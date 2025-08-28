The overpaid under-performing charlatans in Canberra that we elect to the House under the Hill are all about. On the march, you might say, in the spirit of saving the Palestinians.

And the UniParty is coming after us. We-the-cookers. So nice to be valued by those we elect.

And they are all at it. Albo, called by Darryl McCann (or his editor at The Spectator) “the useful infidel”. We have Tony Burka (as per Rebecca Weisser). Katy Kallagher. (Perhaps she is grumpy after the excellent verdict on Brittany Higgins and Linda Reynolds). Jacqui Lambie, a green called Whish-Wilson – if that really is his name – and Tanya Plibersek, the wife of the convicted drug dealer and now senior bureaucrat Michael Coutts-Trotter.

They are especially engaged, suddenly, the “far right”. And people called “sovereign citizens”. But the UniParty is also coming after climate deniers, vaccine deniers and Islam deniers. There would be quite a bit of overlap here. And it might just have a little to do with a certain set of marches this Sunday.

You get the message. But to be specific. With thanks to Australians v the Agenda at Telegram.

Senator Gallagher on Alex Antic, trying to do his bit by forcing the Government to acknowledge vaccine damage:

Senator Katy Gallagher has dismissed Alex Antic’s motion for the release of TGA COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Monitoring documents as “a trawling expedition from another anti-vaccination Senator.”

A Teal jumps in:

In other news, Teal MP Monique Ryan spent her time in Parliament today praising the Moderna mRNA vaccines, advocating for the expansion of COVID-19 vaccination availability.

God help us all. She hasn’t read the latest Japanese study on vaccine deaths. Or worse, she knows about it and has memory holed it. Maybe Monique should read John Campbell.

The useful infidel Albo, a midwit if ever there was one:

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded to a question about the “sovereign citizen” ideology of the alleged offender in the police officer shootings, stating that “we know of the warnings of far-right extremism” and that “this ideology of not seeing yourself as subject to our laws is a real concern.”

Go Albo! The Goon Lambie:

Senator Jacqui Lambie has labelled “sovereign citizens” a national security threat, claiming that since COVID, social media algorithms and misinformation have been radicalising conspiracy theorists.

And again:

Senator Jacqui Lambie has condemned “sovereign citizens” for abusing her during COVID after she said the unvaccinated should face harsh consequences, and is now urging the government to pressure social media platforms to crack down on “misinformation.”

Ah, sovereign citizens are anti-vaxxers. Double thought crime. Double down. Crush the resistance. Get Mike Burgess on the phone.

Here is Anne Aly (who?):

Australia’s first female Muslim MP, Anne Aly, who was sworn in on the Quran, says the “sovereign citizen movement demonstrates the changing nature of terrorism in this country”, claiming it is driven by conspiracy theories, misinformation, and social media algorithms.

Allah help us!

The Adventures of Bridget McKenzie, she of the community grants for gun clubs:

Senator Bridget McKenzie says she receives a lot of emails from “sovereign citizens,” and calls on the AFP to examine the growing trend of far-right extremism in Australia.

Great, get the military, political police to track us down!

Mrs Coutts-Trotter:

Labor MP Tanya Plibersek warns the “sovereign citizen movement and associated ideologies are a growing risk,” drawing parallels with Germany’s Reichsbürger coup plot, and says “the threat of right-wing extremism cannot be ignored in Australia.”

Senator Paul Scarr. Aka Paul Who?

Liberal Senator Paul Scarr has condemned the ‘March for Australia’ protests scheduled for this Sunday 31 August — because the pamphlet says “more Indians in 5 years, than Greeks and Italians in 100” have immigrated to Australia.

Sometimes, the great name of Paul is utterly wasted.

And Andrew Hastie, a halfwayist if ever there was one:

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie says he is "very concerned" about the rise of the so-called 'sovereign citizen movement,' but also believes the government must also work harder to regain the trust of those who became disenchanted during COVID.

And he is the future of the Liberals? FFS. Mate, it is past time to call a spade a fucking shovel.

And then we have Tony Burka:

The Labor Government has introduced a bill to centralise surveillance powers under Home Affairs and expand data-sharing across borders, using online activity warrants, communication interception tools, and international data-sharing agreements.

And the Greenie is there too, on message:

Greens Senator Peter Stuart Whish-Wilson has condemned those spreading climate change misinformation, citing the World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report, which identifies “misinformation and disinformation” as the biggest threat to human society, as evidence that it needs to be urgently curbed.

He also announced that the Greens will establish an inquiry to investigate the spread and impact of misinformation.

It is cute how the fascists link all the separate threats and unify them in a coherent counter-response. Climate denial. Misinformation. The far right. Anti-vaxxers. Cookers. Cop murderers. Above the law. Bundle them up together. Create an enemy. Rinse. Repeat. And all pulled together by a useful dickhead PM. The 34 per cent leader.

The ducks align. They are pouncing on us. It works for them.

You have to admit. It is a pretty cool strategy when you destroy a country and then blame the punters for not liking it! Full marks to the Canberra dickheads. The UniParty is well and truly on point. On song. As Mark Steyn says (often), we will not vote our way out of this.

They might even be trying to pin the murder of the VicPol coppers on us.

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/australias-most-wanted-man-is-a-sovereign-citizen-what-do-they-believe/oi1z4odsa

Is all this a coincidence? As one of the fictional Inspector Barnaby’s was won’t to say. I don’t believe in coincidences.

So, what is the story with these evil sovereign citizens?

I don’t know if they have read their Hobbes and Locke, but they probably have an instinctive sense of the utter destruction of the implied social contract between we-the-cookers and our “representatives”, spelled out all those centuries ago and supporting the Glorious Revolution in the Mother Country in 1688.

And that is the point. They think they are above the law (per Albo)? Perhaps they have concluded, correctly, that this emperor has no clothes. Perhaps they believe in the basic Christian dictum that we have a duty to resist bad laws and immoral governance. And all this week in which the same Canberra elites are conspiring to dream up new ways they can tax us more. To fund their utopian dreams and our nightmares.

I think we all know – at least we do here – that it is Albo who is above the law.

My message to the elites - you get what you wish for. Perhaps Andrew Bridgen is right about the Starmer strategy. Push, push, push, the people. Then trap them. Then enforce the crush-down.

And the idiot American “philosopher” Anne Applebaum writes a book saying that Trump is the autocrat.

https://www.booktopia.com.au/autocracy-inc-anne-applebaum/book/9781802062120.html?source=pla&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21618274688&gbraid=0AAAAA-Ia9hO853I3ch6xH9tbjmIMdQGi1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw_L_FBhDmARIsAItqgt4hXy7L7ueR8hYE_mxC_0FrKug11mM_0qlpTGaVNB-i6Q5Zfl1gDmcaAkE2EALw_wcB

These are not stupid people. They are clever beyond words. They have NOT stopped fighting. They are making the rest of us look like the stupid ones. With their bullshit. And their ideology. And their fascism.

So nice that all the Canberra political class turned out this week for the Mid-Winter Ball. To celebrate … what, exactly? Their good works, perhaps.

It is the utter lack of self-awareness that springs out at you. It is enough to make you want to march. And think, I am just fresh from writing about political strategy and cliches …

The great Michael Shellenberger has recently written and spoken of his optimism. That the tide is turning and that we-the-people are on the march (pun intended). That there is a return of the strong gods, per RR Reno. Well, Michael is an American. Maybe he can be forgiven for optimism. They have something called Trump and his awesome cabinet. We do not.

Paul Collits

28 August 2025