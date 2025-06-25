Bombing Iran is a hell of a way to get Sniffy Z and Ukraine off the front pages. Yet at a single stroke, Trump 47 has achieved it.

It is a little hard to keep up. Laser precision missile strikes followed by (alleged) ceasefires. Then breaches of a ceasefire that some think only America knew about, and hence would only ever have a very limited shelf-life. Then there have been the reactions. Fox News having wet dreams on air over the sheer techno-excellence of Operation Midnight Hammer. Denials by Iran that the nuclear materials were even still there at the time of the strike. The Russians saying that Iran’s nuclear capacity remains untouched.

The Sky News Outsiders are pretty happy, including the escapee from Iran, Rita Panahi.

Conrad Black thinks that:

US Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites a Masterclass in How to Defeat Terrorism.

Well, not yet, I am very much afraid. You never defeat terrorism. You might, on a good day, just slow it down a bit. However much you might wish it. It is a little early to claim victory. Remember Bush 43 aboard the aircraft carrier? And the dastardly, awful retreat from Kabul two decades later? Yes, twenty years of the war on terror with squat to show for it.

The anti-neocons, like Colonel McGregor, Jeffrey Sachs and John Mearsheimer remain alert and very alarmed. And dismissive of victory calls.

There is plenty of war propaganda and cheer-squadding to go around. The ever cautious and sensible Roger Kimball says – let’s wait and see how it all goes. While trusting Trump’s instincts.

For another Trump-friendly, objective, militarily smart take on the current position, see also VDH:

I hadn’t heard of Joshua Lisec until this week, when he was interviewed by Jack Posobiec at Human Events. I certainly hadn’t come up against “premillennial dispensationalism”. Now there is a word of the day for Kel Richards.

War is too important to be left to the generals. Time to bring in the theologians. Here is Joshua’s headline:

Neocons are rooting for war with Iran not just because of politics, but because of 'bad theology'.

He continues as follows:

Lisec argued that beyond profit motives, neoconservative war fervor may be driven by apocalyptic theology. “An unspoken—by most—reason why the neoconservative crowd, who call themselves Christians in many cases—an unspoken reason why there's such, almost like a desire for war in the region has to do with bad theology,” he said. “There is a type of eschatology, which has to do with one's belief in an end times, called premillennial dispensationalism. That is a lot of syllables in that mouthful, but characters like Mike Pence, the former Vice President, who is praising President Donald J. Trump, we have Mark Levin, we have other characters on the right, they are evangelical Christians who subscribe to this idea that—and Ted Cruz spoke about this on the interview with Tucker Carlson—that the modern state of Israel founded in 1948 is somehow the fulfillment of Old Testament biblical prophecies that the Jews return to their homeland following the Babylonian exile.” Lisec continued, “I don’t think that’s the case, folks. Sen. Ted Cruz is giving his religious motivations for intervening in the Middle East, so the fact that the United States is not an intruding force and not declaring war… is in the set of beliefs that it will somehow set the rapture back a number of years and decades and that Jesus isn’t going to come back until's there a war in the Middle East and the United States gets wiped out.”

Who knew? The whole lot is worth reading/watching.

But it turns out that Christians familiar with the Book of Revelation aren’t the only religionists with an end times narrative. There is quite a bit of premillennial dispensationalism going around, on our watch, alas. Which brings us to Merv Bendle, a renowned scholar of Islam (and not a fan), at Quadrant Online. I had no idea, not being remotely interested in Muslim scholarship, that they also have a fully formed end times story.

Bendle’s headline (penned prior to the missile strikes) is as follows:

The Mullahs’ Long-Sought Apocalypse.

He continues, and it is worth quoting at length:

