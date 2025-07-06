Oliver Marc Hartwich is a German born economist with a PhD in Law who used to work at the Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney and now heads up the New Zealand Initiative in my favourite city (Wellington).

Recently, he wrote an article for Quadrant called “Apatheism: The Age of Civic Indifference”.

https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/fourth-column/apatheism-the-age-of-civic-indifference/

He borrowed his title, my new word of the week, from a fellow German, a theologian called Jan Loffeld and from the theme of Loffeld’s recent, untranslated book.

As Hartwich tells it:

A book currently climbing the German best-seller charts caught my attention recently, not least because its title poses a question that seems at once paradoxical and profound. Jan Loffeld’s Wenn nichts fehlt, wo Gott fehlt (“When nothing is missing where God is missing”) examines a growing phenomenon across Western societies that transcends conventional secularisation. Loffeld, a Catholic priest and theologian at Utrecht University, does not merely document the familiar decline in church attendance or religious affiliation. He identifies something more subtle yet far more significant: “apatheism”. The term itself is revealing—a blend of apathy and atheism that captures both religious indifference and the deeper lack of concern that characterises it. Unlike atheism (which actively rejects religious claims) or agnosticism (which maintains uncertainty about them), apatheism describes a state of profound indifference. The religious question itself—not merely the answer—has ceased to matter. For an increasing number of Europeans, God’s existence or non-existence has become utterly irrelevant to their lives. They experience no sense of loss or void; spiritually speaking, nothing feels missing where God is absent. This strikes me as extraordinary. It is one thing to reject religion—atheists have done that for centuries. It is quite another to stop caring about the question entirely.

Indeed, it is. It bespeaks the total lack of curiosity that, perhaps more than anything, defines the generation now inhabiting the world and beholden to those who control the nodes of global power.

Hartwich’s add-on (from Loffeld) is to extend his theory of religious decline to what he sees as a similar decline in interest in the welfare of our liberal and democratic institutions:

After finishing Loffeld’s work, I found myself pondering whether this pattern of indifference extends beyond religion. Could we be witnessing a parallel “apatheism” towards the foundational values and principles that underpin our civic life and democratic structures? Not an active rejection of constitutional principles or democratic norms—but a growing failure to even register their significance or, indeed, their relevance? The concern keeping me awake at night is not that people actively oppose liberty, the rule of law or constitutional government. It is that they increasingly neither know nor care about these principles. Like Loffeld’s spiritually indifferent Europeans who live contentedly without noticing anything missing, our fellow citizens may be drifting into a state of civic indifference where the absence of constitutional understanding or commitment leaves no felt void. I cannot help but find this alarming.

It turns out that the term apatheism has been around for a while. See, for example, this headline in 2018:

Apatheism Is More Damaging to Christianity Than Atheism and Antitheism.

https://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/2018/08/21919/#:~:text=There%20are%20two%20main%20kinds,whether%20one%20believes%20in%20Him.

The authors, Paul Rowan Brian and Ben Sixsmith, note:

In the Book of Acts (17:22-31), the Apostle Paul exhorts the “men of Athens” to come to faith in “the God who made the world and everything in it,” telling the assembled crowds that He “is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by human hands.” Paul’s starting point with these men was that they already had a religious life and respect for the divine. They simply were unsure how to direct their worship, carving inscriptions to “an unknown God.” Paul’s preaching of the Gospel was viable in the marketplace of divine ideas because there was a marketplace of divine ideas. If the crowd had been apatheists, Paul’s sermon would have been greeted by amusement and indifference: by “meh.” This is the danger of apatheism: this is the power of “meh.”

Ah, the power of “meh”.

Of course, the biggest case study in modern apatheism, unmentioned by Hartwich, is the reaction of people across the world to having the Covid tyranny thrust on them. In hindsight, it seems unbelievable that such an avoidance of engagement between citizens and their pandemia dictators really happened. That we all wore masks. That we “distanced”, on command. That we ignored the dissidents, even abused them. That we “took one for the team”. We swallowed the bulldust whole. We drank the Kool-Aid. All with an almighty shrug of the shoulders.

It wasn’t just ignorance, though there was plenty of that to go around. Mattias Desmet notes in his book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism:

Mass formation is, in essence, a kind of group hypnosis that destroys individual's ethical self-awareness and robs them of their ability to think critically. This process is insidious in nature; populations fall prey to it unsuspectingly. To put it in the words of Yuval Noah Harari: Most people wouldn’t even notice the shift towards a totalitarian regime.

(p.2)

Indeed, they didn’t, either in 1933 or 2020. Or since, for that matter. Right down to this day and (for example) the coming of the Orwellian combination of age-based social media sign-in that will inevitably require digital ID. This is merely latest outrage from clownish, nanny prying class unity ticket that is the modern Liberal Party in combo with the eKaren.

This is the one-two punch combination of the budding tyrant. First, assume ignorance. Second, assume apathy. And Harari should know. He is the house philosopher of the globalist tyrannical class.

There is ignorance, certainly. And yet … a moment’s reflection should have been enough to show even Blind Freddie that there was No pandemic. That masks didn’t work. That the lockdowns were theatre. That the clot-shots were dangerous, unnecessary and useless, all at once. That we should casually hose nearly a trillion dollars up against the wall to allow the economy to go to sleep for two years, without so much as blinking.

It wasn’t ignorance, not even willful ignorance. No, it was simply that no one cared!

There was a sublime, unreflective insouciance abroad about the fact of the tyranny. There was a total lack of interest in whether the tyranny mattered. The same ho-hum, “whatever”, is at work with the coming online censorship. With the abandonment on all sides of any pretense at fiscal continence. With the need to have a defence budget. With the insanity of throwing away energy security and low-cost energy. With the rampant corruption abroad in the polity. With the nonsense that we always and everywhere need to be welcomed to our own country. And so on.

