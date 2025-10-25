I always regarded William F Buckley as a hero.

Arguably, he created the postwar conservative movement in America, especially through his masthead, National Review. He had more books written about him than many political leaders had. His status as conservative-in-chief could be contested, but it was at least arguable that he was the main man.

His successors at National Review decided in 2015 to send Donald Trump to political Coventry. This was the birth of the Never Trumpers. He wasn’t one of us. He was uncouth. He wasn’t conservative.

The people that had defended Bush 43 and the neocons couldn’t come at DJT.

He was beyond the pale. Way beyond the Overton Window, or at least its Republican version. He didn’t meet the test of either of the two parties – the libertarians and the social conservatives – whose marriage of convenience made up the great Buckley-led, conservative “fusionism”.

They didn’t know what to make of Trump, but they smelled a rat.

I gave up reading National Review right about then. I haven’t been back since. Their abandonment of Mark Steyn over the Michael Mann matter sealed the deal for me. They have morphed into the right-establishment, and that mob simply doesn’t get main street conservatism, let alone the club sensible centrism embedded in the working classes and the traditionalists.

They got boring. They seemed to be fighting the last wars.

Now, well into Trump 47, having experienced Trump 45 and the great Covid establishment sell-out, we might be experiencing Always Trumpers.

This takes one of two forms. One is that Trump can do no wrong.

Another is that we should always keep eyeballs on the deep state, which is still there. And which might not just be a resistant threat to Trump’s insurgency, but which might lure Trump and his administration into its methodology. The whiff of ministerial leather, and all that. In other words, Trump is an imperfect and constrained actor but is doing well in a system full of bad actors. He is prone to falling prey to the temptations of comfortable incumbency.

The Trump counter-revolution is based, in part, on counter elite theory. This is the idea that one (bad) elite can be replaced by another one, better and more suited to the restoration of power to the people. Whereby you render elite democracy defanged by installing a “good” elite.

Put simply, replace Gates with Musk.

The back story here belongs to Robert Michels and his theory of the iron law of oligarchy. As Michels would have it, it is still oligarchy. With all of its drawbacks. If it quacks like an oligarchy, etc.

There is emerging a corrective to this idea. It isn’t never Trumpism. Some of it presents as anti-Israel bias. Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are exemplars. Others, like Rod Dreher, are more nuanced.

The Trump sceptics have plenty of targets.

The Gaza “peace plan” seems to me bizarre. How can you negotiate with terrorists? It looks like a plan to fit a narrative. That Trump is the peace guy. His ditching of Musk and DoGE small government is … really? His embrace of AI and Palantir-style surveillance smells a lot.

Speaking of alt-elite theory …

My distrust of all elites has only been reinforced by absorbing some of the work of the one-man royals-destroyer, Andrew Lownie. He has done book-length, hit pieces now on Edward VII (the Duke of Windsor), Louis Mountbatten and the egregious Yorks. The sins – indeed, the crimes – of the royals are, in equal measure, revelatory and shocking. They all knew. The Queen knew. They covered up. They lied, to protect themselves. They routinely abused the system and the people. Protected paedophilia, abuse of public office, rorting of the system without restraint, bullying, and the rest.

There is a repeating pattern. Abuse the system. Suck of the public teat. Engage in acts of private and public depravity and, in the case of Edward VII, treason. Yes, he was a Hitler spy. Rinse, repeat.

But we should have realised all this, about the elites. Perhaps not the sheer extent of the entitlement. And we allow this class of miscreants to continue to set our moral tone. More fool us.

This isn’t anti-monarchy thing. It is an anti-elites thing. They are all in on it. The great protection racket. International corporates, NGOs, supra-national bodies, think tanks, universities, uncivil servants. All united in globalist ideology and mutual self-protection. They are all invested in keeping the thing going.

There is an elite pathology. Those who endlessly seek public office then bend the rules to protect their elite inheritance do so for base reasons. And our current elites, enabled by Silicon Valley luck and technology, have become the masters of the universe 2.0. They see it as their God-given mission to run everything.

There is simply a rotating of alt-elites. The new lot will not be heroes, but simply the next chancers in line. Open to the same temptations as their predecessors.

So let us keep perspective and a cautious eye on Trump 47. He has done splendid things. He will do more splendid things (I hope). He might just get the big things right. Is he a limited hangout, as the fringers suggest?

Others see Trump as Epstein-compromised. The podcaster class smell even more rats there.

When you read a little Andrew Lownie, and you see both the depravity and the protection rackets of the endlessly interconnected, you quickly develop core, head-shaking cynicism. You will never think of the term “conspiracy theory” the same way again.

If you want to see how the global elites run politics across the globe, just look at the WHO, Davos, Ursula van der Liar and the UN, itself depraved and complicit in all sorts of crimes, including child abuse and the support of terrorists. If you want to look behind the curtain at the private lives of our elites, just read Andrew.

Is there anyone at all still in the public policy game that is public-spirited, honest, morally grounded, willing to bury ideology for the better road, free of venal passions and willing to bury personal gain in the pursuit of the public good?

No, I didn’t think so.

I trust the great political theorists, like the twentieth century public choice guys, more than I trust podcasters and fifteen-minutes-of-fame guys who have read few books.

And what these people (like Robert Michels) tell us is that we are governed endlessly by elites of one kind or another, the popular will is theory and not practice, and that good governance is more luck than design. Sobering stuff.

It is a sound argument against the Always Trumpers. But, alas, he is the best we have, in an imperfect world, right now.

Paul Collits

25 October 2025