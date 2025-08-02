Oberon is a lovely, small town in the central highlands of New South Wales. It is cold, at 1,113 metres altitude, and it is always the first place to snow in these parts.

The tourist-facing literature of the town suggests:

Nature rules in Oberon, a beautiful cool-climate region of the state surrounded by pine forests and gardens. At a high elevation in the Blue Mountains, the town experiences four distinct seasons, making it a dream whether you visit for autumnal leaf-peeping, spring blooms or winter truffles.

https://www.visitnsw.com/destinations/blue-mountains/oberon-area/oberon

Ironic that it is the NSW Government promoting the town here. This same Government, through its Forestry Corporation, is setting out to destroy the place and destroy its environment. This august body has decided that the central highlands, and Oberon in particular, are slated to be carpet-bombs with wind towers.

The NSW Government is doing all this through the creation of Renewable Energy Zones.

AI search notes:

The NSW government is developing REZs to streamline the connection of new renewable energy projects (like wind and solar farms) to the electricity grid.

It is more than likely that the Forestry Corporation has an ally in Transport for New South Wales. They are the ones re=purposing the roads over the Blue Mountains so as to allow trucks carrying wind tower blades and all the other bits to get through difficult terrain. Locals and travellers wondering why there are new village by-passes and road upgrades being rolled out across the mountains without any obvious reasons for them.

No need to wonder, actually.

The Australian newspaper is onto the story, or parts of it at any rate.

We don't want them': Oberon residents battle wind turbine roll out One of Australia's most beautiful landscapes just outside the Blue Mountains world heritage area is slated for one of the country's largest wind farms – 250 turbines, up to 300 metres high.

And this:

Turbines as high as Sydney’s Centrepoint tower will pepper land bordering the Blue Mountains world heritage area under a controversial wind project. Now locals want to know: is nowhere safe from renewable energy developers?

Source: The Australian, paywalled, 1 August 2025.

Oberon Against Wind Towers (OAWT) says:

WIND TOWER TRUCKS WILL SMASH INTO ANZAC MEMORIAL TREES HERE IS THE PROOF Stromlo and Tag are not the only bumbling fools trying to do wind tower business in Oberon. The developer of the Paling Yards project – a European multinational called GPG - was in town recently trying to convince Oberon Council to give them consent to make road changes on Mount Oberon to ensure their massive wind towers can get through. You can see from the recording here that the meeting was an absolute fiasco. GPG's presentation was a joke – they are treating our community with contempt. If you didn't laugh, you'd cry. GPG doesn’t deserve to do business in our community, and Oberon Councillors are doing a great job in holding them to account. (Bathurst Council should take note – they have rolled-over on their community and given GPG rights to important arterial roads.) … Our group will be sending a copy of this meeting video to NSW Planning to show them exactly why regional Australia is pushing back at these projects. The sheer audacity of GPG is breathtaking – they ignore us for two years and then ask us to hand over ownership of vital land so that they can ultimately desecrate our community with their unwanted wind towers. Interestingly, GPG said they would need to re-think this project if Oberon Council did not make this land available to them.

https://www.facebook.com/oberonagainstwindtowers/

`Unfortunately, the OAWT people have added:

The Oberon Against Wind Towers community group is not against the rollout of renewable energy – we just want Governments to take a more rigorous and considered approach when it comes to evaluating suitable locations for renewable infrastructure.

Oh dear. Sadly, these folks appear to be falling for the halfwayist temptation. Why the hell aren’t they against renewable energy per se? Halfwayism merely cedes territory to the bad guys. The greenie political class and the multinational corporations who are profiting from the destruction of our country. A truly odd coalition, as we have noted many times. But that is the modern corporatist model for you. The renewables fish has to die from the head down.

Skirmishes in the weeds are what the watermelons do best. And doing it this way alone leaves you open to the charge of “not in my back yard”. The trusty old NIMBY perjorative paints you as self-interested Luddites. Best not to try and win the war there.

Nevertheless, these OAWT folks are doing God’s work for Oberon and environs, pretty much alone. And their work may provide a useful template for others. The signs are all along the highway between Lithgow and Bathurst, especially around Sunny Corner. The natives, or at least some of them, are stirring.

Interestingly, GPG Australia, which has a $2.3 B Australian investment portfolio, is part-owned by the Kuwait Investment Corporation. The other part-owner is Naturgy, which wants:

… to transform the world with energy.

https://www.naturgy.com/en/

Well, they certainly want to transform the central highlands of New South Wales. By the way, Naturgy is owned by a Spanish Bank.

Then there is the aforementioned TagEnergy:

TagEnergy was founded in 2019 as part of the Impala SAS Group, owned by Jacques Veyrat. Veyrat and Impala have a strong history of entrepreneurial success, creating and growing major players in renewable energy and telecommunications

https://tag-en.com/about/

Jacques is a Frenchman who believes in “ecological transition”. And in accelerating it. My word, they do. As complete cons go, these energy grifters are in a class of their own. A little like Covid vaccine and mRNA manufacturers. Big Wind has bought up governments all over the world. Penetrated ze cabinets, you might say. Both branches of the UniParty, too, in multiple countries. They employ Liberal-linked spivs to do their lobbying, for example.

https://www.impala-sas.com/en/

For another take on the UniParty business model, see Mark Latham here, in grand form in 2020:

