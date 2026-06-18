Those of a certain age may remember a great old British comedy called A Very Peculiar Practice, starring (among others) a very young Peter Davison and an equally young Barbara Flynn.

Get it on eBay:

https://www.ebay.com.au/sch/i.html?

Well, in these postmodern political times, times of new, hybrid ideological forms and even weirder alliances – see under the red-green alliance of neo-marxists and Islamists – it is only to be expected that there will be some very peculiar unity tickets. Engaging in some very peculiar practices.

There is one currently abroad, in both Britain and Australia. It is prosecuting the increasingly relentless, and in many cases, unhinged, attacks on Restore Britain and on One Nation. The emergent parties of true dissidence, patriotism and traditionalism. And, God help us … of populism! Giving the people what they actually want. We cannot have that. Way too democratic. The establishment cannot control THAT.

Who is involved in the counter-attacks? It mainly consists of the undergraduate left and the establishment right. It is a case of my enemy’s enemy is my enemy too. A variation on the old adage.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_enemy_of_my_enemy_is_my_friend

It also throws up some odd bedfellows. This week Pauline Hanson addressed the National Press Club, the bastion of “respectable” Australian “journalism”. Scare quotes definitely needed. She was (naturally) sabotaged (but totally unfazed) by the inevitable Dave Sharaz, aka Mr Brittany Higgins, with a Crikey-style techno-stunt.

https://www.news.com.au/national/politics/pauline-hanson-faces-media-grilling-at-national-press-club/news-story/40452acfe15b98ff5cd169fb7c7ce21e

The Get-Up pranker class. No adults in that room.

It was the same week that the alleged sex pest and former CEO of the corporate-friendly Centre for Independent Studies, Tom Switzer, outed Tony Abbott for his involvement in a cross-party, late 1990s attempt to drive Hanson out of politics. With John Wheeldon and Peter Coleman, Peter Costello’s father-in-law and the former editor of Quadrant.

Hanson ended up in jail.

Falsely accused by the establishment’s Anti One Nation effort 1.0. Apparently, Tim Fischer called Hanson a “witch”, back in the day. She was vilified in precisely the same way that Enoch Powell was, in Britain. Hanson has been Australia’s Enoch Powell. Prescient. Now Britain has his rivers of blood. It is on the brink of civil war. Australia faces the same fork in the road. Powell and Hanson were right. The establishment stood by and did nothing, other than to help the direction of travel and to attack the messengers. Including those who put Hanson in prison.

Whatever the morals of the then (failed) Hanson slayers, it is now patently clear they were wrong. And disastrously so. The nation has suffered massively because the establishment picked the wrong side.

Have things changed, at all? Even though the things Hanson thinks and says are now are supported by around a third of the population (at least), the establishment goons are still attacking her. Canavan, anyone?

In Britain, meanwhile …

Rupert Lowe and (survivor) Sammy Woodhouse have just released a report into Britain’s grooming gangs, who together accounted for 250,000 acts of child rape. Yes, not a misprint. And possibly an understatement. 87 per cent of which were perpetrated by Muslim Pakistani men admitted to Britain by successive establishment governments suffering from post-colonial guilt and delusions of multiculturalism.

An inquiry which paid establishment stooge Nigel Farage promised to conduct … then didn’t. The report is being mostly ignored by the British establishment media. The same media (led by the simply awful Daily Mail) far more interested in attacking Restore and its young “neo-Nazi” activists.

Oh dear.

Then we had the editor of Spiked, Brendan O’Neill, bagging Restore. Unpleasant people with unpleasant views. They were mean to him!

Really.

Never trust someone who once said he was a libertarian Marxist. Clearly, Brendan was and is confused.

There was Good Morning Britain, which interviewed Sammy Woodhouse and told her (prior to filming) that she was NOT to mention the ethnicity of the rapist gangs.

This is the establishment in play. (It didn’t work. She did say they were mostly Pakistani Muslim men).

Then there was Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist betrothed to Richard Tice of Reform UK. Its leader until Farage suddenly re-emerged out of nowhere before the 2024 election, to take over. Her interventions against Restore have been predictable yet crazily outsized. Another Streisand Effect moment.

Of course, the Libs in Australia are up and about Pauline Hanson after her simply magnificent week, in which she (sort of) reversed a budget and probably destroyed a prime minister. The King of Copacabana. Public housing Albo. Hands up. Who had ever heard of the incoherent Libtard, Garth Hamilton?

This is establishment gaslighting with side-bar support from the undergraduate left. Whoever thought that Tony Abbott and Crikey/GetUp would be on an intergenerational unity ticket?

Speaking of gaslighting … in both countries, the establishment right is endlessly rolling out the canard about “splitting the right-wing vote”. Vote Hanson, get Jacinda Allan. Or Albo. Just like in Britain. Vote Restore, get Labour. Err, no. You do not own our vote. We are over voting for establishment types who have failed us before and will do so again. In Australia, voting Liberal means voting for the wets who control them. In Britain, voting Farage means voting for the establishment. End of.

Some of the anti-dissident-parties-establishment-right will be in London next week for the annual, performative conservative circle jerk, aka the ARC conference. 200 (no doubt) safe, eloquent speakers over three days, at a great cost to the carefully vetted participants, will talk to one another in a plush hotel about saving the West.

https://www.arc-conference.com/arc-2026

While outside, Britain is literally burning. What was that about Nero fiddling? AI reckons that story is a myth, but like many myths, it resonates. It hits the nail on the head.

My guess is that very few of the great and the good will mention Restore Britain or One Nation, other than in head-tilting references to something they don’t really understand and certainly don’t want to join. They seem to be far more interested in “understanding” the “protest vote” than in joining the revolution that is, palpably, afoot.

The British right has been reinvented. Restore is on a roll, whatever the outcome of the Makerfield by-election on 18 June. Downunder, ON is on a roll, post the Fire the Liar campaign, the polls and the Press Club speech.

The undergraduate left, which hates Hanson and hates normal people, will do their undergraduate thang. Whatever. Just keep on calling us neo-Nazis. Godwin’s Law will be what it will be. The Libtard establishment, yesterday’s men, already toast, need to wise up and get with the program.

Paul Collits

18 June 2026