It is at least plausible to conclude that Australians and plenty of others have adopted Mark Manson’s popularisation of “the subtle art of not giving a f…” The very existence of the phrase “Albo’s second term” suggests that Hartwich is spot on. That we have all lost interest in the importance of good governance. And of the importance of individual freedom. That we even care that we have a shit Government.

The theory of apatheism also explains the absence of whistleblowing in the face of blatant institutional evil, corruption, cover-ups and political lies. The banality of apatheism allows us to not see/unsee that which is right in front of us. To forever look the other way.

I agree with Hartwich that all this is alarming. The questions that interest me are twofold – is apatheism (in relation to the decline of democracy) new and different from the old apathy – not giving a rat’s – that has long been considered part of the Australian way? And, if new and different, what has caused it?

There can be little doubt that we now have hyper-apathy. Turbo-charged indifference. Whether this is a category difference from the old version is neither here nor there.

As to causes, there are three stand-out explanations for our current apatheism, for mine.

The first is the infiltration of post-modernism and the seductive – at least to the contemporary mind – philosophy of “my truth, your truth”. If there is no objectively true thing, it is only logical not to give a rat’s about anything, much. Seriousness, ethical focus and engagement follow on from belief in something. To tweak Chesterton a little, if you give up believing in God, or in the transcendent more loosely defined, or even in something bigger than just “me”, or the present moment, or appearances, or being part of the in crowd, it isn’t just that you will believe in anything. It is that you simply won’t care enough about anything to fight for it, even to understand why it might just be important.

The second explanation is the Aldous Huxley theory, enunciated in both Brave New World and Brave New World Revisited. That tyranny when combined with providing bread and circuses for the people, in effect, drugging them and thus inducing a state almost of semi-consciousness, will allow the coming of total control, without anyone much noticing because they do not care. Huxley seems, now, to edge out Orwell’s central theory of fear that formed the basis of 1984. People might or might not have been scared of Covid, but it seems they never were (or are) scared of tyranny. They just don’t care. I think Huxley wins.

The third explanation is what we might call the “two generation” problem. I reckon it takes two generations of not attending to the truth of things for any semblance of standards, for want of a better word, to be lost for good. It started with the baby boomer-as-parent. The break-up of families, the loss of a sense of truths and parental embarrassment in even attempting to “pass them on”, simply got handed down from the children of relativist boomers to their Gen Y children. The children of the children simply have no moorings. They are not grounded with any sense of the good life, excellence in living, right and wrong, an afterlife, or a sense that higher things “matter”. They don’t know what they don’t now. Call this the (related) Rumsfeld problem. For parents, also read teachers.

Apatheism simply gets baked into the cake. As Hartwich says:

But more concerning than mere factual ignorance is the erosion of substantive engagement with underlying principles. Democratic citizenship increasingly reduces to procedural compliance—voting periodically, perhaps—without meaningful commitment to or understanding of constitutional values. One cannot feel the absence of something one has never known or valued.

Two generations is all it takes. The greatest and most shocking transformation I have witnessed over nearly three score years and ten – younger readers, look it up – is the almost total disappearance of caring about the things that matter. And, more fundamentally, about whether there is anything that does “matter”, say, in public life. And about even caring whether there is anything that matters.

Hartwich also mentions F A Hayek’s Road to Serfdom, penned in the late 1940s and positing that the real danger to our freedom doesn’t just come from the blatant evils of top-down tyranny of the kind imposed by Stalin and Hitler, but also from the comforts of the welfare state and the gifts apparently endowed upon us by government. Think here of the slowly boiling frog who doesn’t notice what is being done to him. Until it is too late. Again, more Huxley than Orwell.

https://www.cato.org/commentary/road-serfdom-today#:~:text=Hayek's%20thesis%20in%20The%20Road,down%20the%20road%20to%20serfdom.

Maybe also think of the Good Intentions Paving Company, of which I have written elsewhere.

https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/uncategorized/the-good-intentions-paving-company/

This all suggests, perhaps, a fourth theory of apatheism. That assumed benign intentions and the seemingly widespread belief in a benign state, a belief that, no doubt, accompanies the equally widespread lack of belief in the existence of evil, actively nurture an acceptance of obviously awful things – like disastrous policies – among the distracted, inward-looking populace who say, in unison, “whatever”. Some might call this generational ennui. Or an addiction to the superficial. I will stick with apatheism for now.

To come at this from another angle, it is said that the world is run by those who turn up. According to AI:

The saying "The world is run by those who show up" is widely attributed to engineering expert Robert B. Johnson in a 1999 article in the Journal of Management in Engineering, though it is sometimes incorrectly associated with Benjamin Franklin.

I first heard it from, of all people, Tony Windsor, the former Member for new England and one of the rural independent props that held up Julia Gillard, then Kevin Rudd, in minority government, between 2010 and 2013.

Mercifully, Windsor slunk off into the political sunset, having obtained a few trinkets for his Tamworth locals in return for keeping Tony Abbott away from the Lodge (for three years, at any rate).

But Windsor’s favourite phrase and call to arms has stuck with me over the years. It seems to be the other side of the apatheist coin. It is the very definition of the apatheist that he or she simply doesn’t show up.

And those who do show up – we might call them the “actives”, are well and truly running the place. And they are very, very bad actors. Focused. Ideological. Tyrannical. Evil.

As we, the slowly boiling frogs, are left to our fate. With a six pack, a tattooed partner, a Hilux with peronalised plates in the drive of the house whose mortgage we cannot afford, other debts we kick forever down the road, and sat comfortably in a recliner in front of MAFS on the tele.

Huxley would disapprove.

Paul Collits

6 July 2025