Clearly, parts of the Government have been sprinkled with [Michael] Photios dust. In a Parliament building where Daryl Maguire [Gladys Berejiklian’s corrupt then-boyfriend] has demonstrated that anything goes, we need to look at the institutional structure that has allowed this system to flourish inside the New South Wales Liberal Party. Michael Photios is the key. This former Minister in the Fahey Government has shaped the business model whereby the Government subsidises renewable energy companies in a distorted market, and through lobbying, access fees and other mechanisms, the money comes back to enrich Photios, his associates and the moderate faction itself. This business model also benefits from the wilful blindness of the left-of-centre parties in this place. In their love of renewables, they have turned a blind eye to the crony capitalism that sustains the likes of Photios. Since Adam Smith was a boy, corporate rent seekers have relied on distorted markets to extract their economic rents. In this Government, the energy Minister [Matt Kean] has declared his technological preferences, thereby accommodating such a system. He wants to rub out coal-fired power and permanently ban nuclear—limiting the competition to renewables. He is even against gas, and the Prime Minister [Scott Morrison] has had to rail against such a policy. The Government hand-picks renewables as the only energy source for the future and their factional boss lives off the money through his lobbying firm, PremierState, and its long list of renewable energy corporate clients.

https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/Hansard/Pages/HansardResult.aspx#/docid/HANSARD-1820781676-83638/link/2251

As they say, RTWT.

The energy minister mentioned by Latham, Matt Kean, now runs Albo’s Climate Change Authority. A Liberal wet from central casting, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the climate grifter class. Here is what the CCA says about its leader:

As Treasurer and Energy Minister of NSW, Mr Kean championed climate action that is in the best interests of households and businesses. In 2020, he delivered the Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, a 20-year plan for NSW's energy infrastructure. (Emphasis added).

There is much more to this story. Latham was only scratching the surface. Nick Cater at The Australian is also on message here. As is Chris Uhlmann, on net zero fallacies.

And for the full picture, see here:

Others on message are Burchell Wilson, formerly an industry body economist, and Alan Moran, formerly of the Institute of Public Affairs, which churns out MPs of the calibre of Tim Wilson, the Gay Blade of Goldstein. Wilson (Burchell, not Tim) has an interesting story at his Substack about the nature of Australian “independent” think-tanks, their relationships with corporates, and their support for elites-drive policy positions like green energy.

Speaking of Wilson (again, Burchell, not Tim), anyone in or near Sydney next week might consider coming along to this event:

Green Dreams, Grid Realities: Renewables vs. The Rest

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/green-dreams-grid-realities-renewables-vs-the-rest-tickets-1392327271349

Ain’t globalisation grand. And ain’t Oberon, its communities and its pristine environment expendable.

Some wider context is helpful, too, in relation to the wind energy revolution that is about to eat regional Australia.

The evil, probably three-term Albanese Government, to whom Australians have inexplicably entrusted their future, has a four pillar, Blairite plan to destroy our nation, or, as they probably see it, to change Australia permanently. Without any risk of pushback or reversal. The five pillars are:

· Energy destruction, via the twin scams of wind and solar;

· Replacement of the population through mass immigration;

· Public health tyranny, through endless Covid-like scares and signing up to globalist, ever-expanding international health regulations and pandemic planning;

· The recreation of the country through Aboriginal reverse colonisation;

· The destruction of any meaningful, networked opposition through online censorship.

In terms of Oberon and the windfarm scam, the second pillar – mass immigration – is certainly beyond useful. It is from the Tony Blair playbook. Engineer a revolution without anyone realising that this is what is happening.

The point about the nearly half of the country now inhabited by foreigners is that they either don’t care about their adopted nation or are simply ignorant of its history, traditions and environment. Oh, it is extra helpful that all these replacement types, anywhere, flooding in have never heard of regional Australia. Is there even a place outside of the global cities where most of them live?

Ignoring at best, or destroying at worst, has long been the schtick of the political class, notwithstanding the occasional efforts of the Nationals. (The latter are more interested in getting grants than in protecting culture). The Canberra and Sydney-Melbourne-Brisbane bubbles’ efforts to make Australia a nation of city-states could almost qualify as a sixth pillar.

Regional Australia is flying solo on this one. Disgruntled farmers in the once OK state of Victoria are in the fight, of course, as we speak. Their land is simply being appropriated. Sky News reports:

Victorian farmers rally against 'desperation’ of government’s all renewables approach and wild $12k fines. Hundreds of farmers have descended on Victoria’s Parliament House to protest wild $12,000 fines for those who object to massive renewables projects on their land as part of the government’s “reckless” net zero pursuit.

https://www.skynews.com.au/business/energy/victorian-farmers-rally-against-desperation-of-governments-all-renewables-approach-and-wild-12k-fines/news-story/57ce4202ca008f992af35f4e037ffeac

Will the renewable energy scam be the battleground that finally radicalises Menzies’ forgotten people and motivates them (us) to actually resist the direction of Albanese’s grand plan? Covid fascism didn’t, and nothing else has, so one remains pessimistic.

It will be up to those directly impacted local communities, like little Oberon, at the frontline of the war on Big Wind and Big Solar, to carry the flag aloft.

These are ordinary people doing much of the heavy lifting. Betrayed by the Liberal Party. Ignored by Albo’s watermelon government. Preyed upon by Gen Y bureaucrats wedded to the climate catastrophism with which they have been inculcated since school. And mere speed bumps in the path of multinational corporations and private equity companies.

It is well beyond time that we gave these embattled communities a hand.

Paul Collits

3 August 2025