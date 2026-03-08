PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Peter Campion
15h

Then there's the ballot box tampering that the AEC flatly refuses to concede is even remotely possible.

For the left, it's *win at all costs*! Whatever it takes!

The AEC and its state equivalents are huge targets for the Gramscian left, with their inexorable infiltration and subversion of institutions.

The main reason for the two-week pre-poll is so the embedded activists can check the contents of filled ballot boxes, see how many ballots need to be swapped out to swing a tight seat, and get it done.

People who don't think it happens really haven't been watching closely.

Alison
15h

I do not understand the mentality of the Left, with their love affair with Islam, at all. It is incomprehensible. Have just been looking at a photograph in the Daily Mail. It consists of a youngish white male, pushing a baby in its stroller, at a pro-Iranian regime anti-war protest. He holds aloft a placard with a picture of the dear departed Ayatollah that reads "Choose the Right Side of History". I kid you not. If it was on Rumble I would suspect a bit of tampering. It's like some sort of Divine punishment for the abusers of right-reason.