An apocalyptic hell might well be the result of President Trump’s procrastination about America’s intervention in the Iran-Israeli War. This has been made clear by the messianic message posted last Tuesday on his official X account by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: “The battle begins in the revered name of Haider. Ali returns to Khaybar with his Zulfiqar”. Everything Trump needs to know is in that message: ‘Haider’ (‘Lion’) is the nickname of Ali ibn Abi Taleb, the first Shia Imam, and Khamenei is invoking both Ali’s supreme authority within Shia Islam and his leading role in the pivotal 628 Battle of Khaybar, a fortified Jewish stronghold, during a key period in early Islamic history. ‘Zulfiqar’ refers to the double-bladed sword given to Ali by Muhammad that Ali used to kill Marhab, the fearsome commander of the Jewish army in the battle, after which all the Jews of Khaybar were exterminated. It consequently became talismanic within Islam and has immense symbolic value. Zulfiqar in the hands of Ali or of his worthy successors represents the unyielding resolve and ultimate invincibility of Shia Islam, and to drive home the message, Khamenei’s post on X was accompanied by a vivid illustration of Khamenei, holding Zulfiqar and accompanied by lions, striding into the blazing fortress of Khaybar to do battle with Marhab, the Jewish warlord, followed some steps back by modern day Iranian soldiers. It is a clear declaration of the prophesied holy warrior role that Khamenei now sees himself fulfilling What is the significance of all this? Superficially, it might appear as propaganda, yet another reference to pivotal incidents in the sacred history of Shia Islam invoked to calm the Iranian masses. However, at another level it signals the absolute determination of Khamenei and the theocratic elite ruling Iran to pursue the destruction of Israel to the bitter end, now that the final showdown has arrived, secure in the knowledge that they are carrying out the Will of Allah and will ultimately be successful, whatever temporary setbacks they might face. Indeed, the very success of Israel in decimating Hamas, Hezbollah and other Iranian proxy forces, along with its current ascendancy in the present war, can be taken as merely moments in the fitna, the time of tribulation that signals that the End Times have indeed arrived. Ahe sense of urgency that increasingly surrounds the current conflict is intensified by Khamenei’s advanced age (86) and rapidly deteriorating health. He has held the office of Supreme Leader for nearly 36 years, and has long perpetuated the extremist policies of Ayatollah Khomeini, based on the belief that the End Times in the Islamic apocalyptic system are approaching, and that Iran will lead the way in the final war of purification against the enemies of Islam, beginning with the utter destruction of Israel. It is inconceivable that Khamenei will be content to pass away, after all that time, without doing everything in his might to initiate the End Times, especially now that nuclear weapons are within his grasp.

https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/islam/the-mullahs-long-sought-apocalypse/

Scary stuff, if true and decided to be activated. And, God knows, you can trust a mad mullah not to joke about these things. Anyone living in Israel these past decades, experiencing the daily grind of being smashed by Iranian-funded and probably built weapons of Israeli destruction, can attest to that.

It isn’t so much pistols at dawn, or even missiles. It is also competing visions of the Apocalypse. Or perhaps the same vision, only with different sides and different versions of God.

Just what you want. Two world powers, each nuclear armed, each with an urge to bring on the Armageddon, not just an event but a location-specific event. As AI explains:

Armageddon, in religious texts, is the prophesied location of a final battle between good and evil, typically associated with the end of the world. While often used as a metaphor for global conflict, Armageddon specifically refers to the ancient city of Megiddo, located in northern Israel. The term itself, "Armageddon," is derived from "Har Megiddo," meaning "Hill of Megiddo" in Hebrew.

What if those pesky American premillennial dispensationalists had access to levers of power? We know the Islamists with their own version ARE the levers of power.

End game activism may be a thing, or not. If it is, we should be paying attention. History provides some lessons, as always.

They say that Lenin’s principal contribution to Marxist theory was to not leave the proletarian revolution to chance and to the “forces of dialectic history”, but rather to help “bring it on”. Before “bring it on” was even a phrase. Hence the Bolshevik revolution in October 1917. Neither Marx nor his Russian successors ever saw that coming.

Well, it seems that there are modern Lenins in our midst, between them working for the end game. Perhaps they are just bored with waiting. I know that the early Christians expected the Saviour to return, like the Narnia Lion striding majestically along the beach (from the East, no doubt), any day. Certainly, in their lifetimes. Of course, it is also said that for the Almighty, a day is like a thousand years. No need to hurry Him along, then.

It might well be said that, rather than dig up all this eschatology, simply “follow the money”. Non-eschatological drivers are in play in America, and are very easy to identify. You don’t need biblical visions and an end-times mindset to be cheering for more wars. Certainly, in the case of the West, you don’t. There is a ready-made lobby, there. Iran doesn’t so much HAVE a military-industrial complex. It IS a military-industrial complex. With extreme prejudice. And the theology to match.

With all this brinkmanship and triggering going on, across many fronts and employing everything from car bombs to bunker-busters to (possibly) the H bomb, it is a hell of a time to be praying earnestly for ceasefires and similar at the weekly Prayers of the Faithful. A hell of a time to be closet peacenik.

Just as importantly, it is pretty hard being a peace-leaning leader of the free world – to give Trump the benefit of the doubt – simply trying to go about his America First business while minimising geopolitical risks. Especially one whose instincts are to make progress by “doing deals”. A tad difficult when you are surrounded on all sides by premillennial dispensationalists.

Regime change? It rolls of the tongue quite easily. On the ground, it generally turns to shit. The record is not reassuring. Does anyone even still believe it? Other than Richard Perle and Paul Wolfowitz?

The reality is, there are very few peaceniks around the burbs of Tehran. Those that are would be wise to keep their inner longings for the quiet life to themselves. Peacenik simply isn’t a word, isn’t a category, for the mad, theocratic mullahs and their faithful. Neither is the word “ceasefire”. More for them the unquenchable appetite for obliterating the infidel. That is, us. Without fail, and without stopping, other than to draw breath, regroup and strategise. Starting with the Jews in Israel, then quickly moving on to the rest of the Jews and then the Christians.

In Persia, they are probably wont to say – we are all neocons now. Abraham would be appalled.

Paul Collits

25 June 2025