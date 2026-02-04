PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Neural Foundry
1d

Sharp historical parallel. The electoral mechanics point is dead-on, momentum alone doesn't translate to lower house seats no matter how many high-profile defections happen. Watched something similiar play out with Reform in the UK where excitment doesn't equal actual constituency wins. The list of existential changes since 1987 is sobering tho, makes you realize how much the stakes have shifted even if the game board hasn't.

Max Rawnsley
1d

Sobering comment Paul. I suspect voters nowadays are considerably more fluid than the Joh meteor. The issues at large are more substantive than that time., with great potential for Opposition MP and leadetship if ever they sort themselves.

