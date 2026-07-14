At the very last economic development do I attended, some years ago now, there was the usual paraphernalia, like what butchers call “facilitators’ paper”, white boards, different tables of the local great and the good, called together to contemplate an economic future for the local area.

I had some sort of leader-role, given my long career in the field. Someone asked me, then a stranger to Lismore (New South Wales), “where do you fit in?” I answered … “I usually don’t”.

I had spent a lot of wasted time over the years trying to climb various very greasy poles, whether in politics or in academia.

I (sort of) got there in the end, but it was pretty short lived. Quickly, I realised that I couldn’t wait to get out. The insider class turns out to bankrupt.

Two of the greatest lessons in life are, I now believe, first, that trying to be an insider is a waste of time, and second, that the establishment is not worth joining anyway. Because, most of those occupying the commanding heights are despicable. In one of a number of ways. They are either bitter and wasting their own time, or careerists, or corrupt, or time servers, or controlling, nanny state karens, or grifters. Think, especially, politics and the academy. Sadly, the two fields with which I became most familiar.

All this came to mind as I watched one of the late Ann Widdecombe’s very last interviews. She was asked whether she believed there was an “establishment”. (She was, lately, a Reform UK spokeswoman and the Reform leader, Nigel Farage, had, just prior, lambasted the establishment over, among other things, its attempts to derail his political career by questioning his reporting of gifts to the House of Commons).

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-07-06/nigel-farage-reform-uk-failed-declare-george-cottrell-donation/106883524

Ann said she used not to believe there was an establishment, but that she does now. This reflects the experience of many who were once part of it, and probably didn’t think in those terms, but, latterly, as an outsider, she did think there was an establishment. She didn’t say it, but she might be thought to not hold it in high regard.

The Podcast of the Lotus Eaters discussed her answer briefly, here.

T

here are different definitions of the establishment.

The old left, personified by the authors of a famous old pol sci article, “Yes Virginia, There is a Ruling Class”. For them it was the rich. The old left, as it happens, got a few things right. Generally, for the wrong reasons, or accidentally. Or they highlighted the wrong people. Or haven’t noticed that their own are NOW the perpetrators of our tyrannical, top-down 2020s misery. We are now largely run by cultural Marxists dotted across all of the public and private institutions that use every modern means at their disposal to enforce their world views. And have so much influence on our jobs and lives.

Notable leftist contributions can be found in C Wright Mills’ The Power Elite, written in the 1950s, Chomsky’s Manufactured Consent. It behooves us to read them. Even Marx got much right, especially in his analyses of the historical development of capitalism. It is just that his solution had a few hairs on it. See under Stalin. (Marx, of course, was funded by Engels’ father, a rich industrialist. No, he didn’t get irony, either).

Others speak of technocracy. Silicon Valley’s masters of the universe, perhaps. But technocracy is a much older (1920s) theory. See Patrick Wood’s book, Technocracy Rising, for the origins and trajectory of this evil little movement.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjS1No8hev2YLbOX_MWnQLMejZTLskQrD

Or they speak of secret societies with annual meetings and Chatham House rules. The Club of Rome. The Bilderbergs. The Council on Foreign Relations. Bankers. The Rockefellers. They have been called “controligarchs”, by Seamus Bruner.

Another theme is the deep state, or its seemingly less dark version, the administrative state. Think Palantir and its creator, the highly connected, enigmatic and possibly dangerous Peter Thiel. The Covid deep state had its origins in the bioweapons bureaucracy that emerged under Bush 43 after 9/11. It morphed over time into the Bill Gates/Tony Fauci/CEPI industrial complex that gave us the globally organised, massively funded pandemic planning industry. We even had our own Oz girl, Jane Halton, at that table.

Others focus on the WEFs, the Davos brigade of annual private jetters who go to Switzerland every January to fuel the local jet fuel provision industry and high-end sex work. Their deeds and misdeeds are captured each year by Rebel News, often in entertaining ways. They are China admirers and globalists who create “global” problems like climate catastrophe so they can enforce global “solutions”. Like net zero.

(It should be noted here that Ann Widdecombe was one of only five MPs – out of 650 – who voted against the British Climate Change Act in 2008).

Ultimately, the WEFs nudged us all towards world government. THAT all started with Woodrow Wilson and, later, John Dewey’s progressive dreams.

Still others talk of the merger between the state and international corporations. Corporatism by another name. Run by embedded, mutually rewarding networks of influence. Think Blair, Epstein and dear old, treasonous Mandy. And Starmageddon.

Network theory speaks volumes, and adds to the emergent picture of the establishment that we now see.

