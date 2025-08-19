Here is a trivia question. What is worse than a billionaire, climate catastrophist, tech greenie who routinely sponges on taxpayers for his “projects” and in so doing forces millions into energy poverty and a nation into bankruptcy? Well, one who is all that AND who sets out to create a blot on Sydney’s skyline.

His name is Mike Cannon-Brookes. And he is having a green monstrosity built right next to Sydney’s Central Station. So, very shortly, every train traveller coming into Central will be greeted with this.

Here is the story in brief:

Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder of Atlassian, is a key figure in the development of a new technology precinct around Sydney's Central Station. This precinct, known as Tech Central, is designed to be a vibrant hub for innovation, with Atlassian's new headquarters, Atlassian Central, acting as a major anchor. The project involves a hybrid timber tower, incorporating heritage elements and aiming for high sustainability.

For pictures and the story, see this:

ASX listed developer and MPN client Dexus announced it is to build the world’s tallest Hybrid Timber Tower within Sydney’s new Tech Central Precinct. Jointly owned with tech unicorn Atlassian, the innovative 40 storey building will house Atlassian’s Sydney headquarters with upwards of 5,000 staff upon completion. The $1.4 billion project will revitalise the existing YHA site, incorporating it into the lower levels of the building, with retail space and a new public realm around Central Station. Designed by New York-based architects SHoP with Australian practice BVN as the design team, the sleek timber tower is blended with a glass and steel facade, creating a honeycomb-like effect interwoven with large planted terraces. The project has plenty of natural ventilation and will feature solar panels in the vertical facades to generate green power on site. The Atlassian group founded by Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes expects the building will require 50 per cent less energy consumption compared to a conventional building. “This unique project will catalyse Sydney’s innovation and technology precinct, Tech Central and set a new global benchmark in sustainability and smart workplace that challenges the status quo,” said Dexus chief investment officer Ross Du Vernet.

https://mpn.com.au/worlds-tallest-hybrid-timber-tower/

Blah blah blah.

The article mentions Atlassian’s 5,000 employees. On 4 August, we have this:

Atlassian Fires 150 with a Pre-Recorded Video. Employees were informed they would receive an email within 15 minutes that would update them about their position at the organization. Is a pre-recorded video really the worst way to lay off employees?

Oh dear. Mike might well be forced to admit, “my bad”. Perhaps they couldn’t all fit in the new building.

The HR Digest notes:

Atlassian just fired 150 employees in an effort to restructure the organization and realign resources with its plans for the future. This is HR talk for a greater investment in artificial intelligence. The Atlassian job cuts are reportedly centered around the organization’s customer support and service divisions, where a human connection is most needed in order to address the concerns of both current and potential clients. Instead, Atlassian cofounder Scott Farquhar believes that switching to AI for call center staff roles is in the best interest of the company and the economy. He believes that this will make the department more productive and reduce the number of calls necessary, further reducing the need to hire more staff. “Some parts of our economy will grow significantly as AI makes them more productive, and some parts of our economy will shrink as we do that,” he was quoted as saying to the Herald. The backlash faced by the Atlassian CEO over the AI firings is not quite widespread as a large number of industry giants have paved the way for AI-based layoffs. The discussion around the pre-recorded layoff announcement, however, is growing.

https://www.thehrdigest.com/atlassian-layoffs-ignite-conversation-about-the-best-way-to-conduct-cuts/#:~:text=Atlassian%20Fires%20150%20with%20a%20Pre%2DRecorded%20Video&text=Employees%20were%20informed%20they%20would,way%20to%20lay%20off%20employees%3F

AI layoffs! Yet another chook coming home to roost.

Just as Mike is sacking people for machines, Sydney’s proposed Tech Central, another in a long line of trendy economic development strategies designed to create a cluster of innovation, is to be generously supported by the NSW Government. Mike is a deft hand at getting governments to pay for his pet ideas.

His “decarbonisation dream”, Sun Cable has hit a few road blocks, as reported by The Australian:

Cannon-Brookes’ $40bn Sun Cable capital raising frozen out Mike Cannon-Brookes wants to deliver one of the world’s biggest renewable energy projects. But a maiden $US100m capital raising campaign has failed to convince outside investors to back his decarbonisation dream.

Source: The Australian, paywalled, 13 June 2025.

Sun Cable Mark One, set up to sell solar power to Singapore, went into administration in 2023:

https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/sun-cable-collapses-despite-backing-from-forrest-cannon-brookes-20230111-p5cbup

Mike’s divorce hasn’t helped.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder of Atlassian, and his wife Annie are in the midst of a divorce, with proceedings underway to divide their substantial assets, estimated to be worth billions. The couple, who married in 2010, separated in mid-2023 after 13 years of marriage. The divorce has reportedly become less amicable, with legal battles and accusations of improper asset transfers involving the family office.

Ouch. Grok might now be a crok.

https://stockhead.com.au/tech/grok-block-cannon-brookes-divorce-puts-freeze-on-investment-group/

Mike is full of crap ideas. Green dreams that turn to nightmares. His vision can be found neatly packaged here:

Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes is determined to push Australia towards a carbon neutral future.

https://www.100climateconversations.com/mike-cannon-brookes

100 Climate conversations, MC’d by one Rae Johnson:

Rae Johnston is a multi-award-winning STEM journalist, Wiradjuri woman, mother and broadcaster.

You have got to love it. Modern Australia. The key words above are “determined” and “push”.

Another of Cannon-Brooke’s adventures is Brighte.

