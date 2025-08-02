PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Rod Stuart
10h

There is simply no valid reason to suggest that CO2 is related to the weather in any way, shape, or form. Yet the opposition to the ruinables fantasy is hijacked by the media which insists on referencing our "emissions" in contrast to other countries. "Emission" have nothing to do with it.

Carolyn
12h

Wake Up Australia - our last chance to resist Albanese's grand plan to smash our great Nation. I'm ready - wherever, to give a hand!

© 2025 Paul Collits
