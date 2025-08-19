PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

Shawn Jewell
1d

I got the feeling MCB is a grifter recently when the AFR did a story on the 150 sackings. It said that Atlassian hadn't made a profit since 2015, but hey you still have these two multi-billionaires based on some lofty share price, no supported by any financials that make sense. Feeling guilty about emitting Carbon, hey give up your private jet then mate and fly Qantas. Oh wait.....

Not sure about the building, but since it's "green" it will probably be paid for 2x over by tax payers funds, once for building it, and again for generating energy from some array of PV panels.

I recall in 2021, when Twiggy was in his "The Ocean is boiling" guilt trip, and was doing this Darwin project with MCB, sending some electricity to Singapore. The fact it was only about 9% of their needs, gave you an idea how big a waste this scheme was going to be. But with 2 Billionaires on board, it was doomed, not by the science failing to make it economic, but by their creative differences.

The fact that Twiggy was so keen to be pushing FFI into the jungles of Africa to make deals happen and on the Darwin Interconnector which was going to be nearly equal to FMG's market cap, didn't seem to ring anyone's alarm bells. But he's not the story here.

Alison
1d

A few years ago I was having a whinge about Adelaide's cheese grater building and mused that something had gone terribly wrong with architectural training. One of my young colleagues, whose father is a working architect, agreed - her father thought he would like to do his PhD, but dropped out after a few weeks. He couldn't understand what they were talking about.

