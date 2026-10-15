PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Fr John Irving Fleming's avatar
Fr John Irving Fleming
Oct 17Edited

I think I pretty much agree with all that you have said. The one missing thing is ideology. Albo was believed to be a "Trot" when at university. How far does that extreme leftism affect his judgement today? After all, he is now no longer anything like a "worker". He is a wealthy man. My theory is that he is still a "Trot". I say this because the way his government (and all other ALP governments in the country) gets in the way of coal mining, bans coal-fired power stations (our cheapest form of energy) because of the Global warming mythology, and then sells our coal to China so they can construct and operate multiple coal-fired power stations, global warming be damned!! There are other things here, but that will do for now. Paul, I would like to read your take on Albo's ideological preoccupations.

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Alison's avatar
Alison
Oct 16

Dealing with stupid, lazy people is my idea of Hell. The air is thick with them.

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