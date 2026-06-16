The appropriately named Sky News’ Outsiders program of a Sunday morning is compulsory viewing for many, well, outsiders.

Recently, Rita Panahi made an inaccurate and extraordinary claim about the Liberal Party. It was in response to a comment by James Morrow that “the Liberal Party room is full of wets”. Probably an exaggeration made for effect, but not a huge exaggeration, and by no means a category error. Rita Panahi’s response, that there are “only a handful of wets” in the Party room, is more problematic. And consequential, if her perception is shared by the general voter class. It is, indeed, a category error.

Why is she wrong?

Well, the evidence is clear and, alas, overwhelming. The One Nation surge would not have occurred had the Liberals been free of wets. Malcolm Turnbull would never have been prime Minister had the Liberals been free of wets. Australia would never have signed on to the Paris Agreement or to net zero had the Liberals been free of wets. We wouldn’t have ever had Sussan Ley had the Liberals been free of wets. We wouldn’t have all the recent tip-toeing around likely preference deals with ON, had the Liberals been free of wets.

We wouldn’t be regaled with dripping wokeness across government and related institutions had the Liberals been free of wets. Wall-to-wall welcome to country bullshit, to re-state the most obvious. Remember that they were in office nationally from 2013 to 2022. The Liberals have been in office for twenty years since 1996. Plenty of time for a “conservative”, wet-free party to have stopped the rot, or at least to have slowed things down.

Then there are all the things NOT done by the Liberals in Government. Nearly a decade in government in Canberra. Over a decade in office in the Rum Rebellion State. Things that were demanded by their base and deeply felt by the electorate. Merely steering things back from the progressive, globalist left towards a sensible centre … it never happened. Because half the Party simply lurves the direction of travel. And most of the rest don’t have the ticker or the spine to stand up and be counted. To take on the other half of the Party.

Ever wonder why the Liberal Party virtually NEVER mentions MAGA or Trump? To even ask the question is to answer it. It is verboten to acknowledge Trump’s insurgency for those wearing the blue rosette.

The yappers come out, of course, when a conservative leader is seen to have breached the implied agreement not to “go too far”. When this happens – see Angus Taylor on immigration – the puppet leader is forcibly reminded of the “agreement”. Dominic Perrottet’s entire premiership in New South Wales as premised on this agreement (with Matt Kean). End result? Perrottet did nothing remotely conservative, despite his impeccable “conservative” pedigree. He cheered for the triple flags on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. He signed up for the Covid tyranny. He created an embarrassing, plandemic bromance with Daniel Andrews.

Merely a handful of wets? I think not.

The Black Hand doesn’t always move in highly visible ways. Think the vertically integrated business model of the backroom consultants in Sydney, with the lobbying of ministers appointed by the same “powerbrokers” doing them (and their clients) ministerial favours.

The wets faction selects cabinets. Controls pre-selections. Runs the State divisions. Stops conservatives (Dutton) from winning elections. Installs leaders who, if conservative, toe the line. Does its damnedest to rid the Party of true blues, like Alex Antic. Stacks branches. Ensures that “culture wars” are either ignored or dismissed as side-bar dead-ends. And demeaned, massively. Bleats loudly whenever a conservative leader takes a step too far. Or when the Party selects a conservative as Party President. Especially when it is Tony Abbott.

Not ONE of these things would have occurred if the wets were a mere rump. There would not be two parties within one. As we all know there are. There would be absolutely NO ONE using the term “broad church” if one of the theological strands therein could be counted on one hand.

When assessing the strength and power of the wets, you need to add to their number the moderate faction enablers. Think of Alex Hawke, the former NSW right winger who is the Liberals’ equivalent of Labor’s Mal Colston, dubbed by the legendary Robert Ray “the Quisling Quasimodo from Queensland” when he abandoned ship. (Colston had a hunched back, alas). Yes, it is the same Alex Hawke who deported Novak Djokovic during the Covid tyranny and who transitioned from ScoMo’s numbers man to that of Sussan Ley.

Being wet-enablers, for whatever reasons, mostly non-ideological, simply cements the moderates’ power. Taking the thirty pieces of silver for factional “hand” is wet-adjacent behaviour, with consequences.

Then there are the determined centrists, the “reasonable”, non-ideological pretenders. They turn out to be the best kind of wet-enablers. They are the bit-of-this, bit-of-that Liberals. The parliamentarian equivalent of Greg Sheridan. By staking a position in the centre, they are, in the fashion of O’Sullivan’s Law, easing the institution as a whole to the left. Often, they are the ones who think that the survival of the Liberal Party, and, by implication, the survival of the two-party system that has delivered us the mess we are in, are the main game.

In any case, whatever the numerical strength of the formal wets faction, the Party as a whole has become institutionally dripping wet since 2015. Look at immigration numbers and composition, energy, public service culture, overt indigenous sorriness, size of government, fiscal policy, the Tim Wilson-led homosexual marriage campaign, the feminisation of the Parliamentary Party, and the rest.

There is very little room for confusion here. If there were only a handful of wets, recent Liberal Party history – and Australia’s polity overall – would be looking a hell of a lot different to the way it does. And a hell of a lot better.

There are several possible explanations for Rita Panahi’s error:

· Simply poor arithmetic; · Wishful thinking, aka wishing the elephant in the Liberal room away; · Knowing there are wets in the Party, but assuming their existence doesn’t matter; · Only seeing the highly visible signs of factional power and failing to recognise all the out-of-sight ways the wets steer the ship, in other words, confusing the isolated demonstrations of moderate power with their real breadth of influence; · Not being aware of the extent to which some moderates hide their positions or (no pun intended) moderate them to win and retain the support conservative preselectors; · Lacking an understanding of the Liberals’ quadrant of conformity.

Let us focus on the last.

In every group containing divergent views on institutional meaning, purpose and direction, there will four categories of participant.

Take Covid. On the one hand, there were the rabid Covid activists and the more passive supporters of the Covid tyranny. The Murdoch press pro-vaxxers were an example of the former. The steely maskers an example of the latter.

On the other hand, there were quiet and probably grumpy opponents of the direction of plandemic travel and louder dissidents, like those in the Convoy to Canberra, the brave souls on the streets of Melbourne, and a (very) few writers and journalists risking ostracism and possible career ending pushback. Whistleblowers remain a tiny minority of the population.

The quadrants of conformity.

The Liberals might have only two main factions, with minor variations. But, looking deeper and using a quadrant, there will be the highly visible conservatives (Antic), the highly visible wets who even have their own name, Modern Liberals (Tim Wilson, Matt Kean, etc), and two other, more passive, groups of quiet conservatives and quiet moderates.

Yes, there is an overlay of those with uncertain ideologies, or totally lacking them, the careerists and the simple followers of current fashion.

Even with these caveats, no one should be left thinking that there are only a “handful” of moderates in the Liberal Party. Or that their power is merely incidental to the direction of travel in the Party room or in the state divisions. Or that their presence in governments since 2015 hasn’t contributed massively to Australia’s decline.

Worst of all, anyone with a platform and an alt-right sensibility who either dismisses the wets as irrelevant or underplays their destructive power is merely postponing their day of reckoning, and so perpetuating Australia’s seemingly endless decline at the hands of the UniParty.

Of course, the very term UniParty wouldn’t be a thing, were the Liberal wets merely a “handful”.

No, Rita and Outsiders, time to get back to the drawing board.

Paul Collits

16 June 2026