Older theories contribute to our understanding, like the elite theory of democracy and public choice theory. The former is summarised by James Burnham in The Machiavellians. Robert Michels’ iron law of oligarchy is summarized by AI search:

The iron law of oligarchy is a sociological theory stating that all organizations—even those founded on strictly democratic principles—inevitably devolve into rule by an elite few. Formulated by sociologist Robert Michels in his 1911 book Political Parties, it argues that bureaucracy, centralized authority, and the indispensability of specialized leadership naturally concentrate power at the top.

The latter, promoted by James Buchanan and Gordon Tullock, tells us that (unsurprisingly) public officials have private, self-regarding interests. The modern grifter, careerist politician with eyes on the post-parliamentary prize is now ubiquitous.

These core explorations by political science practitioners often provide sufficient and necessary explanations of the modern, corrupt state that so ails its people.

There is much overlap across these useful modern explanatory theories, to be sure.

Go back even further and you will find Plato, Hobbes and Machiavelli were all over this stuff. In the case of the first two, they were advocates. Plato was a bit of a technocracy guy, ahead of his time. Plato, unlike Bill Buckley Jr, Did NOT think that we could best be ruled by a random bunch, instead of by philosopher kings. As Buckley said:

I would rather be governed by the first 2000 people in the Manhattan phone book than the entire faculty of Harvard.

Plato thought that would be catastrophic.

Clearly, with the modern growth of big government, the spreading tentacles of wokeism, the ideology-isation of the polity, the growth of propaganda as a tool of governance, the uses to which technology can be put and the in-plain-sight, screw-you attitudes of the rulers, we are on a hiding to nothing, establishment-wise.

The Covid plandemic (as we know) provided government with the ideal opportunity to enact tyranny from above, and provided the rest of us with the irrefutable evidence, beyond conspiracy theories, that the establishment exists, has identifiable members with clear intent, and is actively screwing us. Deliberately.

But there are other markers now embed in political practice. The passing of elections as vehicles for voter influence on our leaders. The end of accountability. The absence of mandates for a wide range of policies. Blatant broken promises. Foreign wars not consented to. Winning landslides with a third of the vote. Replacing whole populations without (of course) our approval or agreement.

So, yes, Ann and our fictional Virginia, there is a ruling class. It is run by bad actors who wish us harm. Their work is done in the open. We have all the receipts. The social contract spoken of by John Locke is farcically ignored, such that there is now NO consent of the governed and absolutely no justification for the state, even in its allegedly democratic form, to demand political obligation on the part of the people.

Enough of us now know the democratic project has gone to shit.

Of course, the British establishment is trying to derail Nigel Farage. A former exemplar of the political insider class, the Boris adviser Dominic Cummings, recently admitted it. They will come for you, mate. All the establishment hate-driven dog whistling by the vehicles of establishment power, like Sky News UK – a leftist vehicle that operates at 180 degrees from the much saner and right-of-centre Oz version – and The Guardian (of course), might reasonably be taken to have contributed to the murder of Ann Widdecombe.

It is a theory that doesn’t lack plausibility. The establishment will claim plausible deniability on this. Textbook. This is what they do.

Other current touch points of malign establishment action involve two tier policing in Britain, the promotion of the Third World invasion and its subsequent crime-welfare outworkings, the criminalisation of dissent, where irreverent tweeters get thrown in jail, and the protection racket that gives permission to rapists and murderers to ply their craft. Across Europe. There is even a film about this, Citizen Vigilante.

The Lotus Eaters note that you never notice the establishment as an insider, and it doesn’t notice you, but as soon as you move to the fringes and prove to be a threat, then the wheels are put in motion. The coverups and the memory holing ensue. The gaslighting. The lying police. The embarrassing word salads from the puppet pollies.

And the rest.

Like Ann Widdecombe, I myself only came to see all this latish in life. A hell of a lot became very clear during the Covid period, of course. And, once you see it, you cannot unsee it, if you have half a brain and are not part of the cheer squad for the elites. The two big middle chunks of people in the four quadrants of conformity are either passive supporters of the regime above us, because they benefit from it and think much of the progressive agenda run by the elites is pretty cool, or they are passive opponents, reluctant passengers along for the ride and too scared to buck the system. Too afraid to speak out, to question authority, scared of HR in many cases.

So, yes, it is good to be awake. To not fit in. To recognise the evils extant among those of the establishment. To make a break for freedom. Ann Widdecombe discovered this, God bless her memory. And, at five minutes to midnight, I did too.

The existence of the middle portions of the quadrant of conformity, aka normies, in their millions, reminds us that there is much work still to be done.

Paul Collits

14 July 2026