Bushfires are as Australian, at this time of year, as a summer barbecue, an office piss-up, a Pat Cummins appeal for donations to support climate action, and a “happy holidays” greeting. The bush fires have already begun, ravaging bushland, destroying homes and creating widespread fear. It only remains for the climate change lectures to kick in.

The greenies think that fires are caused by global warming. Even though have been around for thousands of years, including during the last ice age. I think that fires are caused by arsonists (possibly greenies) and the endlessly careless. And lightning, too. But there are other candidates. We will get to this.

A D Hope opens his famous poem Australia with the downbeat description:

A Nation of trees, drab green and desolate grey …

Hope would be speaking of the eucalyptus, drab, yes, and desolate too. And, despite Hans Heysen’s best efforts on the canvas to make them all beautiful, they are the plain janes of the forest kingdom. And we have then by the billion. Alas, as well, they are a great friend of the infamous Aussie bushfire.

The excellent Chris Uhlmann has explored this in The Australian (paywalled):

Playing with fire when it comes to our bushland Long before the first people arrived one tree, the eucalypt, rose to dominate the landscape and create the conditions in which fire became the signature of the land.

Uhlmann suggests that bushfires policies in Australia are an abject failure. In particular, we have an aversion (these days) to reducing forest fuel through controlled burn-offs.

Uhlmann draws heavily on Stephen Pyne and Mark Adams in his analysis.

Pyne – if only his name was spelled Pine – is the author of the magisterial 1998 book, Burning Bush: A Fire History of Australia. Adams was an expert witness for the 2009 Victorian Royal Commission into what we might call the Christine Nixon bushfires.

AI search fills some background on Adams:

Professor Mark Adams is a prominent Australian fire and forest ecologist and a recognised expert in bushfire science and management. He has held professorial appointments at several universities, including Swinburne University of Technology, the University of Sydney, the University of Western Australia, the University of Melbourne, and the University of New South Wales. Professor Adams’s research has critically challenged long-standing assumptions about how fuel loads (like leaf litter) accumulate in Australian forests. He argues that models used since the 1960s underestimate the actual fuel in forests, leading to false assumptions about risk. A key aspect of his work is advocating for a landscape-wide approach to prescribed burning (hazard reduction burning) to manage ecosystems properly and protect lives and property, suggesting that a reluctance to burn off is a major reason bushfires have become harder to deal with.

So, Pyne and Adams seem to be reliable sources. And their prescriptions are suggestive. Solutions, to the extent that a country like Australia can “solve” bushfires, are out there.

One might also consult the great Ian Plimer, and his tome, Green Murder: A Life Sentence to Net Zero With No Parole (2021). His chapter on bushfires is titled:

Fight Fires with Facts and Fires.

Indeed.

Per Uhlmann, in short, it is the gum tree what did it. And there is a solution. Stop the inevitable fires from getting into the gum trees by burning the fuel on the ground. Regularly, seriously, strategically. It is not just a solution, but a blindingly obvious one. The equally obvious question is – why the hell don’t we elect governments that will address bushfire management with a modicum of nous?

The answer to THIS question is, again, obvious. Or it would seem. It is the wholesale takeover of all the key institutions by climate cultists. Green activism. The same activism that has killed off the dredging of rivers to mitigate floods. But how does this work?

What if it isn’t in the interests of key decision makers to “solve” the bushfire problem?

This is where public choice theory comes in. It is a story of politicians, public servants, academics, modelling, and, above all, incentives. Public choice theory is all about incentives, and the motives of decision makers.

First, a quick revision on public choice theory, per AI search:

Public Choice Theory applies economic principles, like rational self-interest, to analyze political behavior, arguing that voters, politicians, and bureaucrats act to maximize their own benefits, not just the public good, leading to potential inefficiencies, special interest influence (rent-seeking), and government overreach, challenging idealistic views of government. Developed by economists like James M. Buchanan, it uses economic tools (rational choice, game theory) to explain political phenomena, focusing on how institutions and rules shape self-interested actions in the public sphere.

In other words, what’s in it for the decision makers? It explains a lot.

Politicians have two reasons for welcoming bushfires. One, they love crises. And two, bushfires prove climate change. And given that all of the Labor Party believes this stuff, and at least half of the Liberal party does, it follows that politicians representing about 50 per cent of the electorate will be banging the drum.

John Howard used to hug bushfire victims. I think he was sincere. It didn’t work out for ScoMo in Cobargo in 2019, where the locals didn’t welcome the intervention of politicians in grief mode looking for photo opps. Infamously, one woman refused to shake ScoMo’s hand. She was subsequently banned from the local pub, run by a local Liberal player. Or player’s son.

Floods are also a great opportunity for politicians donning the garb and fronting daily press conferences. Anna Bligh was the exemplar. Covid was the crisis-opp to end all crisis-opps.

Would politicians run dead on rational bushfire action strategies in order to provide for themselves opportunities for grandstanding? Anyone who doesn’t believe this is simply not keeping up.

Then there is the climate change opp. Look at every last weather-related disaster. They all shout “climate emergency”. Even though they don’t.

What of the bureaucrats?

Bushfires have ushered in the age of the rural fire chief as celebrity. See under Phil Koperberg. A bit like the CHOs during Covid. Fifteen minutes of fame is a powerful political aphrodisiac for the bored public servant. Career defining stuff. Someone called it technocracy rising. He was right.

What of the “researchers”?

Truth tellers like Mark Adams are the exception. Most academics conform to, well, conformity, as per Chris Uhlmann. They get grants by playing to the existing narrative. It was all covered by Thomas Kuhn in his epic The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, which explained how scientists behave.

Back in the 1990s, when the Australian Government got into the research funding game, there were things called SPIRT grants. They were easier to get than pure research grants, so academics on the make went for them. I know. These grants were collaborative projects with industry or government. These have carried over to more recent versions. Now, academics simply conform to what the industry client wants in order to get the grant. This is called “an alignment of objectives”. The researchers give the government what is expected. Then the government can say that policy is informed by “experts”. It is a scam. A vicious circle designed to continue what Kuhn called “normal science”. It conforms to the approved narrative. And the approved narrative is that bushfires are part of the climate emergency story.

Then there is the modelling research blue pill. Modelling is all. See under Covid. See under climate shit. It is good that Chris Uhlmann called this out.

To invoke a climate metaphor, it is a perfect storm. Politicians, researchers and public servants are all incentivised to maintain a regime of bushfire non-action. It isn’t rocket surgery. It is public choice theory.

Meantime, the bushfires will continue. They will provide endless political opps, and they will “prove” that we need to destroy our economies and our standard of living in the name of a scam.

Despite the truth of the matter. As Chris Uhlmann usefully revealed.

Paul Collits

14 December 2025