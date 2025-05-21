Two sets of leftist losers who have just gifted Three term Albo with another six years in office, and who will not have the opportunity to be remotely relevant until 2031 – when I will be in my seventy-fifth year (if I am still around) – have decided to be irrelevant separately.

Whoop-de-do.

So, the Sussan with Three s’s’ Liberals and Littleprick’s Nationals have decided to go their own ways. As non-events go, this one is a doozy. Mere fodder for the twenty-four-hour, performative news cycle.

It is a little like pretending to care about the Ukraine War. In that case, it is between two ex-communist thuggocracies, one of them run by a comedian, the other by a dictator who also isn’t funny. Who cares who “wins”? In the case of our own twin Labor-lite parties which will never save us, again, who cares?

Like the Ukrainians and the Russians, the Liberals and the Nationals hate one another. They never liked one another. Go back to Menzies and Fadden, or McEwen and McMahon. Peacock and Joh. Turnbull and Barnaby. The rivers run deep and wide.

They simply each enjoy perks and ministerial leather. A marriage of convenience.

They once had a form of “conservatism” in common. Now each is woke and run by youngish homosexualists who hate tradition and who are more concerned with radical individualist liberation than anything else. The only difference relates to geography. The Liberals have never even heard of the country. And the Nationals have largely been about pork barreling – see under John Barrilaro – for their voters. One of the best-in-breed pork barrelers was none other than Senator Bridget McKenzie, now leading the charge for the new-Nats. Err, new-old Nats.

On the big issues that affect the bush – lack of services, the renewables desecration of the landscape, the green-leftist push to replace family farming with corporate acres run by the Chinese Communist Party and the carnage wrought by net zero – the Nats have been just as AWOL as their leftist city former-compadres. In government, especially.

The Nats had their chance to strike out in a new direction last week. By electing an insurgent leader in the form of Matt Canavan. They chose not to. They chose the lazy, second-rate status quo. Littleprick apparently didn’t even want to leave the Non-Coalition of the Unwilling. It was his party room that carried the day. As George Christensen reports.

Christensen notes that the Nats were offered a new coalition. By Pauline Hanson. With One Nation. No way. Half of them would be thinking … if only. One Nation says the quiet part out loud. The other half? Not so much. The Nats are just a split as their estranged city cousins. Right down the middle. Two parties in one. As Damian Coory has demonstrated. You can’t mix chocolate milk with kombucha.

Most of the Nats’ power brokers live in the city now, anyway. Organisationally, the two parties have all-but-merged merged over the past two decades. The two parties are now run by people who live in the city. Like Labor. And the Greens (of course). Guess who is unrepresented?

The People First Party guy, former Liberal Gerard Rennick, thinks it is all totally cynical and that the faux separation will only last until the next real shot at office. Then the estranged partners will kiss and make up, with all of the current causes of dispute still in place. Rennick argues:

Don’t be fooled by today’s announcement of a split in the Coalition.

It is a smokescreen into fooling voters that the Nationals will stand up for their constituents. They won’t.

Neither party can form Government without each other and the Nationals will go crawling back to the Liberals the moment they can form Government with scant regard for their values.

If they are serious, then the Nationals should contest Liberal held seats in the cities. I guarantee you they won’t.

Source: Gerard Rennick’s Telegram channel, 21 May 2025.

As Rennick notes, the LNP in Queensland will not be splitting, and the Coalition in New South Wales is rock solid. And the Nats are a State based party, organisationally.

So, what is the fuss all about?

Sussan Ley could NOT guarantee that the Libs would agree to the Nats’ demands. Namely net zero. The Tim Wilson brigade, climateers all, will never agree to abandon their beloved green tinge. So, Rennick argues, come the 2031 election, the Nats will come crawling back, so as to be able to resume their pork barreling in government. By then, their beloved regional landscapes and their family farmers, miners and regional workers will be no more. The economy will be the busted flush that it is now destined to be, thanks to Three Term Albo and his communist government. Too late, buddies.

Rennick’s take is plausible.

Of course, the real reason the Coalition split (now) was not policy related, but all to do with Jacinta Price’s defection, days after she was elected as a Nat. That is really why they hate each other. Who can forgive being betrayed by those whom we trusted?

Recalling Robert Bolt’s A Man For All Seasons, Sir Thomas More was castigating Sir Richard Rich for selling his soul, not for the whole world, but for … Wales. In the case of Jacinta Price, it was for the Liberal Party, scarcely able to get out the twenties in terms of primary votes and reduced to a phone box or three. And her guy (Angus Taylor) didn’t even get the top dog role. What a total balls-up.

I did say that the Nats were tribal. When it comes to keeping their own and safeguarding parliamentary territory. By the gods, they play for keeps then.

After the events of this week, some might well be thinking … thank God they ain’t in government. All this wouldn’t be a problem or a surprise for the awake and the dissidents. Except that we’ve got Albo. For what will shortly come to seem an eternity.

Would the betrayed Pierre Dutton have been allowed by his leftist Party to govern, anyway? Think back to Tony Abbott in 2015. He was at least useful to the Black Hand Photios brigade to get them into office. Then, at the first opportunity, he was dispatched. Mercilessly. By the globalists who, then and now, run the Liberal Party.

We have been here before. And here we remain. George Christensen still sees hope, but only if the Nats use the separation to re-form:

So, the erstwhile conservative Coalition of the Liberal and National parties in Australia has split. The headlines scream it. The press gallery swirls in speculation. Some call it historic. Some call it chaos.

But here’s what I call it: a moment of truth. A fork in the road. And depending on what happens next, it will either be remembered as the day the Nationals found their spine, or the day they put on a show before crawling back into the same old bed with the same old Liberals.

… Let’s be clear. There are two futures on the table.

In one of those two futures, the Nationals finally step out of the shadow of the Liberal Party, tear up their allegiance to the climate cult, and become a real conservative force again—standing proudly for the people who put them there: farmers, miners, small-town families, and regional workers.

But in the other? This split becomes pantomime. A desperate delay tactic. A way to distract the base while holding onto the same disastrous policies—like net zero—that are tearing the guts out of regional Australia.

Yes, it is a moment of truth. I hope George is right. Yet, I still think it is just all fare for the cable news, and an opportunity for old timers like John Howard to get their names in the papers, again. Not much else.

Paul Collits

21 May 2025