Brighte, the green energy financier backed by tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, plans to become a stand-alone electricity retailer as part of a drive to provide solar and batteries into Australian households and cut emissions across the power grid. The start-up has grown into a major buy now, pay later finance provider for green energy products and will diversify into household electricity by managing customers’ solar and battery systems after receiving a retail licence from the Australian Energy Regulator. Customers will be able to receive loans for their green energy products with Brighte also doubling up as an electricity retailer that can manage homes’ energy needs. Mr Cannon-Brookes and his wife Annie’s Grok Ventures are among the company’s largest backers, piling $80m into Brighte’s $100m funding round, with Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar another big name investor and Canva billionaire Cameron Adams also a shareholder in the company.

https://static-assets.prod.cloud.brighte.com.au/documents/media/theaustralian.com.au%20-%20Mike%20Cannon-Brookes-backed%20Brighte%20makes%20green%20energy%20retail%20push.pdf

Brighte’s CEO is (naturally) a woman. Called Katherine McConnell:

Brighte chief executive Katherine McConnell, a former Macquarie banker, said the retail move was the logical next step for the company after approving more than $1bn in finance for 100,000 Australian households and would help households cut emissions and meet Australia’s net zero goals. “Australia has led the way globally with the highest solar per capita. But we want to go deeper in energy and by going public next year with our energy plan, that will be a real focus of our growth aspirations,” Ms McConnell said. “I knew this day would come with government support and targets really accelerating things we have to do to make the country more sustainable. The roles that households can play in that is really strong and unbelievable and it is going to come through solar, batteries, electrification and more sustainable homes.” Brighte’s growth was underlined by a $185m green asset backed security completed in late October which will use funds arranged by NAB for unsecured lending for 24,500 solar installations and 600 batteries. The deal will also deliver 190,000 tonnes of carbon emission savings a year, equivalent to the amount of power consumed by 40,000 average Australian homes annually. Brighte has now raised $375m in public debt and $145m in equity since its inception in 2015.

A couple of things stand out. Like the phrase “Macquarie banker”. And “government support”. And “unsecured lending”. It is all part of the sublimely networked green Ponzi scheme that is driving the nation to ruin. There isn’t much mystery to it. Katherine also notes:

As Brighte matures, we may look at different options that we have, which may include an IPO. But the private equity markets are very strong and very supportive.

Ah, those private equity companies. They have never seen a green energy scam they didn’t like. Of course they are supportive. Estimates vary, but it is generally accepted that they control in the trillions in assets globally.

It is noteworthy that Larry Fink, who runs BlackRock, originally tied to the third biggest of them all, Blackstone, has just taken over co-control of the World Economic Forum, following the unedifying demise of Klaus Schwab. You might say that Fink and colleagues are penetrating ze Aussie energy scam.

Then there is green hydrogen:

Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder of Atlassian, is a prominent figure in the push for green hydrogen in Australia. He is actively involved in projects aiming to utilize renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, particularly through his investment firm, Grok Ventures, and his involvement in the Sun Cable project. Green hydrogen, produced by electrolysis using renewable energy, is seen as a key component in decarbonizing heavy industries and potentially exporting renewable energy.

Green hydrogen? Even AI is wobbling on this one:

Several major green hydrogen projects in Australia have recently been scrapped or stalled due to high costs, weak market demand, and other challenges. These setbacks, including the cancellation of Trafigura's Port Pirie project and Origin Energy's Hunter Valley venture, have led to concerns about the overall viability of green hydrogen as a major export industry in Australia.

But Mike is up to his green armpits in it.

But with the ugliness of Atlassian’s new build firmly in the sights of Sydney’s train commuters, it is timely to consider the outworkings of the decarbonisation revolution in relation to building construction more broadly.

This week, Judith Sloan has referenced the National Construction Code, in the context of someone’s suggestion at the Albo Productivity Goon Show in Canberra that one solution would be to carve a few thousand pages off this “code”. Which has caused building costs to rise here by ten to fifty thousand dollars in recent times. Of course, many of the cost drivers of the disastrous Australian construction costs saga can be found contained in that one magic word, “sustainability”.

Source: The Australian, paywalled, 19 August 2025.

I wonder if any of the “leaders” at the Canberra show will make the connection between the exigencies of net zero fantasies and our plummeting economy.

And I wonder if anyone is considering how the global climate grifter class is now actively participating in the destruction of the urban built environment. The brutalists like Le Corbusier began it all. Then the unholy alliance of new urbanists and developers joined in, with the manic apartments-on-every-corner crusade. Now we have the latest form of urban blight, buried under a ton of rhetoric about sustainability and innovation and vibrancy.

It is enough to recommend a re-read of James Stevens Curl’s 2018 masterpiece, Making Dystopia: The Strange Rise and Survival of Architectural Barbarism.

He dissects the modernist ideology as a historical phenomenon, which is not independent of the authoritarian social forces that surround it. On the contrary, Stevens Curl demonstrates that modernism became an authoritarian aesthetic ideology from early on, which eventually characterized the whole of Western culture. Where many academics in Western Europe have taken a nihilistic approach to the dystopian urban landscapes that have risen after the Second World War, James Stevens Curl chooses a firm position. As he sees it, modernism is a deeply immoral and a socially destructive project, which should be actively combated.

Modernism isn’t the half of Cannon-Brookes’ monstrosity. There are many historical forces playing into this one. That we put up with it, and wave it through, is testimony to our moral, aesthetic and intellectual decline. Whither the true, the good and the beautiful?

I also wonder what the communist unionist, Jack Mundey, responsible almost single handedly for saving The Rocks precinct from developers with his (ironically named) Green Bans of the 1970s, would make of it all.

https://www.therocks.com/editorials/remembering-jack-mundey

I would hope the old leftie would be spinning in his grave. But you never know.

It is all yet another case of the weird ideological hybrid of what C J Hopkins calls globo-cap. When the greens and the pollies and the capitalists joined up in an exercise in infamy.

Paul Collits

19 August 2025