Parkes (New South Wales) has its annual Elvis festival. He STILL hasn’t left the building.

The late Jimmy Buffett wrote a song called Elvis Imitators.

He didn’t do a bad job, either, in performing in character on the track.

Karl Marx famously said that history repeats, first as tragedy, then as farce. Well, our Prime Minister has gone straight to farce. When they are laughing at you, it is game over.

Sadly, like Elvis, Albo hasn’t left the building, either. I doubt that Parkes will ever host an Albo festival. Certainly, just down the road, in Blayney, they aren’t celebrating Albo’s Government. It decided not to let that area have a gold mine, in the literal sense. Because of the dodgy claims of a few ring-in indigenous bros. Despite a recent Federal Court reprieve, on a technicality (alas).

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-10-14/federal-court-overturns-commonwealth-gold-mine-decision/107260458

Topher Field thinks that Albo might just leave the building.

Perhaps Albo will leave the building and create a new career as an Albo Imitator. He will have some competition, as his alter ego repeatedly nails his subject with the precision of Johannes Leak, that Exocet missile of a cartoonist. “Albo” even recently attended the CPAC event in Brisbane.

Like I say, when they are laughing at you – as they were at the recent Bush Summit – it is hasta la vista. (Great to see Albo wearing the One Nation orange tie).

Albo himself has turned his attention to comedy, in quite the bizarre way. Confusing, unfunny, obscure. That is leftist humour for you. Clearly, he thinks his first foray into comedy was a hit. Kylie man. Melons man. Let’s do it again! Not even wearing a South Pacific, climate themed, cruise-wear shirt.

When you are serial midwit who happens to be the leader of a Western nation – admittedly, on about a third of the real vote, and against feeble “opposition” – the question arises … what is to be done?

As Paul Keating used to say, throw the switch to vaudeville.

https://stateoftheart.net.au/reviews/the-gospel-according-to-paul-review/

Shortly after his strategic suggestion, Keating suffered one of the worst electoral defeats in history. And a very welcome one, at that time. So, vaudeville isn’t always a winner.

Ronald Reagan, a master comedian and storyteller as well as a good man and a good (if inevitably flawed) President, was the great exception. His rolling anti-Soviet gags during the 80s were works of art. He had a craft, strategically deployed, and to great effect. (BTW, Whitlam was also a comic presence. No, he truly was. Seriously good, as his friendly biographer, and my former local member, Barry Cohen, serially documented).

The question often arises, certainly in alt-right, political, analytical and podcast circles, when discussing the causes of our mess, is it all deliberate? And, are our decision makers merely stupid, or evil? It is the old Hanlon’s Razor debate. As AI notes:

“Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity” (or incompetence, ignorance, and neglect).

Of course, when the pollies are puppets of a higher, globalist world order, as they are, a likely answer is … both.

The evidence on Albo is both, as well. Little wonder that Professor Glynn Davis, Albo’s highly credentialled head of PMC during his first term, jumped ship with what little remained of his reputation for excellence.

But …

When the progressivist march through ALL the great institutions – the law, the bureaucracy, the media, academia – is all but complete, you can perhaps get away with having a buffoon in the big house.

Not forever, though. Hence the almost certain internal ALP conversations that Topher Field thinks are already going on.

Is Albo’s stupid-schtick real or affected? Hard to say. He does such a great job of being an Albo Imitator that the question is a real one.

Yet Albo’s Government is now routinely in the mix when questions of our worst ever government are raised. “Worst” can have different meanings to different people, of course, even ignoring the inevitable ideological divides on the question. Whitlam is the standard bearer for conservatives.

One of the key markers of “worst ever” is evil intent. Is the government under question dangerous for the nation? Billy McMahon is often (quite wrongly) described as Australia’s worst ever PM. This was never remotely true. It is an urban myth. The reason? McMahon was not a danger to the nation. Not even close.

Albo is an existential danger to Australia, its economy, its traditions, its culture. Look at the decisions, and the non-decisions. Baking in ScoMo’s (and Frydenberg’s) Covid budgeting, dividing the nation (the Voice), maintaining nation-threatening levels of hostile immigration, giving up on housing affordability, suicidal energy policies, climate catastrophism, fiscal incontinence, suicidal kow-towing to the Muslims, tax policy disasters, crippling and insidious online censorship, economic suicide … Defence rests, Your Honour.

Albo makes Whitlam look like an amateur.

Albo may be a cardboard clown cut-out in a cruise-wear shirt. But he happens to be in charge of a cruise ship – our nation – heading for an iceberg.

Since John Howard’s flawed but generally more-than-adequate leadership, Australia has conformed to an emerging truism of recent Western leaders. That is, each leader is worse than the previous incumbent. Rudd. Gillard. Rudd. Turnbull. Morrison. Albanese. (I leave out Abbott, not because of a personal positive bias to which I freely admit, but because Abbott’s incomplete leadership, like JFK’s, cannot be accurately assessed).

The disasters of each have been readily documented, and are not a mystery. But Albo brings a unique mix to his own disastrous tenure. And worse is to come. Topher Field’s quickfire survey of possible Albo successors, in the event of a pre-2028 election transition, yields … Marles. Chalmers. Plibersek. Wong.

What a field! God help us all.

What the based and awake class would say is … it doesn’t really matter. They are all puppets.

If anything, we should welcome the clowns, at which we can, at least laugh. Those to fear are the Mark Carneys. Carney replaced a true clown in Canada, Justin Trudeau. Albo’s equivalent in combining laughable stupidity with evil policies. When the elites get clever types into power, then it becomes a faster journey to the cliff, over which the elites want us to go.

It is to be hoped that the Albo imitators, who do a sterling job of making us laugh at a clown PM (the easy bit), also make enough of us realise that the clown up top is also a disaster in a far deeper and more dangerous sense. Great political comedy hits the spot when it exposes system failure. When it shines a light on evil in play.

Like the great Ronald Reagan. It is a great weapon, and we don’t have that many.

Paul Collits

15 October 2026