the West, Australia is facing dark times. Actually, we are already living in those times. We are already after dark.

Elections don’t make much difference.

The replacement of our population is advancing at pace. The ideological enemies of the ordinary people are already in power. Not just in office. They occupy the commanding heights, the key institutions of influence. The timid, clueless major party opposition just doesn’t wish to engage in the big battles. They just want to get back into government. And the alt-parties, who do see the crisis and do know how dire the position is, have no appetite to join together in any kind of a compact that might achieve critical mass as a counter-insurgency.

What a mess.

Paul Collits

30 April 2025